South Side Sox Player of the Week (May 12-18): Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox fans have had a laundry list of gripes trailing back through the past decade, but there’s always a bolt of sunlight bursting through the thick clouds of mediocrity.

Sometimes those moments come from the achievements of individual players, like Philip Humber’s perfect game or Paul Konerko’s 400th home run. Other times it’s the fan experience that adds the spice of life, like giving your uncle the Heimlich maneuver in the 500-level concourse after he chokes on a Polish sausage. It’s moments like those that dump some pepper on an otherwise bland stretch of baseball.

Three weeks ago, Luis Robert Jr. was benched after a half-hearted jog to first base on a soft ground ball. He waved it off after the game, excusing his performance by pointing to a tight hamstring. Whatever the reason, it hasn’t hampered his powerful bat since. La Pantera has punched a few holes in the clouds lately, letting in the sunlight and giving Sox fans a reason to get on their feet.

Robert Jr. currently sits prominently on the American League home run leaderboard, right there with Aaron Judge, among others. Part of his success is simply due to time spent at the plate. Robert has yet to play a complete major league season, partially due to injury and partially due to the shortened 2020 season, but his spring has already seen him tie his career home run high. Barring any bizarre catastrophe, he’ll surpass it handily.

With fireworks shattering the skies over the Dan Ryan Expressway, fans may finally have something to cheer for this summer. La Pantera is on the prowl.

