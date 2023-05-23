Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

After dropping the series opener on Monday, the White Sox (19-30) are looking for revenge against the Guardians (21-26) in Cleveland.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the South Siders. After placing second in AL Cy Young voting last year, Cease is off to a disappointing start (4.78 ERA, 4.20 FIP, 52 2⁄ 3 innings, 0.8 fWAR). While Cease has been unlucky on batted balls, even when we consider bad fortune, he has not been the ace the White Sox expected him to be. On the bright side, Cease enters this game with back-to-back quality starts, combining to allow only three runs (all earned) in 12 1⁄ 3 innings during his last two games.

Cleveland will send Logan Allen, a left-handed pitcher, to the mound. Allen, 24, was Cleveland’s second round pick in 2020. The rookie is off to a strong start to his major league career (3.04 ERA, 2.99 FIP, 26 2⁄ 3 IP, 0.7 fWAR). This will be Allen’s second straight start against the White Sox, and he pitched well against them on May 18, allowing one run in 5 2⁄ 3 innings, and Cleveland won that game, 3-1. Entering this game, the teams are tied at two in the season series.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Shortly before the game, there was a new update on Eloy Jiménez.

Correction: Jiménez is joining up with Double-A Birmingham https://t.co/denRH1DbuF — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 23, 2023

Best of luck to Jiménez during his recovery.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 5:10 p.m. Central. The normal suspects will cover this game (NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM). Can the White Sox get their 20th victory? We will find out soon.