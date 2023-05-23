Bird App Recap: The Romy Game part deux

Welp. See you all tomorrow.

The White Sox are 1-7 this season when facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

Lefty Logan Allen takes the bump for the Guardians.

Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to get healthy, but will they continue to be bad at baseball?

Tune in at five and find out!

Eloy Jiménez heading out for 3-4 days with Charlotte for rehab assignment. He’ll play right field. Return for next week’s homestead seems possible.



Elvis Andrus rehab assignment likely next week.



Liam Hendriks live BP Friday in Detroit. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 23, 2023

Let's go!

6:10 first pitch, 69 degrees — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 23, 2023

Allen needed eight pitches and a nifty catch in right to put the Sox down in order.

Luis got robbed of an XBH pic.twitter.com/hOO3Y2jdHZ — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 23, 2023

Tim Anderson working the leather, 1-2-3 for Cease as well, but Allen retires the first six Sox in order.

If the White Sox wanna like, make Allen throw a few pitches, that would be cool — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) May 23, 2023

I’m not even sure that it’s possible to swing at more pitches than the 2023 White Sox do.

Atrocious at-bats the last 2 days. They are hitting like how I play MLB The Show. Just swing at everything. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 23, 2023

Nine up, nine down for the Guardians' lefty

Logan Allen might no-hit this White Sox offense

Since his first start of the year teams have been getting at Logan Taylor Allen. The White Sox have decided to make quick outs instead. — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) May 23, 2023

Seems like a good day for a Logan Allen no-hitter. — Gage (@GageEHC) May 23, 2023

I can see why they all think so.

1 time thru the lineup, the 3rd most pitches seen was a 3 swing strikeout by Burger. That seems not good. — AVIstan G. (@isureppin12) May 23, 2023

Will Brennan takes Cease deep, but thankfully no birds were hurt this time

Will Brennan has homered in every at bat since killing a bird. #ForTheLand @Silly_Willy18 pic.twitter.com/8i6GGkmK8c — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) May 23, 2023

Cancel the post-game show, but outside of the Luis Robert single?

We make Logan Allen look like Tom Glavine — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) May 23, 2023

#WhiteSox went from a 3 game win streak into a 13 inning scoreless streak — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) May 23, 2023

TA with the great play to save Dylan at least one run.

What a play Tim Anderson!!! — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 23, 2023

Dylan Cease also has this going for him

it is sick that Dylan Cease wears a tight end number — will (@Will_Sefik) May 23, 2023

This explains why the Sox look ill-prepared at the plate this evening

Tonight was not a 7:10 start, so the White Sox were not prepared to "kick your ass." — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) May 23, 2023

I thought that Guardians' base running looked familiar ...

Bell running the bases like Nick Madrigal — Zach (@zachsox) May 23, 2023

Whatever works. Absolute missile by Grandal ties it, 1-1

Wow that worked https://t.co/coHPldbX5X — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) May 23, 2023

Yasmani Grandal appreciation stopover.

Find a better bat drop/toss than Yasmani, I dare you pic.twitter.com/UljIo46Buh — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 23, 2023

After an hour and ten minutes, we are halfway through six in Cleveland.

Two runs and eight hits combined for the two squads.

Dylan Covey--who I realized was a different guy from Dylan Cease in, like, 2020--is making his Phillies debut. — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) May 23, 2023

Same.

Stay letting me down lol — Gifted 天才 (@G0dGiven_) May 23, 2023

Vaughn boots one bad, but Romy bails him out. Unfortunately, Dylan follows by giving up an RBI Double. 2-1 Guardians after seven.

Of course it's Naylor — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 23, 2023

After some defensive challenges for Cleveland, Sox once again get a big hit from who else?

Romy Gonzalez!

It’s always Romy with RISP — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 23, 2023

I love you Romy pic.twitter.com/WniiIOU12Q — missy (@messycarroll) May 23, 2023

Cleveland’s defense doesn’t help the Sox out any further, but Sox grab the 4-2 lead.

It’s always refreshing when a team playing the White Sox plays like the White Sox. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) May 23, 2023

It’s all about expectations really.

I want to complain about the Sox striking out 3 times in a row to end that inning with guys on 2nd and 3rd, BUT they did also score 3 runs leading up to that #PositiveVibesOnly#WhiteSox #MLB — Tony (@jaycTony) May 23, 2023

Joe Kelly comes up lame after fielding a ground ball. Feels very on-brand for the Sox.

Noooo not Joe — Yoan MonGODa (@LaloCWS16) May 24, 2023

Staying in the game after some warm-ups to give up a triple to José Ramírez.

Last think the #WhiteSox need now is a Joe Kelly hammy injury pic.twitter.com/lz34Duu2mq — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) May 24, 2023

Joe Kelly gets Naylor to ground out to Romy, ending the threat, but I can’t stop watching this squirrel. Still 4-2 White Sox.

oh my gosh protect your nutspic.twitter.com/CEZ6D9FOv4 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 24, 2023

Jake Burger with the rare 0-5 with five strikeouts, game.

Upgrade that shit to Platinum baby! KKKKK! pic.twitter.com/2LLYaG6h1Q — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 24, 2023

Pardon ...

Luis Robert Jr. left the game with right hip tightness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 24, 2023

Luis Robert leaves before the bottom of the ninth after awkwardly fielding a ball.

Listening to the Sox radio broadcast, and they just keep saying dudes are injured. pic.twitter.com/vkn4aOsu6a — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) May 24, 2023

Graveman walks the lead-off man, but Tim Anderson is having himself a game tonight.

Huge 6-4-3 double play turned by the #WhiteSox — Nello (@LilNello) May 24, 2023

Sox win.

Take that Guardians!