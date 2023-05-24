 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Chicago White Sox-Press Conference

Filed under:

White Sox Reacts Survey: Grade Rick Hahn

It’s time to grade the rebuild — unless you want to punt, with an incomplete

By Kyle Thele and Brett Ballantini
/ new
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans, along with other fans across the country.

Believe it or not, your participation in SB Nation Reacts actually does a lot to help South Side Sox. The surveys are always short, so they take just a minute of your time. And we know we have a vocal (and at the moment, incensed) fan base. So make your voice heard, this and every week during the season.

We’ll make sure that every week includes a topical question(s) across MLB and a White Sox-specific query that lends even greater purpose to your participation.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Time to talk about the GM:

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: May 23, 2023

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Guardians 2

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 4, Guardians 2: Lucky seventh leads to victory

Loading comments...