White Sox Minor League Update: May 23, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Luke Farrell has to be thanking is teammates after they kept him up today. The starter lasted just 2 2⁄3 innings and allowed four runs. He actually left with a lead, 7-4, so the bats certainly had his back. A couple of those, Victor Reyes and Yolbert Sánchez helped get those first few runs out of the way. Both players doubled in the second to get the first three of the seven runs. They added more hits as the day went on, and Reyes reached a third time via walk. Zach Remillard reached base thrice as well, and he added the lone homer, which is more fun to watch.

ZACH ATTACK



Zach Remillard goes YARD to extend our lead! pic.twitter.com/ErRKWDTNTL — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 24, 2023

After Farrell, the Charlotte pitching was much better, starting with Tanner Banks. This was Banks’ best outing of the year, as he struck out six of the eight batters he saw for two shutout innings. Alex Colomé and Nicholas Padilla, to continue the MLBers category, were very good as well; both had no-hit outings today to help keep the lead in an eventual 9-5 win.

Birmingham Barons

They had a lead for most of the game, but some big bullpen troubles doomed the Barons to a 7-5 loss. Nick Gallagher and Fraser Ellard allowed four runs in the seventh to gave Tennessee the lead, and the game. The pitching staff was not fantastic before the eighth, but Tommy Sommer did well enough to get a win. He hasn’t been good since his promotion to Double-A, but this was one of his better outings, with four innings and six strikeouts. Of note late in the game, Caleb Freeman had another scoreless inning, dropping his season ERA down to 1.93.

The Birmingham offense, though it did have five runs, probably should have scored quite a few more. They had 13 hits and one walk, so they had ample chances. But if somebody wasn’t hitting a homer, the Barons were not scoring. All five runs came via the home run. José Rodríguez had the first, with Alsander Womack adding the second in the same inning.

He’s a walking dinger at this point ‍♂️



Jose Rodriguez gives us the early lead with a Solo HR! pic.twitter.com/B2TGEIXPvd — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 23, 2023

Xavier Fernández had the last three RBIs, with a three-run shot in the fifth. Still, they should have scored more. As a team, the Barons went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Adam Hackenberg, who had three hits, probably should have scored at least once! The same for Moisés Castillo, with two singles. Five opportunities between those two players, and no runs scored.

Winston-Salem Dash

Not enough offense, and another bad day from Jared Kelley is the story here in Winston-Salem. Kelley, after his four runs allowed today, is up to a 9.42 ERA. It just isn’t good enough from a former first round pick to have a 9.42 ERA in High-A at this point in his professional career. There are some really good performances from starting pitchers in Low-A right now, so it may be time to give them a shot and finally move Kelley to the pen. He is pitching his way there, anyway.

On offense, the team was bad. The lineup only mustered three hits, all singles, and struck out 13 times. Loidel Chapelli Jr. took three of the five team walks. He didn’t get a hit, and that is his real struggle right now, but he still reached base and stole a couple bags, too. Wes Kath, for his part, had a good day as well; he walked and had one of those singles. Still, he is hitting worse than .200 and it is getting past worrisome, with a .563 OPS. Something has to improve from him going forward.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Shane Murphy makes the start for the #Ballers and goes 5 strong innings. He allows 1R on a solo 401' HR. He BB's 1 and allows 4H. He K's 5 on an exquisite 46/64. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uH9TEi8bIz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 24, 2023

One of the Low-A pitchers who has earned a promotion that could push Kelley to the bullpen is Shane Murphy. He still has an ERA of less than 2.00 after his five innings of one-run ball today. The command was fantastic, as Murphy went through five innings on just 64 pitches, pounding the zone. Of those 64 pitches, only 18 of them were balls — that’s remarkable control. It set the stage for the rest of the bullpen to shut down the GreenJackets. Frander Veras started the show with two innings, and then the late-inning arms came in to close out the game; Eric Adler and Billy Seidl handled their days in the eighth and ninth.

The offense did not need to go wild, but it’s hard to score fewer than six runs with nine hits aided by four errors from your opponent. Big news of the day is that Bryan Ramos is back playing live baseball. He will report to Birmingham but is on a rehab assignment in Low-A, starting today. He went 1-for-5 and spent all day at third.

For the rest of the lineup, it was still a good day. Troy Claunch launched a homer today. It was his second in Low-A. He, Jacob Burke, and Jordan Sprinkle all had two hits on the day. Burke has been really good since joining the team last week, and has an OPS of .901. Not too shabby, and right up there with Tim Elko.

