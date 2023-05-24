 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thanks Josh.

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Guardians 0

Michael Kopech and crew look finish this series with a win

By Dante Jones
/ new

Hello, we are here for the rubber match between the Cleveland Guardians and your Chicago White Sox after a 4-2 win by the South Siders on Tuesday night.

And the White Sox don’t get off to the best start as after eight pitches from Cal Quantrill, as they are sat down.

But don’t worry, as the Guardians also have no idea of how to get a hit off of Michael Kopech in the first inning. Seems like he’s finding something.

Five Ks in two innings?

Meanwhile, newly-acquired Clint Frazier walks and steals second.

And thanks to Frazier’s patience and stealing second, Tim Anderson is able to knock him in with two strikes.

Walk and an extremely hard-hit single to start the third, White Sox Twitter is wondering one thing:

And after a Gavin Sheets walk and a Jake Burger sac fly, it’s 2-0, White Sox. And before I can even find more tweets, Frazier gets a one-out single and Romy González gets a two-run double to make it 4-0.

And a wild pitch and a Seby Zavala sac fly makes it 6-0. Who are these White Sox, and can they stay?

On the other side, Kopech is DEALING today ...

And the potential perfect game/no-hitter is out of the window, as known White Sox killer Josh Naylor gets a single.

Meanwhile we’ve reached blowout commentary on the hot dog condiments race.

Now we get a Joba Chamberlain reference as Kopech gets a bug in his eye. Doesn’t matter, as he gets the strikeout, and after a walk retires the side.

Looks like Kopech is finished for the day after a masterful outing.

And Frazier continues a great start to his White Sox career by cutting down Andres Gimenez trying to stretch a single into a double.

And for some reason, instead of letting Reynaldo López get the two-inning outing, the White Sox have decided to go with Jimmy Lambert to finish it off. Steve Kwan avoids his third strikeout with a hard-hit fly out.

Lambert finishes off the Guardians and this ball game is OVAH! A shutout to get a series win, as the South Siders head to Detroit and look to continue the momentum that they have carried throughout May. See y’all then.

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 6, Guardians 0: Mikey rocks

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 6, Guardians 0

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Loading comments...