Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Guardians 0

Hello, we are here for the rubber match between the Cleveland Guardians and your Chicago White Sox after a 4-2 win by the South Siders on Tuesday night.

And the White Sox don’t get off to the best start as after eight pitches from Cal Quantrill, as they are sat down.

8 pitch 1st inning. So very patient White Sox... — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 24, 2023

Sox are absolute masterminds at looking as pathetic as possible in the first inning — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) May 24, 2023

But don’t worry, as the Guardians also have no idea of how to get a hit off of Michael Kopech in the first inning. Seems like he’s finding something.

Five Ks in two innings?

Meanwhile, newly-acquired Clint Frazier walks and steals second.

What I’m liking about Clint Frazier: his plate discipline. Draws a 4-pitch walk. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 24, 2023

And thanks to Frazier’s patience and stealing second, Tim Anderson is able to knock him in with two strikes.

Two-out hit from Anderson makes it 1-0 White Sox in the third — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 24, 2023

Using Clint Frazier's speed to manufacture runs pic.twitter.com/vqqkLHZWtf — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 24, 2023

Walk and an extremely hard-hit single to start the third, White Sox Twitter is wondering one thing:

no outs, two on. will the White Sox pull a White Sox and strand 'em? — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 24, 2023

And after a Gavin Sheets walk and a Jake Burger sac fly, it’s 2-0, White Sox. And before I can even find more tweets, Frazier gets a one-out single and Romy González gets a two-run double to make it 4-0.

this is the team we all knew they could be. they're kinda fun again. — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 24, 2023

And a wild pitch and a Seby Zavala sac fly makes it 6-0. Who are these White Sox, and can they stay?

Should've been strike 3, ends up in 2 runs for the Sox, they're devil black magic ain't working today babyyyy — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) May 24, 2023

Cal Quantrill breezed through the first two innings, throwing a total of 15 pitches.



Two innings later, the White Sox lead 6-0.

Productive hits, productive outs (two sac flies). — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 24, 2023

On the other side, Kopech is DEALING today ...

Kopech has a perfect game through 4. To this point, Cleveland has little chance. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 24, 2023

Michael Kopech last 12 innings:



1 Hit, 0 Runs, 0 Walks, 18 Strikeouts — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 24, 2023

And the potential perfect game/no-hitter is out of the window, as known White Sox killer Josh Naylor gets a single.

All my homies hate Josh Naylor — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 24, 2023

Meanwhile we’ve reached blowout commentary on the hot dog condiments race.

"Never trust an onion, by the way." — hello (@BrittneyBush) May 24, 2023

Now we get a Joba Chamberlain reference as Kopech gets a bug in his eye. Doesn’t matter, as he gets the strikeout, and after a walk retires the side.

No bugs is stopping Michael Kopech this afternoon — M.O.D (@SaintsUptown) May 24, 2023

Fantastic breaking ball right there by Kopech. If he’s figuring things out, that’s great for this staff! #whitesox — Shaun M. Davis (@SD2Mics) May 24, 2023

Looks like Kopech is finished for the day after a masterful outing.

Michael Kopech getting high fives from his teammates in the dugout.



He follows up his near perfect game by throwing 7 scoreless innings. Just 2 hits. 1 walk. 9 K's. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 24, 2023

And Frazier continues a great start to his White Sox career by cutting down Andres Gimenez trying to stretch a single into a double.

Clint Frazier with an excellent throw out from right field pic.twitter.com/kDoa5Ey3Ox — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 24, 2023

And for some reason, instead of letting Reynaldo López get the two-inning outing, the White Sox have decided to go with Jimmy Lambert to finish it off. Steve Kwan avoids his third strikeout with a hard-hit fly out.

Steven Kwan off RHP Jimmy Lambert - 99.6 mph, 25 degrees (364 ft Flyout, .560 xBA)

93.1 mph 4-Seam Fastball#WhiteSox @ #Guardians (B9) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) May 24, 2023

Lambert finishes off the Guardians and this ball game is OVAH! A shutout to get a series win, as the South Siders head to Detroit and look to continue the momentum that they have carried throughout May. See y’all then.