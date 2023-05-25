White Sox Minor League Update: May 24, 2023

The Knights used a big fourth inning en route to a victory over the Jumbo Shrimp.

When the top of the second started, the game was scoreless, but the Knights got on the board first. Yolbert Sánchez and Evan Skoug reached base with back-to-back walks. Then, with two outs, Erik González drove Sánchez in with a single to make it 1-0.

With the game still 1-0, Knights starter Sean Burke ran into trouble in the bottom of the third. After a leadoff walk and a double, the Jumbo Shrimp had two in scoring position with no outs. Burke limited Jacksonville to one run that inning, as they only scored on a productive ground out.

In the fourth, the Knights pulled away, and once again, Sánchez and Skoug got things started. This time, they both singled, and Stephen Piscotty had no intentions of leaving them stranded.

He GOTTY IT!



Stephen Piscotty with a 3-RUN pic.twitter.com/MN431vPgGg — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 24, 2023

That blast made it a 4-1 game, and the Knights led the rest of the way. A few batters later, Lenyn Sosa added a solo home run to extend Charlotte’s lead to four.

So LONG! Lenyn Sosa goes YARD! pic.twitter.com/osv33hsGGj — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 24, 2023

Jacksonville picked up one more run against Burke, but that was all they could get. Relievers Sammy Peralta, Bryan Shaw, and Lane Ramsey were terrific.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-3, HR, BB

Sammy Peralta: 2 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Sean Burke: 4 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI (0 votes)

33% Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-3, HR, BB (1 vote)

66% Sammy Peralta: 2 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Sean Burke: 4 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard: 0-for-5, 3 K

Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, K, BB

Carlos Pérez: 0-for-4, K vote view results 100% Zach Remillard: 0-for-5, 3 K (2 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, K, BB (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 0-for-4, K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The Barons pitching staff was terrific against the Smokies, earning Birmingham a low-scoring victory.

The Smokies got on the board first, when starter Chase Solesky allowed an RBI double to BJ Murray Jr. with two outs in the first. However, that was the only run Solesky allowed over his five innings, and in fact it was the only time the Smokies scored.

Xavier Fernández tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the second. The game remained tied at one until the sixth, when José Rodríguez doubled and scored on a single by Alsander Womack. Yoelqui Céspedes wrapped up the scoring with a solo blast to add an insurance run in the seventh.

Relievers Jonah Scolaro, Ben Holmes, and Nash Walters all got the job done. The three of them combined for four shutout innings, as they struck out eight while only allowing two hits and issuing one walk.

A rehabbing Eloy Jiménez made his Barons debut and played right field, finishing 0-for-3 with a fly out and two ground outs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Jonah Scolaro: 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K

José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 2B

Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, RBI

Xavier Fernández: 1-for-3, HR, BB

Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-4, HR vote view results 100% Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K (2 votes)

0% Jonah Scolaro: 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 2B (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, RBI (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 1-for-3, HR, BB (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-4, HR (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Moisés Castillo: 0-for-4

Duke Ellis: 0-for-3, K

Eloy Jiménez: 0-for-3 vote view results 50% Moisés Castillo: 0-for-4 (1 vote)

0% Duke Ellis: 0-for-3, K (0 votes)

50% Eloy Jiménez: 0-for-3 (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

It was a rough day for Winston-Salem’s offense, as the Dash failed to put a run on the board against the Cyclones.

Dash starter Johan Dominguez allowed the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Alex Ramírez went deep to make it 1-0. Dominguez lasted three innings, and that was the only earned run he allowed. However, he also allowed one unearned run, when the Dash committed two throwing errors in the third. Those errors were by Keegan Fish and Shawn Goosenberg, and Brooklyn took advantage to go up by two.

The Cyclones proceeded to add a pair of insurance runs in the seventh, but they did not need them. The Dash only collected five hits, and they finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Nobody on the Dash reached base safely more than once.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Noah Owen: 3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, 2B

Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-3, 3B

Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-3

Caberea Weaver: 1-for-3 vote view results 100% Noah Owen: 3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K (2 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, 2B (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-3, 3B (0 votes)

0% Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 1-for-3 (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Keegan Fish: 0-for-3, 3 K, throwing error

Ernesto Jaquez: 2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Andy Atwood: 0-for-4, K vote view results 100% Keegan Fish: 0-for-3, 3 K, throwing error (2 votes)

0% Ernesto Jaquez: 2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Andy Atwood: 0-for-4, K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers failed to score outside of one run in the second inning, and they dropped this game to the GreenJackets.

With two outs in the second, Kannapolis took an early lead, when Wilber Sánchez drove in Johnabiell Laureano from first with a double. That made it 1-0, but it was all GreenJackets after that.

Cannon Ballers starter Tyler Schweitzer allowed a two-run homer to E.J. Exposito in the bottom of the second, and Augusta led for the rest of the game. The GreenJackets added another two-run homer and an RBI double in the bottom of the third to pull away.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilber Sánchez: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-5

Pauly Milto: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 50% Wilber Sánchez: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI (1 vote)

0% Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-5 (0 votes)

50% Pauly Milto: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now