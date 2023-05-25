 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 17 — Detroit Tigers

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Chris Brown about this upstart club

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Fresh off of a much-needed series win in Cleveland, the White Sox head to Detroit to take on the second-place Tigers. In this episode, Chris Brown from Motor City Metrics and Tigers Minor League Report talks about everything going on up north.

  • The Tigers aren’t even supposed to be good this year
  • A few Korn references because Chrystal and Chris are old
  • Rough starts and hot streaks
  • Miggy’s treasure trove of weird farewell gifts
  • Free agency drama
  • Comerica is not only fun, but it has delicious street tacos and happens to be across from Mom’s Spaghetti
  • The biggest threat, fears, and the keys to winning the series
  • Around the league

Find Chris on Twitter and follow along at both Tigers Minor League Report and Motor City Metrics.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

