Visiting Dugout Episode 17 — Detroit Tigers

Fresh off of a much-needed series win in Cleveland, the White Sox head to Detroit to take on the second-place Tigers. In this episode, Chris Brown from Motor City Metrics and Tigers Minor League Report talks about everything going on up north.

The Tigers aren’t even supposed to be good this year

A few Korn references because Chrystal and Chris are old

Rough starts and hot streaks

Miggy’s treasure trove of weird farewell gifts

Free agency drama

Comerica is not only fun, but it has delicious street tacos and happens to be across from Mom’s Spaghetti

The biggest threat, fears, and the keys to winning the series

Around the league

Find Chris on Twitter and follow along at both Tigers Minor League Report and Motor City Metrics.

