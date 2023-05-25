Visiting Dugout Episode 17 — Detroit Tigers

Fresh off of a much-needed series win in Cleveland, the White Sox head to Detroit to take on the second-place Tigers. In this episode, Chris Brown from Motor City Metrics and Tigers Minor League Report talks about everything going on up north.
- The Tigers aren’t even supposed to be good this year
- A few Korn references because Chrystal and Chris are old
- Rough starts and hot streaks
- Miggy’s treasure trove of weird farewell gifts
- Free agency drama
- Comerica is not only fun, but it has delicious street tacos and happens to be across from Mom’s Spaghetti
- The biggest threat, fears, and the keys to winning the series
- Around the league
Find Chris on Twitter and follow along at both Tigers Minor League Report and Motor City Metrics.
