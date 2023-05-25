Today in White Sox History: May 25

1924

In a game at Washington that the White Sox won, 10-9, Ray Schalk caught his 1,500th career game. At the time of his retirement in 1929, Schalk had the third-most games caught all-time and second-most games caught in AL history.

1952

White Sox pitchers Joe Dobson and Marv Grissom both fired shutouts in beating the Tigers in a doubleheader at Comiskey Park, 3-0 and 1-0. For the afternoon, Detroit only had eight total hits. Grissom would later become the White Sox pitching coach under manager Eddie Stanky.

1957

White Sox pitcher Dick Donovan hurled a one-hitter at Cleveland, striking out four. Donovan allowed only a second-inning double to right field by former White Sox infielder Eddie Robinson in winning, 4-0. Donovan beat future teammate Early Wynn.

1973

It was the beginning of the end for what was expected to be a stellar season. In the second inning of a game with Cleveland, White Sox outfielder Ken Henderson tore up his knee in a collision at home plate, trying to slide through future White Sox pitching coach Dave Duncan. At the time, the White Sox were 24-14, with a 2 1⁄2-game lead in the AL West.

This injury started a run that saw the Sox use the injured list 38 times in 1973. Making matters worse is that for some reason, the Sox refused to allow Henderson to have his knee operated on until September, meaning he was lost for the season — not that it would have made much difference, considering all the other injuries to come.

The White Sox ended 1973 with a record of 77-85. Remarkably, Henderson came back to play all 162 games in 1974, and blasted 20 home runs with 95 RBIs.

2009

Jim Thome homered in a 17-3 pasting of the Angels — his 549th career home run, moving him past Mike Schmidt for 13th all-time.

In the game, Alexei Ramírez had four hits in the first four innings of the game, becoming the first White Sox player to do that since Sherm Lollar in a doubleheader nightcap on June 26, 1960.

On the same day, the Pirates beat the Cubs, 10-8, becoming the first team in MLB history to play consecutive series against the White Sox and Cubs in Chicago.