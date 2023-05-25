Bird App Recap: Tigers 7, White Sox 2

Fresh off of beating up on a bad Cleveland Guardians team and the even more awful Kansas City Royals, your Chicago White Sox (21-30, fourth in the AL Central) head to Detroit to take on the surprising Tigers (22-25, second in the AL Central) at Comerica Park for the first time in 2023.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up for the Pale Hose on this Thursday evening in the Motor City:

I’m old, but I’d call this a stamp of approval!

Tonight’s lineup kinda fucks? — Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) May 25, 2023

On the hill for the Sox is Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP) and for the Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 0.83 WHIP). The Tigers are 10-10 at home while the visiting White Sox are a meager 9-17 away from the South Side. The Pale Hose are a blistering 33-13 versus these Tigers since 2020, and look to maintain their recent dominance.

In old “friend” news:

None of the men responsible for taking Harry Chappas II with the fourth overall pick have been fired. (Nick Hostetler was kicked upstairs, and Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn are still running the White Sox.) https://t.co/0RRgka6fWt — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) May 25, 2023

Seriously, how the bloody hell do the same dopes responsible for that pick still have gigs running a baseball team? Hashtag Fire Everyone ...

Seriously, fire everyone already ...

Anywho.

Two bad offenses showed us bad offense in the first few innings of this one.

The at-bats so far have been crap lol. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 25, 2023

About those crap at-bats:

If there was a World Series for making incredibly average or below average pitchers look like cy young winners, oh baby. The Chicago White Sox would be cooking. — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) May 25, 2023

Gio good (?), the defense BAD.

Honestly, where has TA’s head been? He is a veteran and needs to get it together. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 25, 2023

Romy makes up for Tim Anderson’s error with a nice pick at 2B to start a big double play.

Yeah, I mean, Romy González should be on this ball-club over Hanser Alberto. #WhiteSox — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) May 25, 2023

Couldn't agree more.

Sadly, this streak would come to an end tonight.

Gio's allowed only 15 runs in his last 8 starts and every one of them has lasted at least 6 innings. No one in the big leagues has a longer such streak (Logan Webb and George Kirby also at 8)! https://t.co/aXmUW5nGV8 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 25, 2023

Have I mentioned the bad offenses yet? If not, they're bad.

More meatballs right down the middle that the #WhiteSox just watch. pic.twitter.com/Rb5ZHfh6mS — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 25, 2023

Jake Burger had the Sox highlight of the night with a third-inning stolen base:

We might be newly impressed by how fast Jake Burger has become after two Achilles tears five years ago, but it’s a well-worn topic in the White Sox clubhouse.https://t.co/isGFDz5aNE pic.twitter.com/NzCAoEwE3e — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 23, 2023

Look at that Burger FLY — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 25, 2023

Rickey Henderson has never been more worried about his stolen base record being broken #WhiteSox https://t.co/DjM0cHeFB6 — SirStonyIsland (@AntonioBelisle) May 25, 2023

A Tim Anderson single to right field plates Burger and puts the Sox up, 1-0.

¿✌️ outs y ✌️strikes? Eso no es problema para Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Pvt6K3YOOk — Los White Sox (@loswhitesox) May 25, 2023

Gio gets a little wild in the third, losing command of the zone, and his cool on the mound.

Gio walking this many batters is not ideal. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3x0SW2bdww — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 25, 2023

A pitch clock violation loads the bases, and trouble’s-a-brewin’ for the Sox.

Do any of these umps have a fucking clue? DUDE WASNT EVEN SET IN THE BOX #WhiteSox — paige (@paigeyb88) May 25, 2023

This ump should get the bug out of his ass — Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) May 25, 2023

What on earth is happening?! #WhiteSox — David Ruiz (@WritingDavid) May 25, 2023

No one even knows anymore …

A liner to Romy and a quick flip to Tim ends the inning on a double play. Thank you Detroit base-running!

Romy Gonzalez bailing us out. yes, that’s right. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 25, 2023

I love when the other team does White Sox stuff. — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 25, 2023

God bless this dumbfuck division. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) May 25, 2023

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Meanwhile in the top of the fourth …

Akil Baddoo off RHP Lucas Giolito - 106.3 mph, 36 degrees (404 ft Home Run)

83.4 mph Slider#WhiteSox @ #Tigers (B4) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) May 25, 2023

At least the bases were empty on that homer Gio… pic.twitter.com/lO2bPUHXgu — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 25, 2023

Giolito issues his sixth walk in four innings following the solo homer.

hey Gio, this maybe could help you: pic.twitter.com/XaIiw5X5QV — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 25, 2023

Definitely wasn’t Gio’s night, as the walks finally come back to bite him.

4-1. Gio has nothing tonight. This is getting ugly fast... — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 25, 2023

Lucas Giolito's streak of 8 straight starts of 6+ innings is snapped.



It also snaps a streak (excluding the Lambert bullpen day in Cleveland) of 10 straight starts overall by White Sox starters of 6+ innings. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 26, 2023

Gavin Sheets gets a run back with a rare road home run.

SHEEEEEEEETS — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 26, 2023

Stay fair. It will! pic.twitter.com/xGMcOaRywZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Alex Faedo of all people slicing and dicing the best lineup the Sox can muster.

It would only get uglier ...

Alex Faedo's 9th and 10th Ks.



Faedo is on fire... He's so hot, 1/2 his face melted off. pic.twitter.com/HWWr2Sq397 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 26, 2023

Alex Faedo is the 3rd Tigers pitcher in franchise history with 10 K, 0 BB and 3 or fewer hits allowed joining Denny McLain (1965) and Aníbal Sánchez (2014) pic.twitter.com/MKB8ZwuEER — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2023

When the game goes to shit, we must find entertainment somewhere ...

Crochet is clearly regathering his center of gravity bc my god does that dumper throw things off — #2 Ghost fan on WST (@chi_rox_) May 26, 2023

I never noticed Crochet’s assets. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 26, 2023

Crochet doing his best Robbie Ray impression with his very tight pants.

If only ...

This has been a sh*t game, the #WhiteSox have struck out 10 times, the pitching has given up 9 walks, have only 3 hits and they are only down by 3 runs.



They can still win this game despite playing like ass — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 26, 2023

Sox have K'd 11 times while walking 10 Tigers batters. Not exactly a recipe for success... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 26, 2023

Make that 11 K’s.

This one does strangely feel as frustrating as trying to untangle a ball of yarn.

Tonight’s #WhiteSox pitching giving out free bases like Oprah

You get a walk, you get a walk… pic.twitter.com/CXvjSgf8cw — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) May 26, 2023

Highly recommended at this point.

Annnndddd it’s time to change the channel pic.twitter.com/EVZzYRD51R — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 26, 2023

This does nothing to console me, unfortunately …

White Sox should be getting blown out.

Tigers have kept them in the game. They've left 12 men on base. Sox only have three hits. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 26, 2023

12, count them 12 Sox K's. Fire the whole team into the sun. — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 26, 2023

Bummer in to seal the deal. And by seal the deal I do mean ensure the team loses by a larger margin than when he entered.

Holy hell bummer — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) May 26, 2023

And it’s 7-2. Thanks for being you, Aaron.

White Sox walks issued by pitching

3-game series at Reds: 5

4-game series at Royals: 11

3-game series vs Astros: 10

3-game series vs Guardians: 7

3-game series vs Royals: 5

3-game series at Guardians: 8

Tonight at Tigers: 11 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 26, 2023

Calling it. Sox lose



The Tigers suck doing baseball, but tonight the #whitesox sucked more



Giolito couldn’t hit sand if he fell off a fucking camel tonight. Pitching staff walked 11 batters altogether. The offense looked lost.



They are on pace for a 66-96 record pic.twitter.com/woECmcOnYv — Projected Sox: 66-96 (@DKane1392) May 26, 2023

Only 110 more of these, friends. It’s already been a long summer, and it’s not even summer yet …