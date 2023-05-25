 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Tigers 7, White Sox 2

Walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk ...

By Ryiin
Fresh off of beating up on a bad Cleveland Guardians team and the even more awful Kansas City Royals, your Chicago White Sox (21-30, fourth in the AL Central) head to Detroit to take on the surprising Tigers (22-25, second in the AL Central) at Comerica Park for the first time in 2023.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up for the Pale Hose on this Thursday evening in the Motor City:

I’m old, but I’d call this a stamp of approval!

On the hill for the Sox is Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP) and for the Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 0.83 WHIP). The Tigers are 10-10 at home while the visiting White Sox are a meager 9-17 away from the South Side. The Pale Hose are a blistering 33-13 versus these Tigers since 2020, and look to maintain their recent dominance.

In old “friend” news:

Seriously, how the bloody hell do the same dopes responsible for that pick still have gigs running a baseball team? Hashtag Fire Everyone ...

Seriously, fire everyone already ...

Anywho.

Two bad offenses showed us bad offense in the first few innings of this one.

About those crap at-bats:

Gio good (?), the defense BAD.

Romy makes up for Tim Anderson’s error with a nice pick at 2B to start a big double play.

Couldn't agree more.

Sadly, this streak would come to an end tonight.

Have I mentioned the bad offenses yet? If not, they're bad.

Jake Burger had the Sox highlight of the night with a third-inning stolen base:

A Tim Anderson single to right field plates Burger and puts the Sox up, 1-0.

Gio gets a little wild in the third, losing command of the zone, and his cool on the mound.

A pitch clock violation loads the bases, and trouble’s-a-brewin’ for the Sox.

No one even knows anymore …

A liner to Romy and a quick flip to Tim ends the inning on a double play. Thank you Detroit base-running!

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Meanwhile in the top of the fourth …

Giolito issues his sixth walk in four innings following the solo homer.

Definitely wasn’t Gio’s night, as the walks finally come back to bite him.

Gavin Sheets gets a run back with a rare road home run.

Meanwhile, Alex Faedo of all people slicing and dicing the best lineup the Sox can muster.

It would only get uglier ...

When the game goes to shit, we must find entertainment somewhere ...

Crochet doing his best Robbie Ray impression with his very tight pants.

If only ...

Make that 11 K’s.

This one does strangely feel as frustrating as trying to untangle a ball of yarn.

Highly recommended at this point.

This does nothing to console me, unfortunately …

Bummer in to seal the deal. And by seal the deal I do mean ensure the team loses by a larger margin than when he entered.

And it’s 7-2. Thanks for being you, Aaron.

Only 110 more of these, friends. It’s already been a long summer, and it’s not even summer yet …

