Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

After an ugly 7-2 loss last night at Detroit, the White Sox hope to shake things off with Lance Lynn (3-5, 6.28 ERA) on the bump facing off against Detroit’s Joey Wentz (1-4, 7.45 ERA).
Ever since Steve Stone volunteered to be Lance Lynn’s nutritionist, Lynn has won two starts, giving up only three earned runs in 13 combined innings. For a pitching staff that couldn’t find the plate last night, it’ll be up to the veteran starter to right the ship.
Lynn will face off against a Detroit Tigers team currently second-to-last in team OPS, with Riley Greene, Zach McKinstry and Akil Baddoo being the sole batters with an OPS+ above 100.
Meanwhile, Detroit’s Joey Wentz is coming off his shortest start of the year, giving up six runs and lasting only two innings against the Washington Nationals. He has shown a propensity to give up the long ball, which could be a boon for a Sox lineup that has struggled to deliver consistent power.
Gametime starts at 5:40 p.m. on the illustrious Apple TV+. Don’t have Apple TV+? The White Sox are offering a two-month free trial. If you’d rather avoid giving Ted Lasso your hard-earned cash, you can listen to the game on ESPN 1000.
