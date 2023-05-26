Bird App Recap: triple triples

Welcome back to the lineup, Hanser Alberto!
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters for #FridayNightBaseball in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/BVJ7KIIQXp— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2023
[ Insert funny opinion on Apple TV broadcasts ]
#FridayNightBaseball is back! Watch live tonight on @AppleTV.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2023
We all need this to happen.
I need the Tim Anderson redemption tour to begin tonight pic.twitter.com/NyjPyqkr4k— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 26, 2023
Some White Sox defense by the Tigers in right field lets an Andrew Vaughn double drop in over their heads, 1-0.
Andrew Vaughn is good, don’t let the idiots on twitter tell you he isn’t#WhiteSox #MLB— Tony (@jaycTony) May 26, 2023
One of the aforementioned idiots on Twitter.
VaUgHn MaY nOt Be GoOd— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 26, 2023
Yasmani with a two-out single to follow, 3-0, White Sox
That righty swing has been clutch pic.twitter.com/QzrhWDpFnD— Edward (@EdYuP134) May 26, 2023
Leadoff walk and Benintendi diving for that contract. Also probably should have caught a ball.
Seventy five (75) million dollars— Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 26, 2023
Moncada makes another defensive “choice,” leading to bases loaded with no outs.
White Sox putting on a defensive clinic— john (@heckinwoke) May 26, 2023
White Sox show you how White Sox defense REALLY looks.
Moncada makes the stop, but can’t decide where to make the play.
It’s 3-1, bases loaded, two outs
MONCADA WHAT ARE YOU DOING— emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 26, 2023
Lance strikes out the future Hall-of-Famer to stop the damage at one run.
Lance pitching a 5 out inning for chrissakes. #WhiteSox— Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) May 26, 2023
Tigers aren’t going to be outdone, and their defense gives the Sox another gift run. It’s 4-1, White Sox.
I feel like I'm watching a little league game— Kindableu (@kindableu) May 26, 2023
We were robbed of a very unlikely event on the Benintendi gift triple, however.
Beni almost getting his first bomb via an insider pic.twitter.com/z6SHpdGF18— Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) May 26, 2023
Lynn at 52 pitches through two innings. Not great, but still 4-1, White Sox.
"They are lucky they got an out": The 2023 White Sox story— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 26, 2023
Clint Frazier sighting: Triple to lead off the fourth. Alberto get him in on a fielder’s choice, and it’s 5-1, White Sox.
Third triple of the game plates another run: 6-1.
Lmao 3 triples— Limbo (@Lymb0) May 27, 2023
White Sox decided they are scoring runs tonight, as a Vaughn homer plates two more, and it’s 8-1, White Sox.
Jesus Christ the offense has risen.— Reynaldo Lopez Revenge Tour (@ReynaldoTour) May 27, 2023
Tim Anderson thrown out at home on a foul out?
I mean that was cool if it worked lol— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 27, 2023
Did it not work though?
Tim was safe at home, why didn’t we challenge that— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 27, 2023
Hanser Alberto not being welcomed back by the fans the way he had hoped.
Hanser Alberto belongs in prison— jimmy (@JGRAD99) May 27, 2023
Lance Lynn using only proper language, as he escapes yet another jam. It’s 8-3 White Sox going into the seventh.
Lance Lynn leaving the field … “FUCK OFF!!!!”— WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 27, 2023
By far one of the easiest lips to read in the MLB
Lance Lynn...with K and a very loud "F Off!" pic.twitter.com/rnTrydVCc5— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 27, 2023
So close to a four-triple game ...
Grandal robbed of a triple!— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) May 27, 2023
Burger double and Alberto singles him home to make it 9-3. Can we dream?
Let's play the A.L. central forever— BillyWires (@wires_billy) May 27, 2023
White Sox up, 11-3. Position player pitching time
I could hit this guy.— A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) May 27, 2023
Four-hit game for Tim Anderson, and this game is about as over as it gets, 12-3.
Elite pic.twitter.com/AiPYyQMcRU— Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 27, 2023
Sox win. Let’s do it again tomorrow
So then Lambert is probably not the opener tomorrow?— BZ (@SoxInsane) May 27, 2023
