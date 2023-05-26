Bird App Recap: triple triples

All sharing options for:

Welcome back to the lineup, Hanser Alberto!

[ Insert funny opinion on Apple TV broadcasts ]

#FridayNightBaseball is back! Watch live tonight on @AppleTV. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2023

We all need this to happen.

I need the Tim Anderson redemption tour to begin tonight pic.twitter.com/NyjPyqkr4k — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 26, 2023

Some White Sox defense by the Tigers in right field lets an Andrew Vaughn double drop in over their heads, 1-0.

Andrew Vaughn is good, don’t let the idiots on twitter tell you he isn’t#WhiteSox #MLB — Tony (@jaycTony) May 26, 2023

One of the aforementioned idiots on Twitter.

VaUgHn MaY nOt Be GoOd — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 26, 2023

Yasmani with a two-out single to follow, 3-0, White Sox

That righty swing has been clutch pic.twitter.com/QzrhWDpFnD — Edward (@EdYuP134) May 26, 2023

Leadoff walk and Benintendi diving for that contract. Also probably should have caught a ball.

Seventy five (75) million dollars — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 26, 2023

Moncada makes another defensive “choice,” leading to bases loaded with no outs.

White Sox putting on a defensive clinic — john (@heckinwoke) May 26, 2023

White Sox show you how White Sox defense REALLY looks.

Moncada makes the stop, but can’t decide where to make the play.

It’s 3-1, bases loaded, two outs

MONCADA WHAT ARE YOU DOING — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 26, 2023

Lance strikes out the future Hall-of-Famer to stop the damage at one run.

Lance pitching a 5 out inning for chrissakes. #WhiteSox — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) May 26, 2023

Tigers aren’t going to be outdone, and their defense gives the Sox another gift run. It’s 4-1, White Sox.

I feel like I'm watching a little league game — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 26, 2023

We were robbed of a very unlikely event on the Benintendi gift triple, however.

Beni almost getting his first bomb via an insider pic.twitter.com/z6SHpdGF18 — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) May 26, 2023

Lynn at 52 pitches through two innings. Not great, but still 4-1, White Sox.

"They are lucky they got an out": The 2023 White Sox story — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 26, 2023

Clint Frazier sighting: Triple to lead off the fourth. Alberto get him in on a fielder’s choice, and it’s 5-1, White Sox.

Third triple of the game plates another run: 6-1.

Lmao 3 triples — Limbo (@Lymb0) May 27, 2023

White Sox decided they are scoring runs tonight, as a Vaughn homer plates two more, and it’s 8-1, White Sox.

Jesus Christ the offense has risen. — Reynaldo Lopez Revenge Tour (@ReynaldoTour) May 27, 2023

Tim Anderson thrown out at home on a foul out?

I mean that was cool if it worked lol — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 27, 2023

Did it not work though?

Tim was safe at home, why didn’t we challenge that — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 27, 2023

Hanser Alberto not being welcomed back by the fans the way he had hoped.

Hanser Alberto belongs in prison — jimmy (@JGRAD99) May 27, 2023

Lance Lynn using only proper language, as he escapes yet another jam. It’s 8-3 White Sox going into the seventh.

Lance Lynn leaving the field … “FUCK OFF!!!!”

By far one of the easiest lips to read in the MLB — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 27, 2023

Lance Lynn...with K and a very loud "F Off!" pic.twitter.com/rnTrydVCc5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 27, 2023

So close to a four-triple game ...

Grandal robbed of a triple! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) May 27, 2023

Burger double and Alberto singles him home to make it 9-3. Can we dream?

Let's play the A.L. central forever — BillyWires (@wires_billy) May 27, 2023

White Sox up, 11-3. Position player pitching time

I could hit this guy. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) May 27, 2023

Four-hit game for Tim Anderson, and this game is about as over as it gets, 12-3.

Sox win. Let’s do it again tomorrow