Triple triples

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: triple triples

The White Sox offense wakes up!

By Adrian Serrano
/ new

Welcome back to the lineup, Hanser Alberto!

[ Insert funny opinion on Apple TV broadcasts ]

We all need this to happen.

Some White Sox defense by the Tigers in right field lets an Andrew Vaughn double drop in over their heads, 1-0.

One of the aforementioned idiots on Twitter.

Yasmani with a two-out single to follow, 3-0, White Sox

Leadoff walk and Benintendi diving for that contract. Also probably should have caught a ball.

Moncada makes another defensive “choice,” leading to bases loaded with no outs.

White Sox show you how White Sox defense REALLY looks.

Moncada makes the stop, but can’t decide where to make the play.

It’s 3-1, bases loaded, two outs

Lance strikes out the future Hall-of-Famer to stop the damage at one run.

Tigers aren’t going to be outdone, and their defense gives the Sox another gift run. It’s 4-1, White Sox.

We were robbed of a very unlikely event on the Benintendi gift triple, however.

Lynn at 52 pitches through two innings. Not great, but still 4-1, White Sox.

Clint Frazier sighting: Triple to lead off the fourth. Alberto get him in on a fielder’s choice, and it’s 5-1, White Sox.

Third triple of the game plates another run: 6-1.

White Sox decided they are scoring runs tonight, as a Vaughn homer plates two more, and it’s 8-1, White Sox.

Tim Anderson thrown out at home on a foul out?

Did it not work though?

Hanser Alberto not being welcomed back by the fans the way he had hoped.

Lance Lynn using only proper language, as he escapes yet another jam. It’s 8-3 White Sox going into the seventh.

So close to a four-triple game ...

Burger double and Alberto singles him home to make it 9-3. Can we dream?

White Sox up, 11-3. Position player pitching time

Four-hit game for Tim Anderson, and this game is about as over as it gets, 12-3.

Sox win. Let’s do it again tomorrow

