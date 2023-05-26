Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 12, Tigers 3

The White Sox tied the series with an offensive explosion in Detroit, leaving the Tigers to walk away with their tails between their legs. It did, however, hopefully, make up for the atrocious broadcasting and silly in-game interviews that AppleTV forces on viewers. Anyway, let’s break this game down.
The Starters
Lance Lynn did just fine on the mound — until the end of his start, when the wheels started falling off. He made it through six innings, but that last inning would haunt him. Lynn ended the night allowing just three hits, five strikeouts, and one earned run — but walked five. Thankfully, the offense gave Lynn a nice cushion, so the walks and low velocity weren’t such a big deal.
Lynn’s 104-pitch outing looked like this:
Joey Wentz had a rough night in the four innings he pitched, allowing six hits, five earned runs, and two walks. He struck out four, but that was not enough to stave off the offensive explosion from the Good Guys. Wentz tossed four types of pitches, relying heavily on the fastball, but labored to reach 80.
That 80-pitch outing looked like this:
Pressure Play
Miguel Cabrera struck out looking with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first. In what could’ve shifted the trajectory of the game, Cabrera blew the 3.08 LI chance.
Pressure Cooker
Just barely rising above Lynn, Cabrera’s poor night and situational 1.22 LI ended up being a problem for the Tigers.
Top Play
Yasmani Grandal singled to center in the sixth and sent Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn home. It was risky with two outs, but the play garnered a .150 WPA.
Top Performer
Andrew Benintendi walked away with a WPA of .149 after two hits, one run, an RBI, and a walk.
Or, I can just show you this.
Smackdown
Hardest hit: Jake Burger’s double in the eighth soared off the bat 113.1 mph.
Weakest contact: Yoán Moncada’s single left at just 68.1 mph.
Luckiest hit: Nick Maton reached on a fielder’s choice despite an .060 xBA.
Toughest out: Instead of trying to start a rally, Jake Rogers grounded out to shortstop with a .700 xBA to claim the second out in the bottom of the ninth.
Longest hit: The home runs didn’t carry in Detroit, so Moncada’s triple would have to suffice for the longest hit, at 393 feet.
Magic Number: 3
Tonight was a night for triples. I’ll let Chris Kamka tell you more.
Triples at Comerica Park this season:— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 27, 2023
3 White Sox (all tonight)
1 Tigers
1 Orioles
Glossary
CSW called strikes plus whiffs
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLI measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was your White Sox MVP?
-
0%
The outfield: 4 H, 2 R, 1 RBI
-
100%
The infield + DH: 12 H, 9 R, 9 RBI, 1 BB
-
0%
The pitchers: 7 Ks, 1 ER, 3 H, 0.10 WPA
-
0%
Yasmani Grandal: 1 H, 2 RBI, 0.13 WPA
Poll
Who was your White Sox Cold Cat?
-
25%
Luis Robert: 0 H, -0.07 WPA
-
25%
Chrystal for thinking anyone else had a bad game
-
50%
AppleTV
