White Sox Minor League Update: May 26, 2023

That’s six straight wins for Charlotte, cracking past .500, for those counting. Garrett Davila recently returned from a four-start Barons demotion where he absolutely stunk, allowing 13 runs in 18 ⅔ innings, but now that he’s back in Triple-A, he’s good again. For the second straight start, he allowed just one run in at least five innings, striking out a season-high eight and walking three tonight.

Charlotte was shut out in this one until the sixth, when they burst forth with a five-run inning. Zach Remillard walked to start it off, made it to third on an error by the pitcher, and scored on a different type of error by the pitcher (balk). Oscar Colás walked and stole second, and after Víctor Reyes struck out, Carlos Pérez and Nate Mondou walked as well, loading the bases with two outs.

Stephen Piscotty was credited with the classic two-run infield pop fly single, and Jake Marisnick demonstrated the range of the game by lasering a two-run triple in the next at-bat to put the Knights up, 5-1.

YA GOTTA SEE THIS!!!



Stephen Piscotty now has two homers & six RBI over his last three games! pic.twitter.com/cdz03gylWQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 27, 2023

That's a two-run TRIPLE for Jake Marisnick!!!! pic.twitter.com/XqilDJ2CjP — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 27, 2023

The Knights added a couple more in the eighth, Reyes and Mondou sandwiching a Pérez single with infield hits to load the bases before Piscotty sacrificed in a run and Erik González grounded out as another scored.

Declan Cronin and JB Olson made scoreless appearances, Olson’s first such outing since April 14. Between then and tonight, he got into eight games (spanning 18 innings), allowing at least one run in every single one and at least two in seven of them. AJ Alexy, signed by the smarterest GM in baseball to potentially shore up the Sox rotation, has now appeared out of the bullpen more times (five) than he has started (four). Of those nine appearances, this was his second with zero runs; he struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Víctor Reyes (LF): 2-for-5, R, 2 K

Carlos Pérez (C): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, GIDP

Nate Mondou (2B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Stephen Piscotty (DH): 1-for-3, R, 3 RBI, K, SF

Jake Marisnick (CF): 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K, HBP

Erik González (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard (1B): 0-for-4, R, BB, 3 K

Lenyn Sosa (3B): 1-for-5, 2 K

The Barons blew this game in schockingly embarrassing fashion, and absolutely deserved this loss, dropping them to 14-28 overall.

This was a two-Garrett night for the system, as Garrett Schoenle got the start for the Barons; capable of absolutely demolishing lineups out of the bullpen, his control is not fantastic and he’s had an up-and-down first full year as a starter. Today, he had one of his best outings yet: He completed five full innings (although it took 91 pitches), walking four but striking out eight. One of the two runs he allowed was on a wild pitch, and the other a solo home run.

The Barons matched the Smokies for both early-inning runs. They also scored their first run on a wild pitch, although one could perhaps argue that they should have gotten more out of a situation where the first three batters of the game reached base safely (including the still-rehabbing right fielder Eloy Jiménez, who walked for the first of three times). After the wild pitch, Xavier Fernández was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases with no outs, but Yoelqui Céspedes popped out and Luis Mieses and Adam Hackenberg struck out to let the Smokies off the hook.

In the second inning, Taylor Snyder, who eventually came dangerously close to hitting for the cycle, doubled and stole third. Rodríguez hit a sacrifice fly for the second Barons run, and it was 2-2 from the second to the sixth, when the Barons finally broke out.

In that inning, Hackenberg walked and Snyder singled, Rodríguez also drawing a walk to pack the sacks. Jiménez and Alsander Womack both forced in runs with their two-out walks, and another wild pitch put Birmingham up, 5-2.

Snyder homered in the seventh, his fifth long ball of the year, scoring Hackenberg from a double and making it 7-2, Barons.

The ball must’ve called him a name or something… pic.twitter.com/XcA6mpW3v3 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 27, 2023

Andrew Pérez put down two scoreless innings, but after he departed, things got shaky. Caleb Freeman pitched the eighth, allowing two runs on two walks, a double, and a Hackenberg passed ball, still a 7-4 Barons lead.

But that lead grew more precarious and was in danger of being transmogrified into a last-minute loss in the ninth. The Barons actually scored two more crucial runs in the top of the inning, walks to Mieses, Hackenberg, and Duke Ellis loading the bases for a Rodríguez RBI infield single, followed by a Jiménez RBI outfield single, 9-4 Barons.

Nash Walters came in to protect the five-run lead and retired Pete Crow-Armstrong on strikes for the first out of the bottom of the ninth — just two outs needed to win, 9-4. The rest of his outing went walk, single, RBI single (9-5), walk, walk (9-6), removed for Ben Holmes. To his credit, Holmes did get a second out — just one out needed to win.

But then he gave up a bases-clearing double to make it a 9-8 game with two on and two out. And then he gave up a two-run, walk-off single to Armstrong. That’s a six-run ninth for the Smokies, who scored eight total in their last two innings.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (SS): 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, SF, SB

Eloy Jiménez (RF): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 BB, K

Alsander Womack (2B): 1-for-3, RBI, 3 BB, K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 BB, K, PB

Taylor Snyder (3B): 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, K, SB

Garrett Schoenle: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 8 K, WP

It’s back to the L column for the Dash, who dropped their eighth of the last nine in walk-off fashion to the hated Brooklyn Cyclones. Winston-Salem had three hits.

Jonathan Cannon had a weird start and failed to finish the fifth inning for the first time all year, although he did, of course, strike out eight. One of his two runs was unearned due to Loidel Chapelli Jr.’s third error at second, but the other came honestly on a single and double, which tied the game seemingly interminably.

Both Dash runs scored in the second inning, with Wilfred Veras singling to lead off and Wes Kath drawing a walk behind him. Shawn Goosenberg hit the classic deflected infield double to score Veras and get Kath to third, and Michael Turner was able to drive in Kath with a ground ball.

In relief, Jerry Burke put down 3 ⅓ scoreless innings, keeping the game a 2-2 tie, but it had to end sometime and the ’Clones had home field advantage. Adisyn Coffey, who very recently went from being untouchable to being a guy with a 4.09 ERA, surrendered a leadoff triple and a game-winning RBI single to the first and second batter he faced in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 1-for-4, 2 K, E

Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, R, K, SB

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB

Shawn Goosenberg (DH): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K, SB

Jonathan Cannon: 4 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 8 K, WP

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-4, outfield assist (2B)

DJ Gladney (1B): 0-for-3, 2 K, HBP

Michael Turner (C): 0-for-4, RBI, K

Andy Atwood (SS): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-4, 3 K

The Ballers led, and then they led more, and then they were tied, and then they were trailing, and then they were trailing by a lot, and then they lost. The end.

Luis Pineda homered for the third time, leading off the second for the first run of the game. The Ballers went up, 2-0, in the fourth when Jacob Burke hit his first dong of the year.

And then things deteriorated. Tanner McDougal was mostly dominant but wavered in the bottom of the fourth with a walk and home run opening the frame and tying the game at two. He did strike out the side swinging, depending on your definition of striking out the side; overall, over his four innings, he struck out ………………. eight.

Emerson Talavera relieved him for the fifth and suffered through a three-walk, four-steal inning in which GreenJacket David McCabe hit his second home run of the day, leaving the Ballers in a 5-2 hole in which they took up permanent residence. Mason Adams struck out three in a scoreless three-baserunner sixth, and Pauly Milto’s struggles returning from injury continued as he was clobbered for a three-run bomb in the eighth for a final score of 8-2 GreenJackets.

The Ballers had five hits, two belonging to Pineda. Bryan Ramos went hitless, as he continues his rehab assignment in Low-A.

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-3, BB, K

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI, 2 BB

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K, PB

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-4, K

