Bird App Recap: Tigers 7, White Sox 3

The fun didn’t last long

By Allie Wesel
Wake up! It’s time for afternoon baseball. It may be early in the afternoon, but we’ve gotta get rolling — and Jake Burger needs to get some reps in at second.

Oh boy, this is exciting.

Burger will have to wait for his time to shine at second, but he moves up in the lineup today.

Let’s get this game started. We are in the highest of spirits!

After a quiet inning and a half, the Tigers strike for the first run of the game. Sometimes, you have to be the pitcher to allow a hit to the slumping guy.

Tale as old as time.

Clint Frazier is stealing the hearts of White Sox fans everywhere.

Nine up, nine down for Michael Lorenzen.

Make that 12 up and 12 down.

We’re not just asking anymore. A perfect game through five for the Detroit starter is not ideal.

Jesse Scholtens’ day is over, and Gregory Santos is in.

Romy González saves the day with a two-out base hit in the top of the sixth.

A threat has started in the top of the seventh. Yasmani Grandal worked a 10-pitch at-bat ... good at-bat that nonetheless did not end with us happy.

He got on via the error, so no need for a hamburger meal today. Unless you want to.

We’re getting tired, Mr. Stone.

An error allows Gavin Sheets to rip a three-run double over Riley Greene’s head in center.

That’s a White Sox lead. Thank you, Gavin.

Well, that was short-lived. We are tied at three.

Back-to-back doubles makes it 4-3, Detroit. An RBI single pushes the White Sox deficit back to two, as Joe Kelly’s dominance has ended.

Please, before you go yelling at Kelly online, remember the following.

Jimmy Lambert gives up a two-run home run to put the nail in the coffin.

White Sox go down quietly in the ninth to give the Tigers a 7-3 victory.

We will see you at 12:40 p.m. CST tomorrow.

