Bird App Recap: Tigers 7, White Sox 3

Wake up! It’s time for afternoon baseball. It may be early in the afternoon, but we’ve gotta get rolling — and Jake Burger needs to get some reps in at second.

Jake Burger working at second base with coach Eddie Rodriguez earlier. pic.twitter.com/DXygmJnKp9 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 26, 2023

Pedro Grifol said Eloy Jimenez could return as soon as tomorrow in Detroit. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 27, 2023

Burger will have to wait for his time to shine at second, but he moves up in the lineup today.

Let’s get this game started. We are in the highest of spirits!

After a quiet inning and a half, the Tigers strike for the first run of the game. Sometimes, you have to be the pitcher to allow a hit to the slumping guy.

Giving up an RBI single to a guy that’s 0 for his last 32…not good — White Sox Are Going (@BillyPreece) May 27, 2023

No hard contact for Detroit. 2 runs for Detroit. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) May 27, 2023

Clint Frazier is stealing the hearts of White Sox fans everywhere.

Nine up, nine down for Michael Lorenzen.

I’m convinced that you could take any living, breathing human on this Earth and as long as they throw with their right hand, you could put them on the mound and they would dominate the White Sox. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 27, 2023

Make that 12 up and 12 down.

WHY R WE MAKING GRUNT MAN LORENZEN LOOK LIKE A STAR — hannah (@hannahlamotta) May 27, 2023

We’re not just asking anymore. A perfect game through five for the Detroit starter is not ideal.

I am begging someone to hit. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 27, 2023

Jesse Scholtens’ day is over, and Gregory Santos is in.

Santos again? Dudes arm is gonna fall off. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 27, 2023

Romy González saves the day with a two-out base hit in the top of the sixth.

Consider the post game, cancelled — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) May 27, 2023

A threat has started in the top of the seventh. Yasmani Grandal worked a 10-pitch at-bat ... good at-bat that nonetheless did not end with us happy.

yeah swing when its at your eyes. makes sense. — paige (@paigeyb88) May 27, 2023

He got on via the error, so no need for a hamburger meal today. Unless you want to.

If Burger gets a hit here I will eat a hamburger today in his honor — Limbo (@Lymb0) May 27, 2023

We’re getting tired, Mr. Stone.

Steve St*ne stop saying “he runs pretty well, even for a big guy” challenge. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 27, 2023

An error allows Gavin Sheets to rip a three-run double over Riley Greene’s head in center.

The White Sox are REALLY gonna let a man named Gavin be the leader. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) May 27, 2023

That’s a White Sox lead. Thank you, Gavin.

I am in love with a naughty fella named Gavin Bonds pic.twitter.com/HthHxCu4Mk — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 27, 2023

Well, that was short-lived. We are tied at three.

can’t be happy for long. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 27, 2023

Back-to-back doubles makes it 4-3, Detroit. An RBI single pushes the White Sox deficit back to two, as Joe Kelly’s dominance has ended.

Nice for Joe to turn back into a pumpkin right now — Chicago Sports Bums (@ChiSportsBums) May 27, 2023

Please, before you go yelling at Kelly online, remember the following.

Kelly is human after all — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) May 27, 2023

Jimmy Lambert gives up a two-run home run to put the nail in the coffin.

White Sox go down quietly in the ninth to give the Tigers a 7-3 victory.

We will see you at 12:40 p.m. CST tomorrow.