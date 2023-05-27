Share All sharing options for: Six Pack of Stats: Tigers 7, White Sox 3

The White Sox fall to the Tigers after a late rally fell short, and the bullpen blew the game. Only four of the Chicagos managed to get a hit, making it impossible to manufacture runs.

The South Siders have a chance to split the four-game series tomorrow.

The Starters

Jesse Scholtens lasted only 4 2⁄3 innings after giving up four hits, two earned runs, and two walks. The one positive was that he struck out three. His fastball did the most damage, but that wouldn’t be enough to keep the Tigers off the board. Scholtens got batters to swing 30 times in his 68 pitches, 15 of which were called strikes.

Scholtens’ 68-pitch outing looked like this:

Michael Lorenzen had an excellent afternoon, still hurling baseballs at 97 mph in the seventh inning, throwing two strikes for every ball, and grunting. Aside from his ace-esque work, Lorenzen was also able to trust his bullpen, unlike Scholtens. In Lorenzen’s 95 pitches, he had batters swinging 52 times, 13 of those being strikes.

Here’s the breakdown:

Pressure Play

Gavin Sheets doubled to center under 4.68 LI duress, pushing all three runs in off of Detroit’s Jason Foley.

Pressure Cooker

Jason Foley got the win, but that came after giving up a late-inning hit that gave the White Sox a small window to win the game. His pLI was 2.84.

Top Play

Surprisingly, the pressure play also doubles for the top play. Sheets helped put the Good Guys up, and briefly in the lead for about half an inning. The play scored three and a .466 WPA.

Top Performer

Michael Lorenzen gave the Tigers the best chance to win for 6 2⁄ 3 innings, collecting a WPA of .327.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Jonathan Schoop’s eighth-inning double came off the bat at 111.1 mph.

Weakest contact: Quite a few balls were hit in just the 60’s and low 70’s. Clint Frazier grounded out in the third at 40.6 mph. The next-lowest was Eric Haase in the seventh, with a 63.8 mph single.

Luckiest hit: Andrew Vaughn’s single in the ninth had a .150 xBA.

Toughest out: Spencer Torkelson had a hard-hit ball with a .670 xBA that turned into a line out.

Longest hit: Zack Short’s detrimental eighth-inning home run off of Jimmy Lambert traveled 416 feet.

Magic Number: 4

In this four-game series that finishes tomorrow, the White Sox have put up only four hits per game for both losses.

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Gavin Sheets: 1 H, 3 RBI, 0 Ks, 0.41 WPA

Yoán Moncada: 1 H, 1 R, 0.07 WPA

Gregory Santos: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0.05 WPA

Andrew Benintendi: 1 R, 1 BB, 0.01 WPA vote view results 0% Gavin Sheets: 1 H, 3 RBI, 0 Ks, 0.41 WPA (0 votes)

