White Sox Reacts Survey: Rick Hahn gets a D-minus

Well, again, no huge surprises that we feel Rick Hahn has done a below-average job. The skew so far below average, with essentially three-quarters of voters awarding a D or F, is eye-opening:

The broader, national questions took on cheating in the game, and the answers are pretty fascinating.

Sign-stealing is as old as time, of course. That 10% at the bottom represent the purest or most willfully-ignorant of fans!

Is that AJ Hinch in the photo? What a sanctimonious scumbag. And to think some of you wanted him to manager here.

Tech does seem to a be a true line-crossing move. And though not specified, “tech” really should include outside help like a spotter in the stands (or scoreboard, like the dirty New York Giants who “won the pennant” seven decades ago).

This was a bit of a weird question, but it’s hard not to punt it. The wording here for the most popular answer is sort of a shoulder-shrug, but I’d interpret as between the lines, OK, outside the lines, bad. But the “all is bad” 35% doesn’t really sync with the question above.

Did you miss out on this round of questions? No worry, sign up here to participate in our weekly emailed surveys, and have your White Sox voice be heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.