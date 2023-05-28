Today in White Sox History: May 28

1922

Continuing to rebuild in the wake of the “Black Sox” scandal, owner Charles Comiskey spent $100,000 and purchased the contract of third baseman Willie Kamm from San Francisco of the Pacific Coast League. Comiskey also threw in three players. Kamm would lead the AL in fielding percentage for six straight seasons. In his eight full years with the Sox he had four seasons of 80 or more RBIs, and in 1925 he (not Babe Ruth) led the league with 90 walks.

1935

The White Sox lost, 6-5, at the Philadelphia A’s.

Why is this notable? Because in spite of the defeat, the White Sox were 21-12 and remained a half-game ahead in the American League, marking the latest date Chicago had led the pennant race in 15 years.

Alas, the hot start was a mirage for both the 1935 season (the White Sox would finish 74-48-1, in fifth place) and the franchise fortunes. The promised land of yearly competitiveness was still some 15 years off, as in the 30 seasons from 1921-50 the White Sox finished in the upper division six times, and better than .500 just seven.

1973

It was a night Wilbur Wood did something that rarely happens in baseball. Two days earlier, the game between Cleveland and the White Sox was suspended by curfew at Comiskey Park, tied 2-2 after 16 innings. Rain washed out May 27, so when the suspended game was resumed the next day, it was Wood’s turn to pitch. He went out and threw five innings before the Sox prevailed, 6-3, in 21 innings.

Thirty minutes later, Wood went out and started the regularly-scheduled game.

He would toss a complete game four-hitter, winning, 4-0. Two wins in one evening!

His line for the night: 14 innings pitched, one run, six hits, nine strikeouts, two wins. Wilbur moved to 13-3 on the season — and it wasn’t even June.

1986

In a game against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, White Sox pitcher Joe Cowley struck out the first seven men he faced to tie an American League record. He fanned Oddibe McDowell, Scott Fletcher, Pete O’Brien, Pete Incaviglia, Gary Ward, George Wright and Steve Buechele, in order. However, Cowley wound up pitching only 4 1⁄3 innings and give up six runs (five earned), taking the loss in a 6-3 defeat.

1995

At Tiger Stadium, Detroit jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and 7-1 after two, but the White Sox rallied to win, 14-12. The game set an MLB record with 12 combined home runs, seven by the Tigers and five (Frank Thomas, Ray Durham, Craig Grebeck, and Ron Karkovice twice) from the White Sox. Durham, Karkovice and Grebeck hit back-to-back-to-back jacks in the fourth inning.

For all the home runs, it was a Mike Devereaux ground out in the eighth inning that provided the eventual game-winner, giving the White Sox a 12-11 lead.

Kirk Gibson, Cecil Fielder and Chad Curtis each had two homers in the game for Detroit. The Tigers also stole 5-of-6 bases against catcher Karkovice in the game.

1999

White Sox infielder Greg Norton hit two home runs in a game — for the second consecutive game. He was the first Sox player to pull that off since Zeke Bonura in 1935.

All four of Norton’s home runs came in Detroit, against the Tigers, tallying six RBIs.