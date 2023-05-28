White Sox Minor League Update: May 27, 2023

Well, if every affiliate has to lose, might as well have at least one get rained out. That’s how it played today, with the Kannapolis contest getting banged in Augusta and the other three Sox squads merely wishing they had their games washed away. Elvis Andrus began (or, has he been playing for the Knights and no one cares?) a rehab assignment at DH, and the longtime veteran witnessed a loss to Jacksonville that he will, MLB career highlights be damned, be able to tell his grandchildren about one day.

Charlotte started badly in Jacksonville, played badly in the middle, and was atrocious in the bottom of the eighth, when every player on the field, fan in the stands, and resident of the sprawling Greater Jacksonville Area just wanted the game to be over and to go home. And not to endorse Grandpa Tony La Russa, but if TLR was managing the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday, Jacob Amaya might not have made it back home alive after launching a three-run bomb off of catcher Evan Skoug with his team up, 17-4.

Only Tanner Banks escaped the Shrimp unscathed, but unfortunately he only got one inning of work in. Our friends at White Sox Daily said it best:

Tanner Banks pitched the 7th for Charlotte. He is the only pitcher to not surrender a run. He allows 2 hits, and K's 1. The #Knights lost 20-4. This is the only pitching highlight for the game. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LWVhgwBVSU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 28, 2023

Lenyn Sosa and Zach Remillard both had impressive games at the plate — but also contributed errors to the interminable eighth inning.

Hey, lookit the box score, Charlotte actually led in this one, very early on. On the other hand, Lenyn went deep to trim the Jax lead from 11-2:

LENYN THE HITTING MACHINE!



Lenyn Sosa goes YARD! pic.twitter.com/2NDnCxkPEz — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 28, 2023

The offense was OK overall, with four runs and just two strikeouts, but let’s hope the northern Florida showers were plenty hot, because there was a lot of bad baseball grime to scrub off of this one tonight.

Was there an MVP of tonight's debacle in Jacksonville? Lenyn Sosa: 3-for-3, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, E, thrown out at home from RF

Tanner Banks: IP, 2 H, K, 12-for-16 strikes

Elvis Andrus: 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 LOB, probably cancelled the MLB-millionaire, high-roller postgame food spread out of sheer embarrassment





OK, well, there certainly was a Cold Cat in Jax. Nate Fisher: 4 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 3 HR, LOSS

Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, BB, 2 K, HR, 2 timer violations (can't exactly blame him)

Bryan Shaw: 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 6 R/5 ER, 2 BB, K, HR

Evan Skoug: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, HB, HR







That this was “just” a 4.50 ERA start from Cristian Mena (wait, that’s a quality start, yikes the threshold is low!) says all you need to know about his early-May to late-May fall. While nothing like the games above and below this one at least from a starting-pitching standpoint, Birmingham was never in this contest and put up almost no fight against the Smokies. Look no further than 13 Ks (nine from the first four in the order) to confirm. This game was downright depressing, and the 14-30 Barons must really be missing ... Colson Montgomery? ... in their lineup, because this Project Birmingham should be scrapped. An immediate injection of Wilfred Veras, DJ Gladney or even Tim Elko sure wouldn’t hurt.

In almost inspiring news, Haylen Green got the call-up to the Barons today, as Eloy Jiménez departed for the White Sox in Detroit, and the southpaw got his feet wet with the two final outs of the game, one of them a K.

Haylen Green got promoted to the #Barons, and he was thrown into the fire right away. He gets his first AA K. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VidtDqUVwc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 28, 2023

What new, Birmingham got crushed. MVP me. Haylen Green: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, K in first Double-A game

Alsander Womack: 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

Moisés Castillo: 2-for-2, BB





So yeah, there was a Cold Cat at Smokies Stadium tonight. Yoelvín Silven: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 4 R/3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 3 K, 4 LOB, E

Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 2 K, LOB

Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB, E, 0-for-2 CS

Chris Shaw: 1-for-4, R, 3 K









Another atrocious (15 Ks, one BB!), sloppy (FIVE errors!) game in the system, this time by the turning-mortal Winston-Salem Dash, who did nothing to back up a horrible start from Drew Dalquist. Dalquist needed 54 pitches (just 27 strikes) to get five outs, as both he and Jared Kelley may be nearing bullpen reassignments. (Although the White Sox have so few starters in the minors, what would the rush be, we don’t need, like, more Evan Skoug or Dallas Keuchel starts, for goodness’ sake.)

Loidel Chapelli Jr. and the bullpen were good today. Yeah, so what, let’s rack ’em up again tomorrow and get the Listerine burning the stink off of this game.

Third verse, same as the first: Terrible game, need an MVP. Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 3B, RBI, K

Ernesto Jaquez: 3 IP, BB, 3 K, HB, 27-of-39 strikes

Jake Palisch: IP, H, 3 K, 16-of-21 strikes

DJ Gladney: 1-for-3, 2B, BB







Let's do it one more time, Cold Catting to end a day of losses. Drew Dalquist: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 5 R/3 ER, 4 BB, K, WP, 27-of-54 strikes

Wilfred Veras: 0-for-3, 3 K, 3 LOB, E

Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-3, 3 K, LOB, 2 E

Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP, 3 LOB, E







Lucky Kannapolis ... no loss tonight, and a MEGA fireworks show tomorrow: