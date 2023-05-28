 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

South Siders seek to split the series with a win in Detroit, as Eloy Jiménez returns to the lineup

By Hannah LaMotta
Happy Sunday! Today the Chicago White Sox will play the last game of this four-game set against the Detroit Tigers in hopes of splitting the series, which is very necessary. Yesterday’s game was frustrating and the offense couldn’t seem to get it going until late, so let’s hope today is different.

The good news is two things: Dylan Cease is on the mound, who has extraordinary career numbers against the Tigers, and Eloy Jiménez is back ahead of schedule from his appendectomy and hits in the starting lineup this afternoon.

Eduardo Rodríguez will be on the mound for the Tigers, with a 4-4 record and 2.19 ERA. The lefty has been great this year for the team, with a 0.96 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 61 2⁄3 innings. His last outing was against the Kansas City Royals, where he went just five innings with eight hits, two runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Rodríguez relies on five pitches, using his fastball the most at 42.3%. He follows with a cutter (23.6%), changeup (18.4%), sinker (10.8%), and slider (4.8%).

Cease is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. His last game against the Cleveland Guardians was solid, as he went six innings with five hits, two runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. His strikeouts have been down this season and he hasn’t been on his normal stuff, but he loves pitching against the Tigers, so hopefully that comes back to play.

Tim Anderson will lead it off, followed by Jiménez in the 2-spot and back in right field. Luis Robert Jr. also returns to the lineup in center, and Andrew Vaughn is at first. Yasmani Grandal is behind the plate, Jake Burger is the DH, and Clint Frazier is in left. Hanser Alberto is at third and Romy González is at second. Andrew Benintendi and Yoán Moncada have the day off.

Game time is at 12:40 p.m. CT. Watch on NBCSCHI and listen at ESPN 1000.

