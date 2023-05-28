 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@aliwhitesox

Bird App Recap: Tigers 6, White Sox 5 (10 innings)

More like White SUX, right?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox face the Tigers for one last time in Detroit, trying for a series split. We have a few announcements from the team.

First and foremost, it’s National Burger Day.

Our big baby is back!

Finally, here is the lineup for this warm holiday weekend in Detroit.

Tim Anderson starts the game with a double. (Spoiler alert: He was stranded.)

To make matters worse, Dylan Cease is, uh, really bad today.

Don’t worry! Help has arrived! Jason also made a perfect Succession joke before going to the commercial break.

Here is a fun little stat provided by Adrian.

And that’s all she wrote.

Mostly because it got really bad. Cease loads the bases for Akil Baddoo.

We can’t even rely on walks.

Fans are so annoyed by this team that they have to live out a season via MLB The Show.

As well as evaluating the club as a whole.

At least there are better things to focus on when the Sox are down 4-1.

Gavin Sheets is finally in the game in the seventh and gets a base hit. And Tim Anderson singles on a Spencer Torkelson flub to load the bases.

And then what happens?

Luis Robert Jr. sends a hopper toward third, but Tim Anderson already had a good lead. It’s now tied at four after the sprint home. As I finished that sentence, Jiménez gets under the tag to make it 5-4, Good Guys.

Yet even with a lead, we can’t always trust this team.

We’re really just going to trust the bullpen.

Jake Burger is robbed of a home run with Riley Greene tracking it at the wall, a clout that would’ve been a home run in 26 of 30 ballparks. Clint Frazier and Yoán Moncada were slightly easier and less impressive outs.

Joe Kelly comes in for the ninth to protect the one-run lead.

Unfortunately, the White Sox defense is going to White Sox with two dumb plays to tie the game.

Time for extras. Alex Lange didn’t throw a single strike and it didn’t matter at all.

The ghost man on second scores after two sac flies, and it’s over.

Better luck next time, I guess.

