Bird App Recap: Tigers 6, White Sox 5 (10 innings)

The White Sox face the Tigers for one last time in Detroit, trying for a series split. We have a few announcements from the team.

First and foremost, it’s National Burger Day.

Our big baby is back!

Prior to today’s series finale at Detroit, the #WhiteSox returned OF Eloy Jiménez from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Class AA Birmingham and reinstated him from the 10-day IL, and optioned OF Adam Haseley to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Finally, here is the lineup for this warm holiday weekend in Detroit.

Today's #WhiteSox starters for the series finale in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/B6jVjaGOXE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Tim Anderson starts the game with a double. (Spoiler alert: He was stranded.)

TA double he is so back. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 28, 2023

That half inning took maybe a minute and a half for the Sox. This offense is so utterly pathetic — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) May 28, 2023

To make matters worse, Dylan Cease is, uh, really bad today.

Cease isn’t going to be long for this game with his erratic command. — Mark Walters (@MarkWal31038857) May 28, 2023

45+ Pitches through 2 innings is not ideal for a Cease start.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 28, 2023

Don’t worry! Help has arrived! Jason also made a perfect Succession joke before going to the commercial break.

Roman Alexander González with a rocket — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 28, 2023

Here is a fun little stat provided by Adrian.

Romy Gonzalez has 100% more home runs in 2023 than Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi combined. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 28, 2023

And that’s all she wrote.

Don’t worry guys, it’s another one of “those” games. Sox will score way too late and lose. Just get ready. — Jon (@jonklemke) May 28, 2023

Mostly because it got really bad. Cease loads the bases for Akil Baddoo.

grand slam . who saw that coming, right?! — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 28, 2023

We can’t even rely on walks.

no (x2) (not watching) (go outside and enjoy your sunday, you don’t have to do this to yourself) — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 28, 2023

Fans are so annoyed by this team that they have to live out a season via MLB The Show.

For those watching the White Sox on the verge of getting swept by Detroit I thought you may like to know that I bought MLB The Show 23 and traded every single player on the Sox 40-man roster away. Wound up with Logan Webb, Jack Flaherty, and 8 top-30 MLB prospects. — Jim Scheffres (@JimScheffres) May 28, 2023

As well as evaluating the club as a whole.

The pitching has had it share of struggles but I still think the White Sox offense is a bigger issue. They just don’t have the juice to ever pick up the pitching staff if they have a rough day. If the Sox give up 4-5 runs, it’s pretty much a guaranteed loss — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) May 28, 2023

At least there are better things to focus on when the Sox are down 4-1.

Not trying to make it a thing or anything, but for real, when did Crochet get so dumper thicc? — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 28, 2023

Gavin Sheets is finally in the game in the seventh and gets a base hit. And Tim Anderson singles on a Spencer Torkelson flub to load the bases.

Bases are loaded for Eloy… pic.twitter.com/gYcynSt0VI — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 28, 2023

And then what happens?

Eloy Jimenez bloops a two-run double to left toward the line, scores a pair to get Sox within 4-3 with one out in the seventh. Possible broken bat. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 28, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. sends a hopper toward third, but Tim Anderson already had a good lead. It’s now tied at four after the sprint home. As I finished that sentence, Jiménez gets under the tag to make it 5-4, Good Guys.

This might be the first time all year the Sox have scored 3+ with the bases loaded!!! — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) May 28, 2023

Yet even with a lead, we can’t always trust this team.

1 run lead I can already feel the pain and rage I’ll feel once this game is over. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 28, 2023

We’re really just going to trust the bullpen.

Keynan Middleton pitches a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th.

The field microphone picks up someone from the White Sox screaming "Let's (bleeping) go!!!" — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 28, 2023

Jake Burger is robbed of a home run with Riley Greene tracking it at the wall, a clout that would’ve been a home run in 26 of 30 ballparks. Clint Frazier and Yoán Moncada were slightly easier and less impressive outs.

at White Sox pic.twitter.com/KKxoHa6DKq — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) May 28, 2023

Joe Kelly comes in for the ninth to protect the one-run lead.

Unfortunately, the White Sox defense is going to White Sox with two dumb plays to tie the game.

Not quite sure what Luis Robert Jr just did in CF but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t baseball — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) May 28, 2023

Tim Anderson is an absolute defensively liability — Tim Nasty (@TwittterlessTim) May 28, 2023

Time for extras. Alex Lange didn’t throw a single strike and it didn’t matter at all.

With Luis Robert standing on second as the free runner, Andrew Vaughn and Yasmani Grandal strike out swinging, and Jake Burger lines out to left against Lange. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 28, 2023

3 outs on these pitches in the 10th inning. pic.twitter.com/ciCK2HJ9Le — gd (@YerminChevrolet) May 28, 2023

The ghost man on second scores after two sac flies, and it’s over.

Someone explain to me why I should care about the White Sox right now? — CJ (The Madvillain) (@CJT8819) May 28, 2023

Better luck next time, I guess.