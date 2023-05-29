White Sox Minor League Update: May 28, 2023

Charlotte Knights

The top two teams in the organization lose today, Chicago and Charlotte ... something about those CH towns, I guess. If we do want to bring the MLB perspective to Triple-A here first, Elvis Andrus had a rehab game today at second base. He was 2-for-4 with a homer. Here’s that homer:

Fellow 40-manner Carlos Pérez, hit a homer as well.

'Los is MORE!



Carlos Pérez with a pic.twitter.com/pDrljw6JBU — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 28, 2023

Yes, that was the two runs, both solo shots from guys who were recently in MLB. So shocking, am I right. Andrus did not finish the game, Erick González finished out the fielding duties for him. Nate Mondou led the team with two hits.

The pitching end should have been worse than five runs allowed, mostly because the arms gave up 12 hits. Luke Farrell and John Parke combined for all five runs, and 10 of the 12 hits. Farrell had the dignity to walk some batters, so some of it was at least his ineptitude. For Parke, he just got beat, repeatedly. He allowed seven hits over three innings, and three of those hits came around to score. Two of the runs did come via homer, but still, seven hits in three innings is not great. The back end of the bullpen had a much better day, especially Alex Colomé. He took the eighth, and left without giving up a run.

Birmingham Barons

A big win for Birmingham, with a couple of crooked numbers to get them this 9-5 win. The Barons had a four-run second, a two-run sixth, and a three-run seventh, uh yeah, that equals nine. They Barons had ample opportunities in those three innings, and took advantage. They reached base 16 times (14 hits and two walks) and converted with runners in scoring position four times out of nine.

José Rodríguez and Moisés Castillo led the team in hits, with three. All six of those were singles. The big knocks came from Connor Shaw and Luis Mieses. Mieses had the first run for Birmingham with his second homer of the year. He needs to show some more pop the rest of 2023.

Luis Mieses makes his presence known early with this dinger! pic.twitter.com/sYpRI6gokx — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 28, 2023

Shaw was demoted from Triple-A and is doing much better — this was his sixth long ball in Double-A.

Chris Shaw goes deeeeeeeeeeep to extend the lead! pic.twitter.com/wusxBep0FG — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 28, 2023

Tommy Sommer has not been doing particularly well in Double-A, but this start was one of his better ones, as he lowered his ERA to 5.49 with two runs allowed over five innings. He is still seeing an increase in strikeouts (seven today), which is a good thing to have, at least. Maybe he has MLB reliever in his future. The only pitcher to truly struggle for the Barons today was Ben Holmes in the eighth. He allowed three runs, as he struggled with command (three walks in just two outs). The rest of the pen was really good. Caleb Freeman came in for the ninth, with a four-run lead. He struck out three of the four batters he faced; he walked the other.

Winston-Salem Dash

An extra-inning win for the Dash on this fine Sunday afternoon. It was all sunshine and rainbows for the pitching staff, which worked, pretty much, as a bullpen day. Kade Mechals had the first three frames and allowed the only run. Noah Owen took the next three, for the two-pitcher start. Tristan Stivors had the final two and most important innings, the ninth and 10th. He was able to strand the zombie runner in extras, while the Dash cashed their zombie in. Stivors was able to strike out four of the six outs he collected.

The offense was obviously not as good, but they did what they needed to do, score two runs. Wilfred Veras had another good game, with a couple of hits, including the RBI for the first run. He also stole his 12th bag of the year, which, even with the catcher play in Low-A, is really unexpected. The final run of the game was off the bat of Michael Turner. He had a single earlier, and hit the game-winning sac fly in the 10th.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Game 1

I mean, this 2022 draft class man, did the White Sox have a really good draft? It was a Peyton Pallette Sunday in the opener and he looked really good, again. He is on a pitch limit/innings limit, tomato/tomahto, so he left after four no-hit innings. (Connor McCullough is not on an innings limit, that’s why he went the full seven for his Low-A no-hitter.) Pallette had a little issue with command, but still much better than his first couple of outings, just two walks in four innings. I do want to see more strikeouts; a 9.0 K/9 is fine, but he is a second round pick, so hopefully by July those Ks can be higher ... just as long as he isn’t gassed after not pitching in 2021. Billy Seidl entered the game with a combined no-hitter and left the game without a shutout. So, he didn’t have a great closing day.

The offense was fine, you know, three runs scored was all that was needed to win. They did have help with four GreenJackets errors. The rehabbing Bryan Ramos, who will hopefully be back in Birmingham on Tuesday, provided the bulk of the runs. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning, his first of 2023. It came after Jordan Sprinkle walked, and Sprinkle would also single later in the game. Jacob Burke, another guy who should see a promotion soon, singled and stole a base. To finish it out, Mario Camilletti had an interesting day; he didn’t walk (!), but still reached base multiple times, with two singles.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Game 2

The Kannapolis bats did not have anything going for them all day (including the opener), and it caught up with them in the nightcap as they could only muster two runs. Bryce Willits did hit a homer though, as the weekly MVP from earlier this month continues to motor forward, with his sixth homer of the year. That was one hit of three total, to put into perspective how poor the offense was here. Tim Elko and Drake Logan singled for the other two.

The pitching, well, was fine overall, allowing four runs allowed over seven innings. Manuel Veloz started the game and gave up all four of those runs. He struggled with keep runners off base, with five hits and two walks in three innings. However, the bullpen was really good. Ethan Hammerberg made his 2023 debut today, and it really couldn’t have been better. He saw six batters, got six outs, four of which were strikeouts. Eric Adler replaced Hammerberg for the sixth inning and struck out the side.

