Bird App Recap: Angels 6, White Sox 4

It is a big night for White Sox fans. Not because the team is all of a sudden good again — of COURSE not — but because Liam Hendriks is back just five months after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

A true inspiration.



Less than 5 months since his first treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/x5A2wbSKSC — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2023

The only damper I will put on this comeback is that Jimmy Lambert was placed on the IL. I will now let you and the rest of the fans enjoy this inspirational comeback.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels, the #WhiteSox returned right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. The White Sox also placed right-hander Jimmy… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2023

First standing ovation of the night for Liam Hendriks, who's on the field with his wife, Kristi. Liam is tearing up as they hug, but then, pretty much everyone is tearing up. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 29, 2023

Kristi Hendriks:



“I knew Liam was going to be on a mound before we started chemo. That was his saving grace. He said, ‘I’m going to play again if it takes me four rounds, if it takes me six rounds. … I’m going to do that because I need to do that for myself.’ (1/2) — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 29, 2023

He bleepin' did it. pic.twitter.com/GwgNMzpTR1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2023

I dont give a shit if the Sox win another game,

Liam being happy and healthy and alive is makes this the most successful season in memory — Tom Foolery (@baby_nashville) May 30, 2023

The best moment.



Welcome back, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/d5kUS5tQia — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 30, 2023

Surely, there will be more about Liam throughout the game, but let’s get to the game and the lineup.

A three-run home run from Brandon Drury in the first.

UH OH — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 30, 2023

And now, a solo shot from Matt Thaiss.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 30, 2023

Bring in Liam — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 30, 2023

The South Siders answered ... with a run.

HIGH FIVE HIGH FIVE HIGH FIVE — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 30, 2023

A walk and a hit batsman two innings in a row for Michael Kopech.

It’d be super cool if we weren’t just giving the opposing team free bases. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 30, 2023

Has there been a mound visit? No.

Pedro Grifol when his starting pitchers are struggling… pic.twitter.com/og6RiAoVaN — Bologna (@PeterFonseca) May 30, 2023

Dylan Cease did not make it past the fourth inning yesterday, and things are not looking great for Kopech tonight.

57 pitches through two for Kopech pic.twitter.com/szR53ozA4Z — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 30, 2023

Brisket nachos sound delicious. Not to Steve Stone, apparently.

RIP to all the wasted food they continue to bring to Steve pic.twitter.com/5eukGZQBXr — Laura (@EllaJay912) May 30, 2023

The Angels get an extended inning because Gavin Sheets can’t dig out a throw at first base.

Watching Gavin Sheets play 1b is giving me hives — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 30, 2023

Sheets is officially a better right fielder than a 1st baseman, which is something. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) May 30, 2023

Someone, somewhere is still holding out hope.

At this point in 2019, 56 games into the season, the Nationals were 24-32.



The White Sox are 22-33.



The White Sox are winning the 2023 world series. — cheapbbpod (@cheapbbpodcast) May 30, 2023

Getting back to the game, though. Benintendi will never hit for power.

Look at that warning track power. That shit is real — Limbo (@Lymb0) May 30, 2023

Andrew Vaughn makes it 4-2.

your eyes, your eyes make the stars look like their are not shinning pic.twitter.com/eyE6ygsJqt — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 30, 2023

Hendriks takes his first walk to the bullpen of the season after the fourth. Who’s cutting onions?

To whichever baseball player who decides they’re gonna be the first to get a hit off Liam Hendriks after his return—I got a little something for ya right here, pal. pic.twitter.com/Oyg5jFJOmE — soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) May 30, 2023

Romy González makes it 4-3 with a solo home run of his own.

White Sox have actually made this a ballgame. Well I’ll be damned! — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) May 30, 2023

If you know, you know.

A three-strikeout night for Luis Robert Jr.

Whoever fixed Robert last time do it again please. pic.twitter.com/iMOrSIHRLG — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 30, 2023

Keynan Middleton strikes out Mike Trout AND Shohei Ohtani.

Didn’t know Keynan Middleton got it like that — Gabe Pryszcz (@gvpryszcz) May 30, 2023

Bring him in, bring him in!

Liam Hendriks getting warmed up in the Sox’ bullpen as they stretch at 35th and Shields. Seems like he will pitch the eighth inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 30, 2023

He’s in.

Liam Hendriks entering the game in the 8th — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 30, 2023

ALL OF THE EMOTIONS AHHHHHH — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 30, 2023

Anyone else sobbing? No? — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) May 30, 2023

Kristi Hendriks is all of us, when Liam got squeezed.

Liam gives up two runs, but that’s not the point of tonight.

Liam pitched. That’s all I care about. Fuck the score. ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 30, 2023

Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless ninth, and Eloy Jiménez makes it 6-4.

say hi to your mom for me, losers! — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 30, 2023

Two on with one out, and neither Jake Burger or Yasmani Grandal can break through.

The White Sox do only one thing well this year and that’s building up your hopes to just truly twist the knife. Like I know they’re gonna lose, but the two men on have me thinking it’s not impossible — Jon (@jonklemke) May 30, 2023

Today is the only day I will be OK the White Sox lost. Liam Hendriks is back, and that is the real story of the night.

I will get mad at this team again tomorrow.