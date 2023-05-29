 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Angels 6, White Sox 4

The return of our closer

By Allie Wesel
/ new

It is a big night for White Sox fans. Not because the team is all of a sudden good again — of COURSE not — but because Liam Hendriks is back just five months after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The only damper I will put on this comeback is that Jimmy Lambert was placed on the IL. I will now let you and the rest of the fans enjoy this inspirational comeback.

Surely, there will be more about Liam throughout the game, but let’s get to the game and the lineup.

A three-run home run from Brandon Drury in the first.

And now, a solo shot from Matt Thaiss.

The South Siders answered ... with a run.

A walk and a hit batsman two innings in a row for Michael Kopech.

Has there been a mound visit? No.

Dylan Cease did not make it past the fourth inning yesterday, and things are not looking great for Kopech tonight.

Brisket nachos sound delicious. Not to Steve Stone, apparently.

The Angels get an extended inning because Gavin Sheets can’t dig out a throw at first base.

Someone, somewhere is still holding out hope.

Getting back to the game, though. Benintendi will never hit for power.

Andrew Vaughn makes it 4-2.

Hendriks takes his first walk to the bullpen of the season after the fourth. Who’s cutting onions?

Romy González makes it 4-3 with a solo home run of his own.

If you know, you know.

A three-strikeout night for Luis Robert Jr.

Keynan Middleton strikes out Mike Trout AND Shohei Ohtani.

Bring him in, bring him in!

He’s in.

Kristi Hendriks is all of us, when Liam got squeezed.

Liam gives up two runs, but that’s not the point of tonight.

Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless ninth, and Eloy Jiménez makes it 6-4.

Two on with one out, and neither Jake Burger or Yasmani Grandal can break through.

Today is the only day I will be OK the White Sox lost. Liam Hendriks is back, and that is the real story of the night.

I will get mad at this team again tomorrow.

