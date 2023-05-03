 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Twins 4

It’s a three-peat!

By Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
We start tonight’s Bird App Recap with the most important tweet of the year.

That’s it. Really, we don’t need to say anything else. We will though; I suppose there is a baseball game to cover.

Tonight, the White Sox were looking for their third straight and first series win of the season. Fans were aching for a victory.

Here is how Pedro put them out there today in search of the W:

With Cease on the mound, the base was hopeful.

Dylan made quick work of the Minnesota Twins to start the contest, setting them down in order.

The Sox early traffic on the base paths made Twins fans nervous. You hate to see it.

The Twinkies fans’ anxiety was warranted. Luis Robert Jr. took Louie Varland deep (420 feet) to center for a three-run bomb. You really don’t hate to see that.

Fans were feeling the early vibes.

No need to call your sons and daughters, the Twins got to Cease in the third inning for their first hit of the game.

And then just like that, the South Side lead went bye-bye when the Twins scored three runs off four hits in the third.

In the top of the fourth, the good vibes were fading fast when the Twins took the lead, 4-3, on a Nick Gordon home run.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Sox strung together two singles, a walk, and another single to knot things up again at 4-4. However, a questionable send by third-base coach Eddie Rodríguez, got Yasmani Grandal thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Unfortunately, Jake Burger exited the game after striking out in the bottom of the fourth. Here’s hoping it’s nothing, but it’s the Sox so with our luck, it’s probably something.

Cease struggled again tonight. This season he’s been far from the pitcher we watched dominate in 2022.

Aaron Bummer entered the game in the sixth, and fans have seen this movie before.

Bummer got the first two batters out and walked the third. Enter 2023 bullpen savior Gregory Santos. After two pitches, Willi Castro was caught stealing second. Although the eye test looked as if he was safe, the call on the field was out. Too bad the Twins wasted their challenge earlier in the game. Boo hoo.

Santos got himself into a bind in the seventh after a trio of singles loaded the bases with none out. He Houdinied himself out of the jam with back-to-back force outs at home and a strikeout of Trevor Larnach. Sox fans aren’t used to seeing this brand of baseball.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, the red-hot Big Baby came calling. After a bunt single by Andrew Benintendi and a walk to Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jiménez knocked a single into left-center driving in Benny giving the Good Guys the lead, 5-4.

Pedro Grifol handed the ball to Kendall Graveman for the eighth. Digger made a quick 1-2-3 of the Twins, with Tim Anderson catching air and making an outstanding grab to end the inning.

The Sox get some cushion from the swift-footed Billy Hamilton in the bottom of the eighth. After a single by Grandal, Hamilton entered as a pinch-runner and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Hanser Alberto. Wheels Hamilton then scored from second on a heads-up play on a ground out by Elvis Andrus.

Fans are thrilled to have Billy back on the South Side.

In his first save opportunity of the season, the ninth was all Keynan Middleton. After striking out Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler, he walked Jorge Polanco, only to strike out Carlos Correa to end the game. SOX WIN! They’ve now won a series AND three games in a row. Let’s keep it going, boys!

