Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Twins 4

We start tonight’s Bird App Recap with the most important tweet of the year.

The t-shirt says it all. pic.twitter.com/9rqBQLJYck — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 3, 2023

That’s it. Really, we don’t need to say anything else. We will though; I suppose there is a baseball game to cover.

Tonight, the White Sox were looking for their third straight and first series win of the season. Fans were aching for a victory.

Please win a series. Especially against the Twins. Please. — Jake (@KakeJargol) May 3, 2023

Here is how Pedro put them out there today in search of the W:

With Cease on the mound, the base was hopeful.

Dylan Cease on the Bump today, hopefully the Bats can get hot, and get a streak rolling! — Slaytype (@SIaytype) May 3, 2023

Dylan made quick work of the Minnesota Twins to start the contest, setting them down in order.

Dylan Cease once again is no-hitting the Twins... through one inning. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 3, 2023

The Sox early traffic on the base paths made Twins fans nervous. You hate to see it.

We’re going to get swept by the White Sox! — Sports Fanatic!! (@MentalGiant84) May 3, 2023

The Twinkies fans’ anxiety was warranted. Luis Robert Jr. took Louie Varland deep (420 feet) to center for a three-run bomb. You really don’t hate to see that.

Luis Robert Jr. gets us on the board early! pic.twitter.com/yeDL8CVlaL — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 3, 2023

Fans were feeling the early vibes.

Sox might be all the way back — SELL THE TEAM, JERRY (@zachsox) May 3, 2023

With Liam and these bats heating up I dare say there are some signs of vibes. — LosingUgly: Here mostly 4 BurgerBombs (@losingugly) May 3, 2023

No need to call your sons and daughters, the Twins got to Cease in the third inning for their first hit of the game.

As Hawk would announce, "You can cancel the postgame." Cease gave up a hit! — hanzik5 (@blkranger12) May 3, 2023

And then just like that, the South Side lead went bye-bye when the Twins scored three runs off four hits in the third.

So much for the lead lol — the white sox make me sad(9-153) (@grasmaniyandal) May 3, 2023

In the top of the fourth, the good vibes were fading fast when the Twins took the lead, 4-3, on a Nick Gordon home run.

Lmao Cy Cease tho — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 4, 2023

Bad Dylan Cease makes me really sad — Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) May 4, 2023

In the bottom of the fourth, the Sox strung together two singles, a walk, and another single to knot things up again at 4-4. However, a questionable send by third-base coach Eddie Rodríguez, got Yasmani Grandal thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

I want 3rd base coach Eddie Rodriguez demoted immediately. Sending Yasmani Grandal home from second on a sharp single is just absent minded — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 4, 2023

Unfortunately, Jake Burger exited the game after striking out in the bottom of the fourth. Here’s hoping it’s nothing, but it’s the Sox so with our luck, it’s probably something.

Jake Burger left the game with left side discomfort and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023

Cease struggled again tonight. This season he’s been far from the pitcher we watched dominate in 2022.

Dylan Cease: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, HR, 56 of 98 pitches for strikes, with 14 swinging strikes.



He has 4.58 ERA, but probably more bothersome to Cease is that he's exceeded 5 IP in two of his seven starts. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

Aaron Bummer entered the game in the sixth, and fans have seen this movie before.

Get your Twins moneylines ready . #Whitesox — ScoopaKoopa44 (@Azari44) May 4, 2023

Aaron Bummer gives me the nervous shits — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 4, 2023

Bummer got the first two batters out and walked the third. Enter 2023 bullpen savior Gregory Santos. After two pitches, Willi Castro was caught stealing second. Although the eye test looked as if he was safe, the call on the field was out. Too bad the Twins wasted their challenge earlier in the game. Boo hoo.

Lol 100% safe. F you Twins. — Dump On The Ump (@UmpDump2005) May 4, 2023

Santos got himself into a bind in the seventh after a trio of singles loaded the bases with none out. He Houdinied himself out of the jam with back-to-back force outs at home and a strikeout of Trevor Larnach. Sox fans aren’t used to seeing this brand of baseball.

Is this... is this good defense? From the White Sox? — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 4, 2023

Santos came in clutch!!!! pic.twitter.com/THLE3KZKZy — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 4, 2023

Gregory Santos, best pitcher in baseball? — R-1 (@el14_r) May 4, 2023

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, the red-hot Big Baby came calling. After a bunt single by Andrew Benintendi and a walk to Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jiménez knocked a single into left-center driving in Benny giving the Good Guys the lead, 5-4.

Eloy sends Tendy home, Sox up 5-4 pic.twitter.com/stbGAHtCL5 — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) May 4, 2023

Eloy Jimenez is back — Joe (@AverageJoe_17) May 4, 2023

Pedro Grifol handed the ball to Kendall Graveman for the eighth. Digger made a quick 1-2-3 of the Twins, with Tim Anderson catching air and making an outstanding grab to end the inning.

People who say Tim Anderson isn’t elite are completely and utterly out of their minds — Greedy (@GreedyG103) May 4, 2023

The Sox get some cushion from the swift-footed Billy Hamilton in the bottom of the eighth. After a single by Grandal, Hamilton entered as a pinch-runner and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Hanser Alberto. Wheels Hamilton then scored from second on a heads-up play on a ground out by Elvis Andrus.

Fans are thrilled to have Billy back on the South Side.

Idc if Billy hamilton hits .100. I want him on the roster — WSB (@Whitesoxbrendan) May 4, 2023

Serious inquiry where do I find a Billy Hamilton jersey yesterday — ✶✶Hot Yank Summer ✶✶ V2.0 (@slamtrav) May 4, 2023

In his first save opportunity of the season, the ninth was all Keynan Middleton. After striking out Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler, he walked Jorge Polanco, only to strike out Carlos Correa to end the game. SOX WIN! They’ve now won a series AND three games in a row. Let’s keep it going, boys!