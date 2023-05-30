All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Angels 3

It’s time to bounce back against Ohtani & Co. Let’s see how Pedro puts them out there.

It’s also a very special night at the park, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night. Go read Janice’s amazing article.

I am Asian as hell any given day, but I am even more so tonight. Hanging with @SouthSideJan and remembering Some Guys, Filipino edition.



Tim Lincecum, Tyler Saladino, Chase d’Arnaud. pic.twitter.com/jD69n24g3l — yung crispy pata (@scuriiosa) May 30, 2023

Yet the White Sox never allow things to just stay good.

On the board thanks to Ward! #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/GO0MBN4Km7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 31, 2023

Thankfully, the Boys turned it around quickly with a single-patty Burger.

on base — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 31, 2023

And another.

Luis Robert snaps an 0-17 with that double — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 31, 2023

But wait, here is one more to tie it up.

Eloy drives in Burger on a sac fly to tie it up — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 31, 2023

The top of the second got a little scary.

The Robert/Eloy shenanigans in right/right center are really tempting fate. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 31, 2023

We’re back to bad baseball fundamentals as Andrew Vaughn tries to slide into second and failed miserably.

Watching Andrew Vaughn run pic.twitter.com/VwuQBwXo5w — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 31, 2023

Ohtani puts the Angels ahead with a solo home run.

Shohei is a specimen of a human being — Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) May 31, 2023

Lucas Giolito reaches 70 pitches in the fourth, and a hit brings Hunter Renfroe in.

Another rocket scores a run. Gio teetering… will Pedro read it correctly? — Mark Walters (@MarkWal31038857) May 31, 2023

This fan base is tired of sucking.

I would love it if someone asked Hahn about the parades — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) May 31, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. gets another double!

Glad to see Robert has decided to hit again. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 31, 2023

A bloop from Eloy Jiménez after some bad defense puts runners at first and third.

lmao Angels



so good to see other teams crapping on defense! — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 31, 2023

Then Yoán Moncada drew a walk to load the bases for Andrew Vaughn with no outs. And just like that, on the first pitch, Vaughn pops a three-run double. The Good Guys now lead, 4-3, in the fourth.

Andrew Clayton Vaughn with the bases clearing double — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 31, 2023

The hits keep coming, as Romy González puts one down to send Vaughn home. It’s 5-3. Just kidding! Romy steals third and the Angels can’t contain the ball. It’s 6-3. Whew. Don’t stop now, boys.

Since this tweet Romy has over a .984OPS with 2HR and 7RBI. https://t.co/Ff6QXPwwqu — Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) May 31, 2023

Sorry Celeste :(

RBI DOUBLE AND A STOLEN BASE THAT LED TO A THROWING ERROR MY SECOND BASEMEN pic.twitter.com/F93ywzqA4x — Julian (@Julian4948) May 31, 2023

Seby Zavala is making Tyler Anderson work on the mound. (But the AB ends in the second out in the fourth.)

Great 12 pitch AB by Seby. Hopefully he’s rewarded with a walk or hit. — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 31, 2023

That was a fun inning. Off to the fifth.

If my math is right, Tyler Anderson gave up four runs in the span of 16 pitches in the fourth, then used 15 pitches in one at-bat against Seby Zavala. During the Zavala AB, Romy Gonzalez stole third and scored on an error. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023

Let’s see what’s going on in Charlotte tonight.

Charlotte (26-26) beats Nashville 4-2 in a tidy 2 hours and 17 minutes.



W. Burke

L. Fernandez

Sv. Padilla



N. Mondou 1-1 HR, 3BB

O. Colas 2-4 RBI



S. Burke 5IP 2H 1R 4BB 8K — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) May 31, 2023

Burger gets on base, and Robert does too, yet again.

Robert 3-3! — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 31, 2023

I think I’ve seen this film before. (Double-play!)

Bases loaded, 1 out? I can’t wait to see the Sox mess this up. — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) May 31, 2023

Will the White Sox pull off a hat trick?

DASH WIN!!



We’ll see you back at Truist Stadium tomorrow at 7pm for White Claw Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/RmzKKa2jxs — Winston-Salem Flights (@WSDashBaseball) May 31, 2023

ROMY DOES IT AGAIN! 7-3!

ROM BOMB BABY — #2 Ghost fan on WST (@chi_rox_) May 31, 2023

Just a little update.

Romy since this tweet.

OPS over 1.000

3HR 8RBI https://t.co/Ff6QXPwwqu — Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) May 31, 2023

It seems like everyone is having a great night.

Reynaldo López struck out four hitters over two perfect innings of relief, using 33 pitches. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023

Andrew Vaughn gets another double.

since this tweet andrew vaughn is…



8-19, 3 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, .421/.429/.947 https://t.co/nHjYC6kwHt — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) May 31, 2023

Kendall Graveman comes in and quickly allows two on — but also two out. Oh, and near the top of the order again.

2 down. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 31, 2023

Take it away, Giant!

OVAH!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win!! White Sox. White Sox. Go Go White Sox. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) May 31, 2023

The series is tied. Get some rest, White Sox fans. Quick turnaround,