Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Angels 3

The White Sox put up a fight against the Angels and came out on top. They have a chance to win the series tomorrow, and hand the solid Angels back-to-back series losses. Tonight the bats were on fire, the pitching was subpar, and Romy González clubbed his third home run in a row.

The Starters

Lucas Giolito didn’t have a bad night, he just lacked his best stuff and left the game after the fifth with a high pitch count. The Angels struck first with a leadoff home run, but Giolito didn’t have any issues keeping nine of the next 10 batters from extending that lead. Shohei Ohtani also took Giolito deep, but overall the righty only allowed four hits. He walked two and had three earned runs, while striking out five.



Giolito’s 97-pitch outing looked like this:

Tyler Anderson had a really bad night, especially when five runs came in during the fourth. He allowed six hits, those five runs, and walked two batters. It wasn’t entirely on him, as his defense really struggled to help at all. He was pulled at 86 pitches.

Here’s the breakdown:

Pressure Play

Tyler Anderson knew he was in trouble (3.16 LI) as Andrew Vaughn doubled to center, bringing home Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez, and Yoán Moncada in the fourth.

Pressure Cooker

Andrew Vaughn, with a 1.18 pLI, somehow beat out Tyler Anderson’s 1.17. Vaughn, thankfully, came in clutch a few times, especially when he was hitting doubles.

Top Play

While Tyler Anderson struggled, Andrew Vaughn triumphed, putting the Sox in the lead with a three-run double. Vaughn’s fourth-inning heroics landed him a .220 WPA.

Top Performer

Luis Robert Jr. (.177 WPA) had a great case as best of this game, but Andrew Vaughn (.180) nudged past him. Both had multiple doubles. Robert Jr. went 3-for-4 with one run, and Vaughn went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. In our hearts, it’s a tie.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: The Angels filled out the top three, with Hunter Renfroe leading the pack with his fourth-inning single smoked at 110.3 mph.

Weakest contact: Eloy Jiménez was a little fatigued tonight on a couple of at-bats, with a pop out at 54.2 mph and a single at 64.4 mph.

Luckiest hit: Luis Robert Jr.’s double in the fourth was not expected, as the xBA was a measly .140.

Toughest out: Mike Trout showed his strength by hitting the ball at 104.3 mph, but lined out despite a .700 xBA.

Longest hit: Despite the offensive explosion for the White Sox, Ohtani’s home run would travel farthest, at 435 feet.

Magic Number: 3

’Twas a night of doubles, but three also really stuck out.

Last 2 White Sox players to homer in 3 straight games

(with spot in batting order)



Romy Gonzalez May 28-30 (9-8-8)

Jake Burger May 14-17 (7-8-8)



Romy is the first White Sox player with a 3-game HR streak - all from 8 or 9 spot in order since Joe Crede (8-8-8) in June 2008. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 31, 2023

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Luis Robert Jr.: 3-for-4, 1 R, 0 Ks, 0.18 WPA

Andrew Vaughn: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 0.18 WPA

Romy González: 2-for-4. 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0.13 WPA

Eloy Jiménez: 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0.07 WPA

Reynaldo López: 0 H, 4 Ks, 2 IP, 0.07 WPA vote view results 14% Luis Robert Jr.: 3-for-4, 1 R, 0 Ks, 0.18 WPA (1 vote)

42% Andrew Vaughn: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 0.18 WPA (3 votes)

28% Romy González: 2-for-4. 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0.13 WPA (2 votes)

0% Eloy Jiménez: 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0.07 WPA (0 votes)

14% Reynaldo López: 0 H, 4 Ks, 2 IP, 0.07 WPA (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now