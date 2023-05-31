White Sox Minor League Update: May 30, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Boy, did the White Sox need to see Sean Burke go five innings, have 84 pitches, and only allow one run. Sure, it came with four walks, but the eight strikeouts countered that a bit.

Sean Burke fanned the side in the 1st pic.twitter.com/0MJ5w6KtOK — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 30, 2023

Let’s see if Burke can string more of these in a row before the Sox need a sixth starter again, but getting this performance under his belt is a big game to have. At the very least, he set the tone for the rest of the game on the bump. The pen came away with seven strikeouts in their four innings, to raise the total to 15 overall in the game. Tanner Banks did allow the second run, but he had another good strikeout day, with three in two innings.

On the offensive side, Nate Mondou had the big hit, a homer. It was his only hit ... because he walked his other three at-bats. Yeah, Mondou was a busy guy; maybe he was mad that he DHed and just wanted to get on the diamond whenever he could. Erik González led the team in hits with three, hitting ninth while Mondou was eighth — it was a bottom-of-the-lineup type of day.

Elvis Andrus went 1-for-4, and while it’s uncertain how much longer his rehab assignment will last, but Romy González’s hot streak is making it harder. Oh, wait, I mean, Andrus isn’t healthy yet, an MLB team would never game rehab assignments.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Sean Burke: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Nate Mondou: 1-for-1, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 K

Erik González: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Sean Burke: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 1-for-1, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Erik González: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Tanner Banks: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Tanner Banks: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham Barons

Any day when Birmingham wins is a good day, especially with the offense playing this well. The Barons scored 10 runs over 13 hits. More impressively, they only struck out four times, two of which were from Bryan Ramos. This was Ramos’ first Double-A game after spending some rehab time down in Kannapolis, and while he wasn’t very good in his first game back, hey, he’s back.

The rest of the lineup was hitting: Connor Shaw, Tyler Neslony, and Xavier Fernández had homers and came up with the majority of the runs. Neslony and Fernández both had three-run shots, and both came in the eight-run third inning that won the Barons the game.

3-run Nuke from Neslony pic.twitter.com/KZOASJfaSx — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 31, 2023

Good thing X marks the spot because that ball may never land ❌⚾️



Fernandez’s 4th on the year, and 4th in a week! pic.twitter.com/cG2BAI0Wvq — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 31, 2023

Enough of the homers though, Moisés Castillo had a good day without all the power. He had three hits, all singles.

The pitching, obviously, was not all there, but Chase Solesky at least did his part. He went five strong innings and gave up just two runs. He has had a stellar first month plus with a 2.79 ERA, and this start was no different. His bullpen mates however, weren’t so great. Hunter Dollander and Andrew Pérez allowed four more runs. Dollander was the worse option today, with two runs allowed in two outs. His command was all over the place, with four walks and more balls (17) than strikes (14).

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Connor Shaw: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Connor Shaw: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Andrew Pérez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Hunter Dollander: 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Andrew Pérez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Hunter Dollander: 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem Dash

Well, well, well, what have we here (Lando voice). Jared Kelley did not start today’s game, Brooks Gosswein did. It was Kelly’s first game in relief in his professional career — and he was really good! Kelley and Gosswein pretty much combined for a seven-inning start. Kelley had the last three frames, and struck out six. He did allow a run, it came out of a walk, but no hits. Is relief going to be the thing going forward for Kelley? Only time will tell, but he was really good out of the pen today.

To the rest of the game, you know, the Dash did win. The offense was really good, with a little help from their Grasshopper friends (three errors). Wilfred Veras did not have his best day today, but he did hit a milestone: 20 doubles on the year already, which is a ridiculous total through the end of May.

Wilfred Veras you guys... 109 MPH 2B brings in Tatum (1B). #Dash up 1-0 on Veras' league leading 20th double. #BigAndStrong #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mz6E1GeO4h — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 30, 2023

It was certainly hit hard. Terrell Tatum didn’t have any hard hits, not like Veras, at least. However, Tatum still got on base four out of the five times he went to the plate, and stole a base, too — very Tatum of him. Many players had two hits on the day, including Loidel Chapelli Jr. Andy Atwood and Wes Kath (both doubles).

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Jared Kelley: 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Wes Kath: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K

Terrell Tatum: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 SB vote view results 0% Jared Kelley: 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Shawn Gossenberg: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Chase Plymell: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Shawn Gossenberg: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Plymell: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (no game)