Bird App Recap: Rubber match beat down

It’s a lovely Wednesday afternoon in the City Beautiful as the Angels of Anaheim (29-27) square off against our home team White Sox (23-34) in the rubber match of this three-game set. LAA took the opener on Monday 6-4, while the South Siders bounced back to take the game yesterday, 7-3. Who will take the rubber match? Intrigue awaits!
On the hill for the Good Guys: Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP). For the Angels: Jaime Barria (1-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP).
Here’s how Pedro lines up the home team this afternoon:
Today's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Angels: pic.twitter.com/9uqp8NhHtp— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 31, 2023
The White Sox hosted a naturalization ceremony for 24 people from 17 different countries at the ballpark before first pitch today:
24 candidates from 17 different countries were officially sworn in as U.S. Citizens in the first naturalization ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field! pic.twitter.com/l4Z53hKnD9— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 31, 2023
Can’t think of a better backdrop. Pretty darn cool, if you ask me.
Fans were pumped up early.
Let's get the series win! Go Lance and Go Sox!— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 31, 2023
Too bad Lance Lynn wasted no time being awful:
Lance Lynn don’t throw fastballs down the middle to the best hitters in baseball challenge— Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) May 31, 2023
First pitch was at 1:11 p.m. Central, Mike Trout happened, and the Angels led, 2-0, by around 1:15.
Mike Trout (13) - 2 Run Homer off Lance Lynn— MLB Homer Bot (@mlbhomerbot) May 31, 2023
LAA 2 - CWS 0 • ↑1st ○○○
476ft, 110.8mph, 24°#GoHalos
they don't go much further than this. https://t.co/OByZncNH6y pic.twitter.com/djwb3gyJuW— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 31, 2023
Just about sums up our feelings:
May 31, 2023
.@MikeTrout annihilates a baseball. pic.twitter.com/XZDN4Hc9A7— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023
Angels were threatening, but then they pulled their best White Sox impression.
Angels ran themself out of the inning. That’s lucky lol— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 31, 2023
We just got super lucky. Also, I just really miss the good Lance Lynn.— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 31, 2023
Don’t we all ...
Sox bats fail to answer in the bottom of the first …
Have never seen a team that likes to get its half of the first inning over with faster than the 2023 #WhiteSox— Uribe's Leap (@Uribesleap) May 31, 2023
Lynn gets through the second unscathed, and the Sox bats wake up from their nap to load the bases:
Bases loaded again? Sheets needs to give this one a ride #WhiteSox— Ian McMahon (@BronzeKnight8) May 31, 2023
We’ll settle for a sacrifice fly, though!
Productive outs? Who is she?— Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) May 31, 2023
How very un-White Sox!
Gavin Sheets, down 0-2 early in the count, lifts a bases loaded sacrifice fly to right. Angels lead 2-1 in the second— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023
We go to the top of the third:
#Angels 4 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T3-1o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2023
Shohei Ohtani homers (14): fly ball to CF (2-run)
Hit: 425ft, 107mph, 30°
Pitch: 93.8mph Sinker (RHP Lance Lynn, 14)
Offense giveth, Lance taketh away …
Lance Lynn grazed Mike Trout with a pitch, and Shohei Ohtani quickly followed with a bomb to dead center.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023
Angels have a 4-1 lead in the third. Both Trout and Ohtani have two homers this series, I think. It's felt like that.
Trout & Ohtani have 900 feet of home run today...— Ryiin (@rfoto) May 31, 2023
thank you chicago white sox for your service in ending ohtani's slump— julia¹⁷ ✶⋆˙ (@shoheii17) May 31, 2023
I can now say I’ve seen Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani home run in person. #WhiteSox— David Ruiz (@WritingDavid) May 31, 2023
That’s something, at least ...
More walks and batters hit by pitches, add a bloop double, and it’s 6-1 …
Taps sign https://t.co/FIK8rOUnn4— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 31, 2023
Plan? The White Sox? No!
Question:
What’s going on over there lol pic.twitter.com/8XrP3glWL8— Joel Ferguson (@JWIMYS) May 31, 2023
Answer:
This start by Lance Lynn #ungood— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 31, 2023
Nice to see Lance Lynn is back to doing his Dallas Keuchel impersonation #WhiteSox— lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) May 31, 2023
It’s only the 3rd inning and the Sox are losing 6-1 pic.twitter.com/waEnvYyiEt— Ramón (@SouthSider_79) May 31, 2023
Make that 8-1 ...
#Angels 8 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T4-1o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2023
Shohei Ohtani homers (15): fly ball to RCF (2-run)
Hit: 478ft , 111.8mph , 30°
[2nd of game]
Pitch: 93.4mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Lance Lynn, 15)
ohtani https://t.co/glBQruBUjR pic.twitter.com/6AzR7nWAoP— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 31, 2023
Ohtani Obliteration. pic.twitter.com/NLXUNI34wR— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023
Lance is throwing BP this afternoon...— Ryiin (@rfoto) May 31, 2023
Lance Lynn ERA update: 6.62— Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) May 31, 2023
The White Sox are having a real bad time.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023
Accurate.
I am melting out here for this…? #whitesox pic.twitter.com/9H9rU9e80Q— Michelle GN (@michgn) May 31, 2023
White Sox love to treat their fans to a show …
UPDATE— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 31, 2023
Longest HR at Guaranteed Rate Field this season
478' Shohei Ohtani minutes ago
461' Mike Trout today
435' Shohei Ohtani last night
434' Blake Sabol April 6th
Before last night, Shohei was 7 for 50 with 3 HR and 17 strikeouts, in one of his worst slumps ever.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 31, 2023
The last two days: 3 for 7, with 3 HR that traveled about 11 million feet. https://t.co/WwfkUXaAfh
Is, has, or both?
The rebuild is crumbling. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KJ1tC03Ifa— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 31, 2023
Don’t do it to yourself, friends …
About to turn the #WhiteSox game on but decided to check score first pic.twitter.com/QUdvGFtw58— WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 31, 2023
I think we need to report a few new satellites to NASA after this one …
Has Ohtani's HR landed yet? #WhiteSox— Jeff Washington (@jaydwashington) May 31, 2023
Lynn’s line on the day: BAD.
Lance Lynn: 4 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 HR, HBP, 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with 11 swinging strikes.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023
Both the second 8 ER game and second 3 HR game for Lynn this season. His ERA is 6.55
Taylor Ward puts the icing atop this one:
#Angels 10 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T7-0o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2023
Taylor Ward homers (6): fly ball to LCF (2-run)
Hit: 386ft, 106mph, 23°
Pitch: 92.7mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Jesse Scholtens, 1)
Is there a mercy rule we can enact? Please?
White Sox run differential— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 31, 2023
Do numbers even go that high?
Sox get a few runs back late, but give a few right back, then add a few more. It hardly matters, though. Nothing really does in this wretched season. The final score was closer than the game. This ... was fugly.
Thank goodness for an off-day tomorrow ...
Loading comments...