 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Rubber match beat down

Friends don’t let friends watch bad White Sox baseball ...

By Ryiin
/ new

It’s a lovely Wednesday afternoon in the City Beautiful as the Angels of Anaheim (29-27) square off against our home team White Sox (23-34) in the rubber match of this three-game set. LAA took the opener on Monday 6-4, while the South Siders bounced back to take the game yesterday, 7-3. Who will take the rubber match? Intrigue awaits!

On the hill for the Good Guys: Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP). For the Angels: Jaime Barria (1-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP).

Here’s how Pedro lines up the home team this afternoon:

The White Sox hosted a naturalization ceremony for 24 people from 17 different countries at the ballpark before first pitch today:

Can’t think of a better backdrop. Pretty darn cool, if you ask me.

Fans were pumped up early.

Too bad Lance Lynn wasted no time being awful:

First pitch was at 1:11 p.m. Central, Mike Trout happened, and the Angels led, 2-0, by around 1:15.

Just about sums up our feelings:

Angels were threatening, but then they pulled their best White Sox impression.

Don’t we all ...

Sox bats fail to answer in the bottom of the first …

Lynn gets through the second unscathed, and the Sox bats wake up from their nap to load the bases:

We’ll settle for a sacrifice fly, though!

How very un-White Sox!

We go to the top of the third:

Offense giveth, Lance taketh away …

That’s something, at least ...

More walks and batters hit by pitches, add a bloop double, and it’s 6-1 …

Plan? The White Sox? No!

Question:

Answer:

Make that 8-1 ...

Accurate.

White Sox love to treat their fans to a show …

Is, has, or both?

Don’t do it to yourself, friends …

I think we need to report a few new satellites to NASA after this one …

Lynn’s line on the day: BAD.

Taylor Ward puts the icing atop this one:

Is there a mercy rule we can enact? Please?

Do numbers even go that high?

Sox get a few runs back late, but give a few right back, then add a few more. It hardly matters, though. Nothing really does in this wretched season. The final score was closer than the game. This ... was fugly.

Thank goodness for an off-day tomorrow ...

Sox Populi on the Farm

Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 46 — Promotion is the motion

White Sox Game Recaps

Angels crush balls to the heavens, wing it over Chicago, 12-5

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: Angels 12, White Sox 5

Loading comments...