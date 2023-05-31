Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Rubber match beat down

It’s a lovely Wednesday afternoon in the City Beautiful as the Angels of Anaheim (29-27) square off against our home team White Sox (23-34) in the rubber match of this three-game set. LAA took the opener on Monday 6-4, while the South Siders bounced back to take the game yesterday, 7-3. Who will take the rubber match? Intrigue awaits!

On the hill for the Good Guys: Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP). For the Angels: Jaime Barria (1-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP).

Here’s how Pedro lines up the home team this afternoon:

The White Sox hosted a naturalization ceremony for 24 people from 17 different countries at the ballpark before first pitch today:

24 candidates from 17 different countries were officially sworn in as U.S. Citizens in the first naturalization ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field! pic.twitter.com/l4Z53hKnD9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 31, 2023

Can’t think of a better backdrop. Pretty darn cool, if you ask me.

Fans were pumped up early.

Let's get the series win! Go Lance and Go Sox! — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 31, 2023

Too bad Lance Lynn wasted no time being awful:

Lance Lynn don’t throw fastballs down the middle to the best hitters in baseball challenge — Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) May 31, 2023

First pitch was at 1:11 p.m. Central, Mike Trout happened, and the Angels led, 2-0, by around 1:15.

Mike Trout (13) - 2 Run Homer off Lance Lynn

LAA 2 - CWS 0 • ↑1st ○○○

476ft, 110.8mph, 24°#GoHalos — MLB Homer Bot (@mlbhomerbot) May 31, 2023

they don't go much further than this. https://t.co/OByZncNH6y pic.twitter.com/djwb3gyJuW — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 31, 2023

Just about sums up our feelings:

pic.twitter.com/6twI3Ogtrx — Lifelong Jets fan but a sad white sox fan (@misterio54) May 31, 2023

Angels were threatening, but then they pulled their best White Sox impression.

Angels ran themself out of the inning. That’s lucky lol — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 31, 2023

We just got super lucky. Also, I just really miss the good Lance Lynn. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 31, 2023

Don’t we all ...

Sox bats fail to answer in the bottom of the first …

Have never seen a team that likes to get its half of the first inning over with faster than the 2023 #WhiteSox — Uribe's Leap (@Uribesleap) May 31, 2023

Lynn gets through the second unscathed, and the Sox bats wake up from their nap to load the bases:

Bases loaded again? Sheets needs to give this one a ride #WhiteSox — Ian McMahon (@BronzeKnight8) May 31, 2023

We’ll settle for a sacrifice fly, though!

Productive outs? Who is she? — Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) May 31, 2023

How very un-White Sox!

Gavin Sheets, down 0-2 early in the count, lifts a bases loaded sacrifice fly to right. Angels lead 2-1 in the second — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023

We go to the top of the third:

#Angels 4 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T3-1o]:



Shohei Ohtani homers (14): fly ball to CF (2-run)



Hit: 425ft, 107mph, 30°



Pitch: 93.8mph Sinker (RHP Lance Lynn, 14) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2023

Offense giveth, Lance taketh away …

Lance Lynn grazed Mike Trout with a pitch, and Shohei Ohtani quickly followed with a bomb to dead center.



Angels have a 4-1 lead in the third. Both Trout and Ohtani have two homers this series, I think. It's felt like that. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023

Trout & Ohtani have 900 feet of home run today... — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 31, 2023

thank you chicago white sox for your service in ending ohtani's slump — julia¹⁷ ✶⋆˙ (@shoheii17) May 31, 2023

I can now say I’ve seen Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani home run in person. #WhiteSox — David Ruiz (@WritingDavid) May 31, 2023

That’s something, at least ...

More walks and batters hit by pitches, add a bloop double, and it’s 6-1 …

Plan? The White Sox? No!

Question:

What’s going on over there lol pic.twitter.com/8XrP3glWL8 — Joel Ferguson (@JWIMYS) May 31, 2023

Answer:

This start by Lance Lynn #ungood — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 31, 2023

Nice to see Lance Lynn is back to doing his Dallas Keuchel impersonation #WhiteSox — lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) May 31, 2023

It’s only the 3rd inning and the Sox are losing 6-1 pic.twitter.com/waEnvYyiEt — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) May 31, 2023

Make that 8-1 ...

#Angels 8 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T4-1o]:



Shohei Ohtani homers (15): fly ball to RCF (2-run)



Hit: 478ft , 111.8mph , 30°

[2nd of game]



Pitch: 93.4mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Lance Lynn, 15) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2023

Lance is throwing BP this afternoon... — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 31, 2023

Lance Lynn ERA update: 6.62 — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) May 31, 2023

The White Sox are having a real bad time. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023

Accurate.

I am melting out here for this…? #whitesox pic.twitter.com/9H9rU9e80Q — Michelle GN (@michgn) May 31, 2023

White Sox love to treat their fans to a show …

UPDATE

Longest HR at Guaranteed Rate Field this season



478' Shohei Ohtani minutes ago

461' Mike Trout today

435' Shohei Ohtani last night

434' Blake Sabol April 6th — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 31, 2023

Before last night, Shohei was 7 for 50 with 3 HR and 17 strikeouts, in one of his worst slumps ever.



The last two days: 3 for 7, with 3 HR that traveled about 11 million feet. https://t.co/WwfkUXaAfh — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 31, 2023

Is, has, or both?

Don’t do it to yourself, friends …

About to turn the #WhiteSox game on but decided to check score first pic.twitter.com/QUdvGFtw58 — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 31, 2023

I think we need to report a few new satellites to NASA after this one …

Has Ohtani's HR landed yet? #WhiteSox — Jeff Washington (@jaydwashington) May 31, 2023

Lynn’s line on the day: BAD.

Lance Lynn: 4 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 HR, HBP, 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with 11 swinging strikes.



Both the second 8 ER game and second 3 HR game for Lynn this season. His ERA is 6.55 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 31, 2023

Taylor Ward puts the icing atop this one:

#Angels 10 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T7-0o]:



Taylor Ward homers (6): fly ball to LCF (2-run)



Hit: 386ft, 106mph, 23°



Pitch: 92.7mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Jesse Scholtens, 1) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2023

Is there a mercy rule we can enact? Please?

White Sox run differential — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 31, 2023

Do numbers even go that high?

Sox get a few runs back late, but give a few right back, then add a few more. It hardly matters, though. Nothing really does in this wretched season. The final score was closer than the game. This ... was fugly.

Thank goodness for an off-day tomorrow ...