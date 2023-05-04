Today in White Sox History: May 4

1936

The White Sox purchased the contract of Dixie Walker from the Yankees. Alas, this was a big one who eventually got away, as the Sox traded Walker to the Tigers after only one season. In 1937 with the Sox, Walker drove in 95 runs while hitting .302. Walker later achieved stardom in Brooklyn, winning a batting title and playing in four All-Star games.

1941

With the White Sox trailing the A’s in the seventh inning, 17-6, Taffy Wright’s RBI single started a historic stretch of 13 straight games with a run batted in.

Wright’s numbers during his franchise-record streak were actually fairly mundane. He hit only one home run over that time, so in only one game was he assured an RBI. Overall, Wright hit .269, with just an .800 OPS during the stretch, compiling 22 total RBIs.

The right fielder would finish the season with a career-best 3.8 WAR and end up 25th in AL MVP balloting. His 97 RBIs weren’t even good enough to finish in the AL Top 10, however.

Wright’s mark remains tied for fifth all-time in the majors. All five of the other streakers hit more homers, for better average and slugging, than Wright, making his RBI stretch the sneakiest of all time.

1980

During an 11-1 loss to the Brewers at Comiskey Park, Mike Squires became the first left- handed catcher in a game since Dale Long in 1958. The move came in the ninth inning, and saw Squires behind the plate for four hitters. He’d catch again on May 7 in a 12-5 loss to the Royals, again in the ninth inning, and again he’d be behind the plate for four hitters.

Long, Squires and Benny Distefano are the only left-handed throwers in the modern era who caught in a big-league game.

1992

For White Sox starter Alex Fernandez, it was his best performance ever. Fernandez one-hit Milwaukee, winning 7-0 at Comiskey Park. Alex struck out seven, allowing only a one-out double to Dante Bichette in the second inning. Another Brewer reached base on a walk, and a third reached base on an error.

Fernandez’s masterpiece was the first one-hitter ever thrown at the new Sox Park.

2011

A day after being no-hit by Francisco Liriano, The White Sox lost to the Twins, 3-2, at U.S. Cellular Field. It was their 17th loss in 22 games.

More alarming, however, was the fact that in the previous 20 games Chicago’s team batting average was .202. That was the worst stretch of hitting over a 20-game period for the franchise since the pitching mound was lowered to create more offense before the start of the 1969 season.

2021

In one of the best all-around individual performances by a pitcher in White Sox history, Dylan Cease had himself a night in Cincinnati against the Reds. Cease went six innings, allowing one hit with 11 strikeouts.

But just as impressive was his 3-for-3 performance at the plate! (Cease had two singles and a double, and that game alone gave him a positive batting WAR for the season.) It was the first time that Cease had batted in a game since his senior year in high school. He became the first Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley did it at home against the Orioles on May 14, 1972, in a 4-1 win. Bradley had three singles and an RBI in the game.

The Sox beat the Reds, 9-0.