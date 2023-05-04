Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Battle of the Bad

The Minnesota Twins (17-14, first in the AL Central) take on our Chicago White Sox (10-21, fourth in the AL Central) at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago on this lovely Thursday afternoon. The Sox look to turn their first series win into their first series sweep — of the positive variety, that is. Are the White Sox back? Many are saying so, even if in jest. Or simply because it feels so foreign, yet incredibly refreshing, to be positive about this team after such a dismal April. So we are embracing the positive vibes for a change? At least for today!

Here is how Pedro lines the home team up in the series finale:

Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA) goes to the hill for the visitors, while Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA) is on the bump for the Pale Hose. Chicago looks to notch their fourth win in six games between these AL Central rivals on the young season.

What would a White Sox game be without an injury update:

We all are at this point ...

On this day, a fun little precursor to the coming weekend series:

#OTD in 2021: Dylan Cease strikes out 11 and records 3 hits against the Cincinnati Reds.#WhiteSox x @GuaranteedRate pic.twitter.com/jy9jO4fzQd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023

It was all positive vibes before the game:

The White Sox are undefeated since calling up Billy Hamilton. — Jennifer Gladkowski (@missglad) May 4, 2023

And speaking of good vibes, this guy was in the house yesterday to speak to the media.

The t-shirt says it all. pic.twitter.com/9rqBQLJYck — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 3, 2023

Can Lucas keep the vibes alive? With a three-game win streak on the line, let’s get to the tweets!

Gio’s velocity was down a touch in the first, he gave up a single and a walk, but struck out Solano swinging to strand a pair.

This is looking like a Giolito day game start already. Stuff just doesn’t seem ✨crisp✨ yet. Let’s see if he can work through it. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 4, 2023

Gio's change up isn't floating like it does but his slider is doing work. #whitesox — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 4, 2023

Benintendi leads off with a single to left field, but Andrew Vaughn promptly grounds into a double play. His defensive struggles at first base continue:

Eloy RF, Sheets 1B, Vaughn your new DH. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 4, 2023

Hahah if only ...

Robert Jr. leads off the bottom of the second with a double.

Luis Robert is either an MVP candidate or a complete disaster and there is no in between. — DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) May 4, 2023

And was stranded at second ...

Beautiful day, empty ballpark.

The things I would do for benintendi to have pop in his bat — Al (@baseballgalal) May 4, 2023

At least Eloy is heating up:

Eloy Jiménez hit the crap out of a baseball. The White Sox lead 2-0 in the third. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

#MNTwins 0 @ #WhiteSox 2 [B3-2o]:



Eloy Jiménez homers (4): line drive to LCF (2-run)



Hit: 409ft, 112.8mph , 20°



Pitch: 84.1mph Sweeper (RHP Pablo López, 4) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 4, 2023

The force is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/Vx7diinMDk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023

The defense the Sox are most famous for shows up again …

Hanser Alberto got Tim Anderson injured earlier and he almost got Seby hurt there. I really don’t understand what he brings to the team/organization. #WhiteSox — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) May 4, 2023

Where is the communication on these pop ups? ‍♀️ ‍♀️. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 4, 2023

Hanser Alberto is going to kill someone on the field #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/PMy7LcDPL8 — Adam (@acs614) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito was pitching his ass off, figuratively of course:

this is an approach i like for post-2021 Lucas. avoid the zone (but stay close) with fastballs, be more in the zone (but still on the edges) with the slider/change pic.twitter.com/DiOl1tVraR — buck mulligan (stately, plump) (@pinetarkeyboard) May 4, 2023

Didn’t have Giolito being the most consistent starter on my 2023 #WhiteSox bingo card, but here we are — sh0werhead (@sh0werhead) May 4, 2023

Gio retired 13 straight Twins batters before giving up a solo home run to Carlos Correa with one out in the sixth inning.

Carlos Correa has ended Lucas Giolito's shutout bid with a solo shot to left with one out in the sixth. White Sox now clinging to a 2-1 lead — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

CHEATER!!!!!!!!!



2-1 White Sox#WhiteSox — White Sox Brasil (@WhiteSoxBR) May 4, 2023

That home-run 100% happened because of the people yelling cheater — Kaylee (@__kaylee) May 4, 2023

This would be our luck …

Giolito went seven strong innings, allowing only the one run.

Lucas Giolito: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 7 K, HR, 65 of 101 pitches for strikes, with 18 swinging strikes.



He rewarded Pedro Grifol for leaving him in to close out the seventh, and has a 3.70 ERA through seven starts. Most reliable Sox starter in the early going. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

just a thing of beauty. not sure what he did this offseason but the command has been visibly better this year, locating the fb/slider combo like it’s 2019 again. doesn’t have 2019-20 stuff anymore but he’s learning to be just as good without it. things we LOVE to see! pic.twitter.com/pq8zemUncS — buck mulligan (stately, plump) (@pinetarkeyboard) May 4, 2023

Dear Sox bullpen,



Please don’t blow it.



Sincerely,

Everyone — Limbo (@Lymb0) May 4, 2023

Narrator: They did.

#MNTwins 2 @ #WhiteSox 2 [T8-2o]:



Byron Buxton homers (8): fly ball to LCF (solo)



Hit: 376ft, 102.3mph, 31°



Pitch: 88mph Slider (RHP Reynaldo López, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 4, 2023

Byron Buxton blasts a no-doubter to left off a high López slider to tie this one up. After allowing one homer last season, that's the sixth López has given up this year. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

Why do we pitch to Buxton again? Asking for a friend. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 4, 2023

We are all that friend.

Something something tweets that precede unfortunate events …

That’s the 17th homer for Byron Buxton vs the #WhiteSox (most vs any opponent) — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 4, 2023

Why do the #WhiteSox keep pitching to Buxton in these situations? pic.twitter.com/tFYqztxLJS — Rafa (@rafa_gee) May 4, 2023

Bottom of the eighth, Andrew Vaughn leads off with a walk. And here he comes:

Sweet baby angel Billy Hamilton sighting — Al (@baseballgalal) May 4, 2023

I SPY BILLY! — Sharon Kraken Pirate Queen (@playdagger4me2) May 4, 2023

Hamilton swipes second and gets to third on a wild pitch, but is stranded ...

This would be the theme for the rest of the game.

Andrew Vaughn drew a leadoff full count walk against Jhoan Duran. Billy Hamilton, pinch running for him, stole second and advanced on a wild pitch to reach third base with nobody out.



He stayed there. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

The Sox had three chances to cash in the lead run ...

How you ground out to the same side 3 times.. — Diary Of A White Sox Fan (@dearwhitesox) May 4, 2023

The white sox legitimately might be the worst baseball team I have ever seen. Those were the two worst bats I have ever seen in my stupid fuckin life. — Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) May 4, 2023

Lol I’m putting the phone away. Someone will win. Or not. Life is pointless lol — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 4, 2023

Sox load the bases bottom 10 ...

Leave it to Hanser Alberto to somehow fuck up getting hit by the pitch. — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 4, 2023

We all got to see the White Sox lose 284 games in 3 years.



The payoff? Getting to watch Hanser Alberto come up in a key situation 4 years later. — Scott Krinch (@scottiekrinch) May 4, 2023

Hanser up again in a clutch situation like #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/e0rfwquOkr — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) May 4, 2023

White Sox would have had a walk off HBP but Hanser Alberto swung the bat here pic.twitter.com/ht8rQO8ofw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 4, 2023

White Sox are 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 4, 2023

Needless to say, the wheels fell off in the 12th.

Tim Anderson whiffs on a chopper for an error, plating the go-ahead run for the Twins. White Sox trail 3-2 and Alexander Colomé has already balked the next runner over to second — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT — orangest birds u'tweet (@flannelGoddess) May 4, 2023

No one really knows ...

Yeah, that feels like a White Sox enough way to lose this one. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E6jg7mTW2c — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 4, 2023

Colome is proof that Hahn exists and that he hates you — Gentleman Hawk (@GentlemanHawk) May 4, 2023

Very, very winnable game they just handed to the Twins on a platter — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 4, 2023

Just about sums this one up.

White Sox lose to the Twins, 7-3 in 12 innings.



It seems you cannot go 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and easily win a major league game.



Sox are 10-22 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023

“Hey Siri, can you sum up the AL Central in a single game?” — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 4, 2023

Yeah. So much for those positive vibes ...