Bird App Recap: Battle of the Bad

The Minnesota Twins (17-14, first in the AL Central) take on our Chicago White Sox (10-21, fourth in the AL Central) at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago on this lovely Thursday afternoon. The Sox look to turn their first series win into their first series sweep — of the positive variety, that is. Are the White Sox back? Many are saying so, even if in jest. Or simply because it feels so foreign, yet incredibly refreshing, to be positive about this team after such a dismal April. So we are embracing the positive vibes for a change? At least for today!
Here is how Pedro lines the home team up in the series finale:
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field! pic.twitter.com/g9JleJRJTF— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023
Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA) goes to the hill for the visitors, while Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA) is on the bump for the Pale Hose. Chicago looks to notch their fourth win in six games between these AL Central rivals on the young season.
What would a White Sox game be without an injury update:
May 4, 2023
https://t.co/vLBId9wJpZ pic.twitter.com/xRFNANL1O2— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 4, 2023
We all are at this point ...
I’m tired of this https://t.co/GIvrr0GSxM pic.twitter.com/DwDazjfREF— Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 4, 2023
On this day, a fun little precursor to the coming weekend series:
#OTD in 2021: Dylan Cease strikes out 11 and records 3 hits against the Cincinnati Reds.#WhiteSox x @GuaranteedRate pic.twitter.com/jy9jO4fzQd— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023
It was all positive vibes before the game:
The White Sox are undefeated since calling up Billy Hamilton.— Jennifer Gladkowski (@missglad) May 4, 2023
And speaking of good vibes, this guy was in the house yesterday to speak to the media.
The t-shirt says it all. pic.twitter.com/9rqBQLJYck— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 3, 2023
Can Lucas keep the vibes alive? With a three-game win streak on the line, let’s get to the tweets!
Gio’s velocity was down a touch in the first, he gave up a single and a walk, but struck out Solano swinging to strand a pair.
This is looking like a Giolito day game start already. Stuff just doesn’t seem ✨crisp✨ yet. Let’s see if he can work through it.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 4, 2023
Gio's change up isn't floating like it does but his slider is doing work. #whitesox— Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 4, 2023
Benintendi leads off with a single to left field, but Andrew Vaughn promptly grounds into a double play. His defensive struggles at first base continue:
Eloy RF, Sheets 1B, Vaughn your new DH.— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 4, 2023
Hahah if only ...
So you're saying there's a chance...#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pRe2UuCGBn— White Sox Brasil (@WhiteSoxBR) May 4, 2023
Robert Jr. leads off the bottom of the second with a double.
Luis Robert is either an MVP candidate or a complete disaster and there is no in between.— DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) May 4, 2023
And was stranded at second ...
Beautiful day, empty ballpark.
Im home ✨ #whitesox pic.twitter.com/LMuohElSoy— KOOKS. (@callmekookiee) May 4, 2023
The things I would do for benintendi to have pop in his bat— Al (@baseballgalal) May 4, 2023
At least Eloy is heating up:
Eloy Jiménez hit the crap out of a baseball. The White Sox lead 2-0 in the third.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
#MNTwins 0 @ #WhiteSox 2 [B3-2o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 4, 2023
Eloy Jiménez homers (4): line drive to LCF (2-run)
Hit: 409ft, 112.8mph , 20°
Pitch: 84.1mph Sweeper (RHP Pablo López, 4)
Eloy lately: pic.twitter.com/wjNur26ZXY— Kaylee (@__kaylee) May 4, 2023
The force is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/Vx7diinMDk— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023
Eloy: pic.twitter.com/M1NqqWsE5S— DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) May 4, 2023
The defense the Sox are most famous for shows up again …
Hanser Alberto got Tim Anderson injured earlier and he almost got Seby hurt there. I really don’t understand what he brings to the team/organization. #WhiteSox— Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) May 4, 2023
Where is the communication on these pop ups? ♀️ ♀️. #WhiteSox— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 4, 2023
Hanser Alberto is going to kill someone on the field #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/PMy7LcDPL8— Adam (@acs614) May 4, 2023
Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito was pitching his ass off, figuratively of course:
this is an approach i like for post-2021 Lucas. avoid the zone (but stay close) with fastballs, be more in the zone (but still on the edges) with the slider/change pic.twitter.com/DiOl1tVraR— buck mulligan (stately, plump) (@pinetarkeyboard) May 4, 2023
Didn’t have Giolito being the most consistent starter on my 2023 #WhiteSox bingo card, but here we are— sh0werhead (@sh0werhead) May 4, 2023
Gio retired 13 straight Twins batters before giving up a solo home run to Carlos Correa with one out in the sixth inning.
Carlos Correa has ended Lucas Giolito's shutout bid with a solo shot to left with one out in the sixth. White Sox now clinging to a 2-1 lead— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
CHEATER!!!!!!!!!— White Sox Brasil (@WhiteSoxBR) May 4, 2023
2-1 White Sox#WhiteSox
That home-run 100% happened because of the people yelling cheater— Kaylee (@__kaylee) May 4, 2023
This would be our luck …
Giolito went seven strong innings, allowing only the one run.
Lucas Giolito: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 7 K, HR, 65 of 101 pitches for strikes, with 18 swinging strikes.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
He rewarded Pedro Grifol for leaving him in to close out the seventh, and has a 3.70 ERA through seven starts. Most reliable Sox starter in the early going.
just a thing of beauty. not sure what he did this offseason but the command has been visibly better this year, locating the fb/slider combo like it’s 2019 again. doesn’t have 2019-20 stuff anymore but he’s learning to be just as good without it. things we LOVE to see! pic.twitter.com/pq8zemUncS— buck mulligan (stately, plump) (@pinetarkeyboard) May 4, 2023
Dear Sox bullpen,— Limbo (@Lymb0) May 4, 2023
Please don’t blow it.
Sincerely,
Everyone
Narrator: They did.
#MNTwins 2 @ #WhiteSox 2 [T8-2o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 4, 2023
Byron Buxton homers (8): fly ball to LCF (solo)
Hit: 376ft, 102.3mph, 31°
Pitch: 88mph Slider (RHP Reynaldo López, 6)
Goddamit pic.twitter.com/7yVYmRCReP— Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 4, 2023
Byron Buxton blasts a no-doubter to left off a high López slider to tie this one up. After allowing one homer last season, that's the sixth López has given up this year.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
Why do we pitch to Buxton again? Asking for a friend. #WhiteSox— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 4, 2023
We are all that friend.
Something something tweets that precede unfortunate events …
Reynaldo Lopez coming in#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fIa2t5WhZs— White Sox Brasil (@WhiteSoxBR) May 4, 2023
That’s the 17th homer for Byron Buxton vs the #WhiteSox (most vs any opponent)— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 4, 2023
Why do the #WhiteSox keep pitching to Buxton in these situations? pic.twitter.com/tFYqztxLJS— Rafa (@rafa_gee) May 4, 2023
Bottom of the eighth, Andrew Vaughn leads off with a walk. And here he comes:
Sweet baby angel Billy Hamilton sighting— Al (@baseballgalal) May 4, 2023
I SPY BILLY!— Sharon Kraken Pirate Queen (@playdagger4me2) May 4, 2023
Hamilton swipes second and gets to third on a wild pitch, but is stranded ...
This would be the theme for the rest of the game.
Andrew Vaughn drew a leadoff full count walk against Jhoan Duran. Billy Hamilton, pinch running for him, stole second and advanced on a wild pitch to reach third base with nobody out.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
He stayed there.
The Sox had three chances to cash in the lead run ...
How you ground out to the same side 3 times..— Diary Of A White Sox Fan (@dearwhitesox) May 4, 2023
The white sox legitimately might be the worst baseball team I have ever seen. Those were the two worst bats I have ever seen in my stupid fuckin life.— Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) May 4, 2023
Lol I’m putting the phone away. Someone will win. Or not. Life is pointless lol— Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 4, 2023
Sox load the bases bottom 10 ...
Leave it to Hanser Alberto to somehow fuck up getting hit by the pitch.— Kindableu (@kindableu) May 4, 2023
We all got to see the White Sox lose 284 games in 3 years.— Scott Krinch (@scottiekrinch) May 4, 2023
The payoff? Getting to watch Hanser Alberto come up in a key situation 4 years later.
Hanser up again in a clutch situation like #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/e0rfwquOkr— Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) May 4, 2023
White Sox would have had a walk off HBP but Hanser Alberto swung the bat here pic.twitter.com/ht8rQO8ofw— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 4, 2023
Fucking Embarrassing... #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IBBAQfYX7n— Ryiin (@rfoto) May 4, 2023
White Sox are 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 4, 2023
Needless to say, the wheels fell off in the 12th.
Tim Anderson whiffs on a chopper for an error, plating the go-ahead run for the Twins. White Sox trail 3-2 and Alexander Colomé has already balked the next runner over to second— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT— orangest birds u'tweet (@flannelGoddess) May 4, 2023
No one really knows ...
Yeah, that feels like a White Sox enough way to lose this one. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E6jg7mTW2c— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 4, 2023
Colome is proof that Hahn exists and that he hates you— Gentleman Hawk (@GentlemanHawk) May 4, 2023
Very, very winnable game they just handed to the Twins on a platter— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 4, 2023
Just about sums this one up.
White Sox lose to the Twins, 7-3 in 12 innings.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 4, 2023
It seems you cannot go 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and easily win a major league game.
Sox are 10-22
“Hey Siri, can you sum up the AL Central in a single game?”— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 4, 2023
Yeah. So much for those positive vibes ...
Loading comments...