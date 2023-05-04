 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Battle of the Bad

something something tweets that precede unfortunate events ...

By Ryiin
The Minnesota Twins (17-14, first in the AL Central) take on our Chicago White Sox (10-21, fourth in the AL Central) at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago on this lovely Thursday afternoon. The Sox look to turn their first series win into their first series sweep — of the positive variety, that is. Are the White Sox back? Many are saying so, even if in jest. Or simply because it feels so foreign, yet incredibly refreshing, to be positive about this team after such a dismal April. So we are embracing the positive vibes for a change? At least for today!

Here is how Pedro lines the home team up in the series finale:

Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA) goes to the hill for the visitors, while Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA) is on the bump for the Pale Hose. Chicago looks to notch their fourth win in six games between these AL Central rivals on the young season.

What would a White Sox game be without an injury update:

We all are at this point ...

On this day, a fun little precursor to the coming weekend series:

It was all positive vibes before the game:

And speaking of good vibes, this guy was in the house yesterday to speak to the media.

Can Lucas keep the vibes alive? With a three-game win streak on the line, let’s get to the tweets!

Gio’s velocity was down a touch in the first, he gave up a single and a walk, but struck out Solano swinging to strand a pair.

Benintendi leads off with a single to left field, but Andrew Vaughn promptly grounds into a double play. His defensive struggles at first base continue:

Hahah if only ...

Robert Jr. leads off the bottom of the second with a double.

And was stranded at second ...

Beautiful day, empty ballpark.

At least Eloy is heating up:

The defense the Sox are most famous for shows up again …

Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito was pitching his ass off, figuratively of course:

Gio retired 13 straight Twins batters before giving up a solo home run to Carlos Correa with one out in the sixth inning.

This would be our luck …

Giolito went seven strong innings, allowing only the one run.

Narrator: They did.

We are all that friend.

Something something tweets that precede unfortunate events …

Bottom of the eighth, Andrew Vaughn leads off with a walk. And here he comes:

Hamilton swipes second and gets to third on a wild pitch, but is stranded ...

This would be the theme for the rest of the game.

The Sox had three chances to cash in the lead run ...

Sox load the bases bottom 10 ...

Needless to say, the wheels fell off in the 12th.

No one really knows ...

Just about sums this one up.

Yeah. So much for those positive vibes ...

