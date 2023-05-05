Visiting Dugout Episode 11 — Cincinnati Reds

The White Sox are fresh off a series win, the first of the season, against the Twins. With better vibes, the team heads to Cincinnati to face off against the Reds. Chrystal sits down with Wick Terrell from our sister site Red Reporter to chat about the road trip.

Predicting the Reds season as a whole

April and May without Joey Votto

Extension talk about the young ace Hunter Greene

The biggest threat, and the keys to win

The Reds Hall of Fame Museum, and why those traveling this weekend should stop in

Around the league

Find Wick on Twitter and over at Red Reporter, and tune in to his podcast Walks Will Haunt, part of the Fans First Sports Network.

