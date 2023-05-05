Today in White Sox History: May 5

1901

It was just the 11th game in White Sox MLB history, but still remains as likely the ugliest game the team ever played. In a 21-7 pummeling at the hands of the 2-8 Milwaukee Brewers, the White Sox allowed 25 hits and committed nine errors!

While weather conditions up north aren’t known for this game, they might have been pretty poor, because even the Brewers could not escape the day’s ugliness: The White Sox scored their seven runs on just three hits, thanks to 14 free passes issued by Milwaukee hurlers.

Or, perhaps the sun was blinding on the left side of the field; six White Sox committed errors, but shortstop Frank Shugart, third baseman Fred Hartman and left fielder Herm McFarland all committed two apiece.

The White Sox actually led, 4-1, through two innings at Lloyd Street Grounds.

In an ultimate act of wearing it, White Sox starter Roy Patterson went the distance, allowing all 21 runs (14 earned) and finishing with a game score of -33. By game score, Patterson’s effort was the worst of his career and the sixth-worst start in major league history.

The nine errors in a game remain the second-most the White Sox have ever committed in a game, and the 21 runs allowed and 25 hits allowed are both tied for the second-most ever for a White Sox team.

Perhaps most remarkable of all is that this all-time team errors record was erased pretty quickly by an all-time mark that still stands. Stay tuned, tomorrow.

1917

Yes, the White Sox team with the most wins (100) and best winning percentage (.649) in franchise history was no-hit. And not just no-hit, but no-hit by Ernie Koob of the St. Louis Browns, who would finish 43 games behind the 1917 White Sox. At this early juncture of the season, however, the White Sox were in second place at 11-8 with St. Louis just one game behind.

George Sisler tapped in the only run of the game with a flare down the right-field line, unearned off of Eddie Cicotte after a Swede Risberg error on a pop into short center. St. Louis actually played a much sloppier game than the White Sox, with two pickoffs, a caught stealing and two errors in the game.

The loss came in the middle of Chicago’s longest losing streak of the season — four games!

1962

White Sox minority owners, headed up by William Bartholomay (who later led the group that would buy the Braves and move them to Atlanta), sold their 46% shares of the team to majority owner Art Allyn. It was the first time since 1939 the team was owned by a single individual.

Art, a Chicago native, along with his brother John Allyn, bought majority interest in the Sox from Bill Veeck in June 1961.

1968

White Sox pitcher Gary Peters became the last pitcher to hit a grand slam for the franchise, as he connected in the fourth inning of a 5-1 doubleheader opener win over the Yankees at Comiskey Park. In addition, he threw a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Peters hit 15 home runs in his White Sox career. The only other Sox pitchers to hit a grand slam were Monty Stratton and Tommy Byrne (Byrne’s grand slam was as a pinch-hitter!).