Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Reds 4

The White Sox did the unthinkable — came back to win a game, making it their fourth victory in five games. The Reds came into the game in the same spot, second-to-last in their division, but only 6 1⁄2 games back to our eight. It seemed like a good match on paper, and it thankfully translated into an exciting game.

The Starters

Friends, at the start of this game Lance Lynn looked cooked. Lynn gave up eight hits and four earned runs early on. But faith was redeemed later into his start, which ended with zero walks and eight strikeouts in 6 1⁄3 innings. This start was by no means great, but Lynn played through it and got his first win of the season.



Lynn’s 103-pitch outing looked like this:

Reds young ace Hunter Greene started off hot, with multiple 1-2-3 innings, amassing seven strikeouts. But he would be rattled by Elvis Andrus in the fifth as he brought two home in front of him with a massive homer to tie the game. Following the home run that busted the game wide open, Greene allowed Yasmani Grandal to get to first before David Bell pulled him. Greene finished the night with seven hits, seven strikeouts, one walk, and five earned runs.

Greene’s 102-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

With Reynaldo López in to close in a one-run game, it looked like the game might not end as planned. But lucky for us, Henry Ramos hit a ball straight to Luis Robert Jr., and with an excellent throw, Jake Fraley was doubled off of first base, a 5.40 LI play.

Pressure Cooker

Reynaldo López faced a tense ninth inning, and fans at home were clinching a bit as well, given some recent outings. But facing 3.66 pLI and with a big assist from Robert, ReyLo earned the save.

Top Play

Luis Robert Jr.’s two-run home run in the sixth put the White Sox in the lead, and that ended up topping the charts, with .299 WPA.

Top Performer

Luis Robert Jr., a player someone recently wanted to trade, wins the night, with his homer fueling a .332 game WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: I bet you guessed Luis Robert Jr.’s home run. If so, you’re correct! That ball was tattooed into the night sky at 109.5 mph.

Weakest contact: Kevin Newman’s third-inning single only came off the bat at 59.2 mph. T.J. Friedl was not far behind him, with a double leaving at just 62.7 mph.

Luckiest hit: Would you believe me if I told you it’s a home run? Elvis Andrus only had an .130 xBA on his three-run, game-tying home run.



Toughest out: Andrew Vaughn was robbed in broad daylight by T.J. Friedl. The ball was caught at the warning track despite having a .780 xBA.



Longest hit: It’s a tie! Both Luis Robert Jr. and Jonathan India hit home runs that traveled 418 feet. India’s was hit at 109.5 mph, while Robert Jr. scalded the ball at 109.5 mph.

Magic Number: 18

The luckiest hit of the game, the Andrus three-run home run, only would have been a home run in 18 of the 30 major league ballparks.

Elvis Andrus vs Hunter Greene#WhiteSox



Home Run (1)



Exit velo: 99.1 mph

Launch angle: 39 deg

Proj. distance: 356 ft



This would have been a home run in 18/30 MLB ballparks, including Guaranteed Rate Field



CWS (3) @ CIN (3)

5th pic.twitter.com/naMqWUyCHB — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 5, 2023

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

