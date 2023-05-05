Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Reds 4

New city, new series, let’s see how the White Sox will stack up against the Reds.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/bQL5aYVcTp— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 5, 2023
Don’t forget — it’s on AppleTV tonight.
Sox on Apple TV tonight so that means complaining about the team and broadcast, love that for us— Payton (@SoxBearPayton) May 5, 2023
Reds fans and Sox fans alike love Billy Hamilton.
Good to see @BillyHamilton in the @whitesox dugout prior to tonight's game. Looking spry as always.— Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) May 5, 2023
It’s starting off great!
Tim Anderson responds to the Apple TV+ graphic of his injuries over the past 4 seasons by looking defenseless on three Hunter Greene pitches. The White Sox have begun whatever it is they do.— Asinwreck (@asinwreck) May 5, 2023
It’s going to be like that, isn’t it?
An easy first for Hunter Greene. Strikes out Anderson, Vaughn in perfect inning.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 5, 2023
Lance Lynn to the hill.
At least some White Sox Twitter peeps are having fun.
#classpic @fromthe108 pic.twitter.com/K9xdlKZT8P— emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 5, 2023
Elvis Andrus draws a walk in the third, the most action this team has had against Hunter Greene.
he walked!— Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 5, 2023
Andrus was left on base while Greene owns six strikeouts through three innings.
Hunter Greene is COOKING— Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) May 5, 2023
T.J. Friedl sends Kevin Newman home but is tagged trying to get to third. The Reds are on the board with a run.
Friedl called out after review (came off the bag), run scores. Reds lead 1-0 going into the fourth inning. pic.twitter.com/kRZFiZ4oYE— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) May 5, 2023
Dave, I think this might be a pipe dream.
Dreaming of the day when the White Sox don’t strike out like it’s going out of style— Dave Perez (@DavePerez272) May 5, 2023
Lance Lynn had runners on the corners, then gave up another hit. The Reds are up, 3-0, and still no outs.
Is Lynn cooked? Signs are pointing to yes…— Ryiin (@rfoto) May 5, 2023
It’s not just on Lynn, though.
Reds just a scored run on three-straight base hits. Two of which Andrew Vaughn couldn’t get to and rolled into right field. #WhiteSox 2023 baseball where even bum slaying is hard.— Todd Welter (@toddjdub) May 5, 2023
This is why we make the switch to radio. Len Kasper supremacy.
“Reds fans love this inning, White Sox fans hate this inning”— Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) May 5, 2023
Truly hard hitting analysis from this Apple TV announcing crew.
Will you settle for a bad bunt?
If the Sox could score runs I would be happy— Jon (@jonklemke) May 5, 2023
Two on for the Sox in the fifth and only one out for Andrus ...
39 degree launch angle https://t.co/i1KfoyX6mi— Father Sean (@sean_janko) May 5, 2023
Oh gawd they brought that abomination on the road?!— Ryiin (@rfoto) May 5, 2023
That lead didn’t last very long, as Jonathan India launches the ball to the moon.
Lance, bro, no thanks.— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 6, 2023
Remember when Lance was good and grabbin his nuts and cussin? pic.twitter.com/oyIHfzDSqI— Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 6, 2023
In broad daylight, at that.
Wow Friedl just robbed Andrew Vaughn— Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) May 6, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. tied with Jake Burger with seven home runs this season, putting the White Sox back ahead with a two-run home run.
Luis might need to scoot back up that batting order starting tomorrow.— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 6, 2023
Hunter Greene gives up a hit to Yasmani Grandal, and is greeted by David Bell at the mound.
Not for nothing, but Hunter Greene is a really good RHP and the Sox tagged him. That’s honestly strange— Jon (@jonklemke) May 6, 2023
However, Lynn is starting to look better.
A perfect sixth with two Ks for Lance Lynn, who is at 96 pitches. Eight strikeouts, no walks for the BigB.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 6, 2023
Sox up 5-4
Yasmani Grandal drops what should be a routine pop fly and Lynn gets pulled. Joe Kelly comes in and balks.
That's so White Sox..— Snarky Dave (@Snarky_Dave) May 6, 2023
Thankfully, the balk call made Kelly mad, and he ended the inning with a strikeout, stranding runners.
Send tweet pic.twitter.com/5s3eB457NH— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) May 6, 2023
ReyLo comes in for the ninth after a mostly uneventful inning-and-a-half. A win is on the line for Lynn, and he needs his first of the season.
Rey? Why Rey?— Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) May 6, 2023
Robert shoots a cannon to first for a double play in the ninth.
Gold MF’in Glove— Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 6, 2023
LUIS ROBERT JR
ReyLo gets the last out, and the White Sox pull off a win.
For one night I like the Sox again. Also thanks to the Reds for being bad.— Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) May 6, 2023
A great White Sox win!!! Robert was awesome, Elvis had a big game and the Sox have won 4 out of 5! pic.twitter.com/JjOHdObGyc— White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) May 6, 2023
