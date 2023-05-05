 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Reds 4

Don’t let the Pale Hose get hot

By Chrystal O'Keefe
New city, new series, let’s see how the White Sox will stack up against the Reds.

Don’t forget — it’s on AppleTV tonight.

Reds fans and Sox fans alike love Billy Hamilton.

It’s starting off great!

It’s going to be like that, isn’t it?

At least some White Sox Twitter peeps are having fun.

Elvis Andrus draws a walk in the third, the most action this team has had against Hunter Greene.

Andrus was left on base while Greene owns six strikeouts through three innings.

T.J. Friedl sends Kevin Newman home but is tagged trying to get to third. The Reds are on the board with a run.

Dave, I think this might be a pipe dream.

Lance Lynn had runners on the corners, then gave up another hit. The Reds are up, 3-0, and still no outs.

It’s not just on Lynn, though.

This is why we make the switch to radio. Len Kasper supremacy.

Will you settle for a bad bunt?

Two on for the Sox in the fifth and only one out for Andrus ...

That lead didn’t last very long, as Jonathan India launches the ball to the moon.

In broad daylight, at that.

Luis Robert Jr. tied with Jake Burger with seven home runs this season, putting the White Sox back ahead with a two-run home run.

Hunter Greene gives up a hit to Yasmani Grandal, and is greeted by David Bell at the mound.

However, Lynn is starting to look better.

Yasmani Grandal drops what should be a routine pop fly and Lynn gets pulled. Joe Kelly comes in and balks.

Thankfully, the balk call made Kelly mad, and he ended the inning with a strikeout, stranding runners.

ReyLo comes in for the ninth after a mostly uneventful inning-and-a-half. A win is on the line for Lynn, and he needs his first of the season.

Robert shoots a cannon to first for a double play in the ninth.

ReyLo gets the last out, and the White Sox pull off a win.

