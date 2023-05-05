Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Reds 4

New city, new series, let’s see how the White Sox will stack up against the Reds.

Don’t forget — it’s on AppleTV tonight.

Sox on Apple TV tonight so that means complaining about the team and broadcast, love that for us — Payton (@SoxBearPayton) May 5, 2023

Reds fans and Sox fans alike love Billy Hamilton.

Good to see @BillyHamilton in the @whitesox dugout prior to tonight's game. Looking spry as always. — Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) May 5, 2023

It’s starting off great!

Tim Anderson responds to the Apple TV+ graphic of his injuries over the past 4 seasons by looking defenseless on three Hunter Greene pitches. The White Sox have begun whatever it is they do. — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) May 5, 2023

It’s going to be like that, isn’t it?

An easy first for Hunter Greene. Strikes out Anderson, Vaughn in perfect inning.



Lance Lynn to the hill. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 5, 2023

At least some White Sox Twitter peeps are having fun.

Elvis Andrus draws a walk in the third, the most action this team has had against Hunter Greene.

he walked! — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 5, 2023

Andrus was left on base while Greene owns six strikeouts through three innings.

Hunter Greene is COOKING — Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) May 5, 2023

T.J. Friedl sends Kevin Newman home but is tagged trying to get to third. The Reds are on the board with a run.

Friedl called out after review (came off the bag), run scores. Reds lead 1-0 going into the fourth inning. pic.twitter.com/kRZFiZ4oYE — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) May 5, 2023

Dave, I think this might be a pipe dream.

Dreaming of the day when the White Sox don’t strike out like it’s going out of style — Dave Perez (@DavePerez272) May 5, 2023

Lance Lynn had runners on the corners, then gave up another hit. The Reds are up, 3-0, and still no outs.

Is Lynn cooked? Signs are pointing to yes… — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 5, 2023

It’s not just on Lynn, though.

Reds just a scored run on three-straight base hits. Two of which Andrew Vaughn couldn’t get to and rolled into right field. #WhiteSox 2023 baseball where even bum slaying is hard. — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) May 5, 2023

This is why we make the switch to radio. Len Kasper supremacy.

“Reds fans love this inning, White Sox fans hate this inning”



Truly hard hitting analysis from this Apple TV announcing crew. — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) May 5, 2023

Will you settle for a bad bunt?

If the Sox could score runs I would be happy — Jon (@jonklemke) May 5, 2023

Two on for the Sox in the fifth and only one out for Andrus ...

39 degree launch angle https://t.co/i1KfoyX6mi — Father Sean (@sean_janko) May 5, 2023

Oh gawd they brought that abomination on the road?! — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 5, 2023

That lead didn’t last very long, as Jonathan India launches the ball to the moon.

Lance, bro, no thanks. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 6, 2023

Remember when Lance was good and grabbin his nuts and cussin? pic.twitter.com/oyIHfzDSqI — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 6, 2023

In broad daylight, at that.

Wow Friedl just robbed Andrew Vaughn — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) May 6, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. tied with Jake Burger with seven home runs this season, putting the White Sox back ahead with a two-run home run.

Luis might need to scoot back up that batting order starting tomorrow. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 6, 2023

Hunter Greene gives up a hit to Yasmani Grandal, and is greeted by David Bell at the mound.

Not for nothing, but Hunter Greene is a really good RHP and the Sox tagged him. That’s honestly strange — Jon (@jonklemke) May 6, 2023

However, Lynn is starting to look better.

A perfect sixth with two Ks for Lance Lynn, who is at 96 pitches. Eight strikeouts, no walks for the BigB.



Sox up 5-4 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 6, 2023

Yasmani Grandal drops what should be a routine pop fly and Lynn gets pulled. Joe Kelly comes in and balks.

That's so White Sox.. — Snarky Dave (@Snarky_Dave) May 6, 2023

Thankfully, the balk call made Kelly mad, and he ended the inning with a strikeout, stranding runners.

ReyLo comes in for the ninth after a mostly uneventful inning-and-a-half. A win is on the line for Lynn, and he needs his first of the season.

Rey? Why Rey? — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) May 6, 2023

Robert shoots a cannon to first for a double play in the ninth.

Gold MF’in Glove



LUIS ROBERT JR — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 6, 2023

ReyLo gets the last out, and the White Sox pull off a win.

For one night I like the Sox again. Also thanks to the Reds for being bad. — Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) May 6, 2023