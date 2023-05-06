White Sox Minor League Update: May 5, 2023

Box score link

Charlotte was two-hit and lost 2-0, but the big story tonight was the return of Yoán Moncada and Liam Hendriks to baseball action, each on game one of their respective minor league rehab assignments—Moncada from a disc issue in his back and Hendriks from uhhh, cancer.

Hendriks, of course, is making his first appearance at any level this season after his offseason diagnosis of, and subsequent remission from, Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He pitched the seventh inning, throwing five of nine pitches for strikes, allowing zero hits and striking out one batter, picking up a KCA as well (hilariously, he had this to say about his experience).

Here is the full condensed inning that Liam Hendriks threw. 5/9 for strikes and 1K. Great to see him back out there. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fuMZf5aAFe — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

Moncada, meanwhile, accounted for half of the Knights hits, going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Clint Frazier had the other, also a single, and drew a walk. Also, this gives everyone the opportunity to revisit Moncada’s MiLB.com stat page, which provides this visual:

Yoan Moncada goes 1-4 in his first rehab game. This 9th inning single is the 2nd #Knights hit of the game. They lose 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/L48VjEQ8z2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

Recent signee Luke Farrell was hung with the loss, a single unearned run due to Erik González’s first-inning error enough to be decisive. Declan Cronin also gave up a run, and Hendriks joined Tanner Banks, Alejandro Mateo, and Lane Ramsey in putting up zeroes.

Yacksel Ríos got the save for the Stripers. In 14 ⅔ innings in the Braves minors this year, he’s allowed one run, and has walked three while striking out 19 (last year, he spent all year on the Knights and threw a total of 33 innings with 29 walks and 38 strikeouts).

A back-and-forth game ended in heartbreak for the Barons, who gave up three runs between the eighth and ninth for a walk-off loss. Tommy Sommer made his Double-A debut after blistering through three excellent starts with the Dash, allowing just one earned run in 12 innings and striking out 18 (seven walks). The walks were still a problem here, and one was indeed the first run to cross the plate after a third-inning two-run Lookouts home run, but that was the only hit and runs allowed by Sommer over five full innings. He struck out five.

Sommer exited trailing 2-0, and the inning after he left, the Barons tied it, nearly cycling in the sixth: with two outs, Xavier Fernández doubled, Yoelqui Céspedes tripled him in, and Adam Hackenberg knocked in Céspedes with a base hit.

Yoelqui Cespedes triples to deep RCF. X-Man comes in to score and cuts the Looks lead to 1. #Barons trail 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fvSuFaJqi2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

Sox reliever Garrett Crochet is also rehabbing, making his third-ever minor league appearance, throwing two wild pitches, walking one, and also allowing a single and a double. Just one run scored, making it 3-2 Lookouts. Crochet was done after two innings, striking out three overall.

The Barons surged back in the eighth, again all with two outs: Fernández singled, his third hit of the game (and fourth time on base), and was replaced by pinch runner Andy Atwood, who claimed third on a Céspedes double. Both scored on Adam Hackenberg’s first double of the year, 4-2 Barons.

Adam Hackenberg strokes this to the LF corner. Andy Atwood and Yoelqui come around to score and briefly give the #Barons the lead 4-3. Looks would tie it in the B8 and walk it off in the 9th. B-Ham loses 6-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3h96m1nXU7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

Vince Vannelle was Crochet’s relief for the eighth, which resulted in two doubles, a tied game, and a blown save.

The top of the ninth was a gorgeous scoring opportunity for Birmingham, all squandered; Alsander Womack was hit to lead off the inning, Tyler Neslony walked, and a wild pitch put them on second and third with nobody out. José Rodríguez then struck out swinging, doubles machine Luis Mieses was intentionally walked, Atwood lined into a force out at the plate, and Céspedes struck out swinging.

This gave the Lookouts the opportunity to hit a walk-off dong after singling off Nick Gallagher in the bottom of the ninth, which they took.

The Dash crept back into the win column, but just barely, three eighth-inning runs turning out to be crucial to surviving a four-run ninth.

Wes Kath got the team on the board in the second, homering for the third time for a 1-0 lead. It was his second hit in his last 26 at-bats, following up a bonkers .343/.361/.629 line over 35 at-bats during an eight-game hitting streak.

Starting off strong with a HOME RUN by Wes Kath! @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/tAS7SmpIFJ — Winston-Salem Hyphens (@WSDashBaseball) May 5, 2023

Shawn Goosenberg walked, and Michael Turner’s hot bat stayed that way with a non-Goosenberg-scoring double (NGSD). Ivan González walked to load the bases with one out, but only one more run crossed the plate, Chris Lanzilli’s fly ball deep enough to become a Goosenberg-scoring sacrifice fly (GSSF), 2-0 Dash.

Kath and Turner both kept it up in the fourth, Kath’s single and Turner’s walk both coming around to score on singles by González and Lanzilli. Again, they had runners on and one out, but Loidel Chapelli Jr. and DJ Gladney struck out swinging to end the inning, leading 4-0.

In the background (meaning the top of each inning) Kohl Simas was chugging away, setting down the Grasshoppers with ease until running into run-scoring trouble in the fifth. The fourth and final walk of his five-inning stint made it 4-1 after a pair of singles; he struck out six total and dropped his season ERA to 2.50 in 18 innings.

Kohl Simas took the hill for the #Dash tonight. He goes 5 on 45/86. He allows 1R on 3H and 4 BB’s. He K’s 6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MD5pDGgnaI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

Relieving him was Haylen Green, who quickly used up all breathing room available, two runs scoring on a single and a pair of doubles to thin the Dash lead to 4-3.

The Dash pulled away a little more in the bottom of the sixth, Lanzilli singling to lead it off, sitting through two strikeouts, then taking second on a steal and scoring on Gladney’s seventh double, 5-3 Dash.

This is a team that does a lot of late-inning pouring-on, so the crooked number in the eighth isn’t a huge surprise. Taishi Nakawake and Chapelli walked with one out and Gladney, incredibly, reached on catcher interference for the second time in three games, loading the bases. Wilfred Veras, never dormant for long, drove two in with a base hit, then after Kath struck out, Goosenberg singled as well to score Gladney and make it 8-3.

Wilfred Veras takes a high and tight pitch and drops a single into CF. Nakawake and Chappy (Both BB’d) come in to score. 7-3 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/J4Kb3WVKlm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

Chase Plymell provided two perfect innings in relief, but Jake Palisch struggled in the ninth. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out for Pirates prospect Jackson Glenn, who smashed a grand slam to improve his season line to .348/.443/.636 and pull the Grasshoppers within one. The score would remain 8-7 Dash, though, Palish hobbling through the last two outs without further complication.

Wes Kath is flashing leather at the hot corner. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/huNoqXidaZ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

The Ballers scored in four separate innings and the GreenJackets in just one, but still lost 6-5, so it just goes to show ya. Big walk day for today’s starters: Tanner McDougal issued six through just 2 ⅓ innings, half in the third inning, which also saw him surrender a double, triple, and run-scoring balk.

McDougal left the game with 57 pitches (23 strikes) and the bases loaded and one out for Kole Ramage, who struck out his first batter swinging on three pitches, then gave up a first-pitch grand slam to the next. Ramage ended up going 2 ⅔ innings, walking none and striking out four, with the d…amage done at that point. The five runs credited to McDougal were the first five runs he’s allowed all year.

Then Mason Adams struck out nine GreenJackets in four innings. Sorry, let me repeat that: Mason Adams struck out nine GreenJackets in four innings. He struck out the side in the sixth (all swinging) and the seventh (two swinging).

Mason Adams took over for Ramage and went 4 innings. He allows 1H and BB 2. He K’s 9 and allows 0R on 39/62 for strikes. Dominant. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VPWknNA3ye — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

At the plate, the Ballers scored early and often, but not more often than six times, unfortunately. Jordan Sprinkle spark-plugged the first, leading off with a single and winding up on third base after a steal attempt resulted in an error. Mario Camilletti singled him in from there.

In the second, Drake Logan reached on another error, the second of four total made by Augusta. Caberea Weaver’s double knocked him in. And to their credit, the six-run third didn’t seem to dampen their spirits too much; in the bottom of the inning, Tim Elko hit a leadoff single and scored on Brooks Baldwin’s first professional triple. Baldwin scored on a sac fly from Bryce Willits.

Brooks Baldwin pounds this off the wall and turns on the jets for a triple. Tim Elko (1B) comes in to score. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3APl7y8uWc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2023

That would put a cap on scoring for both teams until the eighth, the Ballers’ last gasp at life. Johnabiell Laureano walked, Weaver reached on the final GreenJackets error, and Sprinkle, despite his speed, grounded into a double play. Laureano ended up at third and scored on a passed ball.

