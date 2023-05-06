Gamethread: White Sox at Reds

The White Sox look to win their sixth game in their last seven tonight at Great American Ballpark. A win tonight would secure back-to-back series wins and the ball club’s second of the season. It seems only logical that with an easier schedule the games would be easier to win.

The South Siders will need to tee off against Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo to get the job done. The lefthander is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA. In 30 2⁄3 innings he has struck out 44 batters and walked just nine. Lodolo has four pitches in his arsenal. He primarily utilizes a 93 mph four-seam fastball and a 79 mph curve but will occasionally mix in a changeup and sinker. With two strikes, left-handed batters can expect to see the curve and right-handed batters can expect to see the four-seamer.

Notably not in the lineup for the White Sox is Eloy Jiménez, who currently has an eight-game hit streak. It was reported before the game that he was experiencing abdominal pain and is being evaluated at a local hospital in Cincinnati. Instead, Yasmani Grandal will fill in at DH this evening. The rest of Pedro Grifol’s lineup is below:

The Reds will hit behind Lodolo in the following order:

Round 2 with the Sox.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/b4Z3FjXGwK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2023

Tonight’s game is at 5:40 p.m., back on NBC Sports Chicago. As always, you can listen in on ESPN 1000.