Reds 5, White Sox 3: A Cincinnati comeback

Great American Ball Park is a home run-friendly place, and the last two games between these clubs have put this on full display, as through two games the White Sox and Reds have combined for six home runs. This evening, the multi-run home run would make the difference for Cincinnati in a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The Reds pulled ahead to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a Spencer Steer RBI single. In the top of the second inning, Hanser Alberto tied the game, 1-1, with a solo home run to left field.



The game would not stay tied for long, as Andrew Benintendi put the White Sox ahead in the top of the third with an RBI double that scored Luis Robert Jr. It was the Cincinnati native’s first hit and RBI of the series.

The South Siders scored for the third inning in a row in the top of the fourth. This time, Seby Zavala flashed his power with a solo home run of his own to left field.



The Reds had a one-out rally in the bottom of the sixth to complete their comeback. Curt Casali started it with a single. This was followed by a Jonathan India walk. The nail in the coffin was a three run blast from TJ Friedl to make it 4-3.

The Reds tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Who hit the RBI triple? None other than Friedl. He finished the night with two hits, a run scored, and four RBIs.

Cincinnati’s bullpen shut down the Chicago offense. After starting pitcher Nick Lodolo left the game, the White Sox only had two hits. Both of these hits, a one-out double by Robert and a one-out single by Tim Anderson (sadly, coming in different frames), could not be capitalized on.

Both Gregory Santos and Alex Colomé worked out of the bullpen this evening for the South Siders. Santos struck out one but gave up the fifth run of the game. Colomé’s inning started with two walks, but he was able to work his way out of it with a double play and a ground out.

Chicago falls to 11-22. As if being 11 games under .500 wasn’t enough, it was reported that Eloy Jimenez underwent an appendectomy this evening. Recovery is expected to take four to six weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Update on Eloy Jiménez: pic.twitter.com/TPHkJ98GJN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2023

Michael Kopech and friends are back for the rubber match, tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. CST.