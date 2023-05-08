Visiting Dugout Episode 12 — Kansas City Royals

How evenly matched are the White Sox and Royals? They’re currently the bottom-feeders of the American League Central, dealing with rebuilds and a rough April. Will this be a mid-off, or will we at least have a competitive series? I asked Kevin O’Brien from sites such as The Royals Reporter, SABR, and Pitcher List what his thoughts were on the Royals and the upcoming series.

What on Earth is going on in Kansas City?

The uncanny resemblance between the White Sox and Royals

Royals prospects

Lorenzo Cain’s retirement, and wanting to retire as a Royal after 13 seasons

The biggest threat, and the keys to win

How Andrew Benintendi will be good for the White Sox

Around the league

Find Kevin on Twitter, and again at The Royals Reporter, SABR, and Pitcher List.

