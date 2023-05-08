Visiting Dugout Episode 12 — Kansas City Royals

How evenly matched are the White Sox and Royals? They’re currently the bottom-feeders of the American League Central, dealing with rebuilds and a rough April. Will this be a mid-off, or will we at least have a competitive series? I asked Kevin O’Brien from sites such as The Royals Reporter, SABR, and Pitcher List what his thoughts were on the Royals and the upcoming series.
- What on Earth is going on in Kansas City?
- The uncanny resemblance between the White Sox and Royals
- Royals prospects
- Lorenzo Cain’s retirement, and wanting to retire as a Royal after 13 seasons
- The biggest threat, and the keys to win
- How Andrew Benintendi will be good for the White Sox
- Around the league
