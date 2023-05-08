 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 17, Reds 4: Back-to-back series wins??

No matter how hard the Skyline Chili tried to sabotage the South Siders, they snuck away with a back-to-back series win

By Kristina Airdo
The White Sox snagged their 12th win of the season thanks to an explosive offense, one that we really haven’t been exposed to yet.

Things didn’t start too sweet, as Jonathan India took Michael Kopech deep to put the Cincinnati Reds up immediately, 1-0.

Nowadays one run is typically a massive feat for the White Sox, but they had one hell of a second inning, racking up eight hits. Hanser Alberto kicked that off by launching a two-run blast to drive in Luis Robert Jr. — and has now homered in back-to-back games!

Andrew Benintendi promptly drove in Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus on a bases-loaded single, after a string of base hits and a walk from Tim Anderson — it’s 4-1, White Sox!

Andrew Vaughn joined in, and tripled to right (yes, a triple from Vaughn, you heard that right!!), putting the White Sox up, 6-1. Sorry, whose team is this???

The lineup batted around, and the South Siders just kept piling on runs. When was the last time they did this (looked like a real baseball team)?

Gavin Bonds made an appearance this evening ... on a 3-0 count. Nobody tell Tony. Make that 11-1, White Sox. What an absolutely incredible and ridiculous inning.

I had to remind yourself it was only the third inning, but Andrew Vaughn ignited a streak of doubles to add another three runs to the South Side score.

Kopech’s stats might not show it, but he had quite an interesting day on the mound. He gave up four runs on eight hits ... but those four runs were all solo homers. Thankfully, they didn’t remotely matter today.

South Side Sox likes to provide top tier analysis during White Sox games:

Anyways, here’s the first bomb.

Then back-to-back from Tyler Stephenson.

Wil Myers joined in on the Reds home run parade, though a solo shot wasn’t doing much after already being down 11 runs.

Andrew Vaughn drove in run No. 15 on a sac fly, and Hanser Alberto doubled for the second time in the game, putting the White Sox run total to one million (OK 16).

Yasmani Grandal drove in run No. 17 on a fielder’s choice. Officially 17-4, White Sox. Chicago’s team, am I right?

Keynan Middleton continued to do his thing, keeping the Sox lead large.

Alex Colomé closed it out for the White Sox, bringing back times that fans would rather choose to forget.

An interesting experience for all involved, but ultimately, the Good Guys would take home the W.

