Bird App Recap: Royals 12, White Sox 5

It was fun while it lasted

By Allie Wesel
The Whits Sox are in Kansas City for their first look at the 2023 Royals tonight. Zach Greinke is on the mound. Let’s just say the lineup looked a little different two decades ago.

Fast-forward 19 years, and you get this lineup.

As for the Royals, the only thing you need to know is a Naperville great is missing.

White Sox legend Nancy Faust would like to wish you a Happy World Donkey Day. This is Mandy.

Hopefully Chicago doesn’t make donkeys of themselves, but things haven’t started out so well.

Luis Robert Jr. haters are in shambles right now. Don’t let him get hot or, more realistically, stay healthy.

Hanser Alberto with a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the second inning. Thanks, I hate it.

Add two more RBIs to Andrew Vaughn’s stats. His double makes it 3-1.

I mean, grammar fail, but the message is intact enough.

Meanwhile, Robert strikes out looking on a ball inches outside of the zone.

We’re tied at three after a massive MJ Melendez home run.

Jason is eating in the booth, and Steve is just admiring what they brought him.

Vinnie Pasquantino and a double make it 4-3, Royals.

Dylan Cease is having another not-great outing.

A solo home run to tie the game?

Things are not good here in the seventh. Cease loaded the bases, and, well.

It’s 7-3, Royals.

Did I say seven? I meant nine.

It’s a lot to a little.

Amir Garrett may or may not have had an upset stomach. We hope he’s OK.

Will this RBI matter? Probably not, but Hanser hit it, nonetheless.

Personally, I am sick of this.

White Sox lose, and I just have to say.

