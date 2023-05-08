Bird App Recap: Royals 12, White Sox 5

The Whits Sox are in Kansas City for their first look at the 2023 Royals tonight. Zach Greinke is on the mound. Let’s just say the lineup looked a little different two decades ago.

39-year-old Zack Greinke starting tonight against the White Sox. This was the lineup he faced in his first career start vs. White Sox on August 5, 2004:



Aaron Rowand

Timo Perez

Carlos Lee

Carl Everett

Paul Konerko

Jose Valentin

Ben Davis

Joe Crede

Willie Harris — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 8, 2023

Fast-forward 19 years, and you get this lineup.

As for the Royals, the only thing you need to know is a Naperville great is missing.

What is this broadcast going to talk about with Nicky Lopez not playing? — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 9, 2023

White Sox legend Nancy Faust would like to wish you a Happy World Donkey Day. This is Mandy.

Hopefully Chicago doesn’t make donkeys of themselves, but things haven’t started out so well.

Our best pitcher starts the game with 1st and 3rd and no outs to this awful Royals team pic.twitter.com/btqdRJHPIr — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 8, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. haters are in shambles right now. Don’t let him get hot or, more realistically, stay healthy.

Should have traded him amIright https://t.co/SskXjy15VZ — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 8, 2023

Lining up to be another great day for my Luis Robert Jr. bit. pic.twitter.com/zM1osva3WB — cheapbbpod (@cheapbbpodcast) May 8, 2023

Hanser Alberto with a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the second inning. Thanks, I hate it.

Alberto has driven in six runs over his last nine plate appearances. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 9, 2023

Add two more RBIs to Andrew Vaughn’s stats. His double makes it 3-1.

when r we going to talk about how good andrew vaughn is like actually — hannah (@hannahlamotta) May 9, 2023

I mean, grammar fail, but the message is intact enough.

Meanwhile, Robert strikes out looking on a ball inches outside of the zone.

Ump to jail — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) May 9, 2023

We’re tied at three after a massive MJ Melendez home run.

Jason is eating in the booth, and Steve is just admiring what they brought him.

Unbelievable to me that people keep bringing Stoney anything but a salad. — Laura (@EllaJay912) May 9, 2023

Vinnie Pasquantino and a double make it 4-3, Royals.

Pasquantino is Byron Buxton levels of Sox killer — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 9, 2023

Dylan Cease is having another not-great outing.

Whoever stole Dylan Cease and replaced him with this guy, can you please return him — Kaylee (@__kaylee) May 9, 2023

Gotta hand the reins over. pic.twitter.com/qlnSDcovhF — Edward (@EdYuP134) May 9, 2023

A solo home run to tie the game?

I just think Gavin Sheets is neat. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 9, 2023

Sheeeeets! Tie game y’all pic.twitter.com/qtdqyxJrLh — Sox On Tap (@SoxOnTap) May 9, 2023

Things are not good here in the seventh. Cease loaded the bases, and, well.

It’s 7-3, Royals.

Did I say seven? I meant nine.

Aaron Bummer give up EARNED runs?!?! Well, I never#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/d0mvylIV9m — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 9, 2023

It’s a lot to a little.

Amir Garrett may or may not have had an upset stomach. We hope he’s OK.

Amir Garrett is visibly disgusted by the level of play of his opponents — Limbo (@Lymb0) May 9, 2023

Will this RBI matter? Probably not, but Hanser hit it, nonetheless.

Hanser Alberto’s reign as the Sox’ RBI king continues with a run-scoring knock in the eighth inning that slightly reduces the Royals’ advantage. It’s 12-5. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 9, 2023

Personally, I am sick of this.

White Sox lose, and I just have to say.