Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Lucas Giolito and the South Siders look to even up the series in Kansas City

By Joe Resis
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
On a mission: Lucas Giolito looks to build on his last start, which lowered his ERA to 3.67.
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox (12-24) are looking to recover from the 12-5 loss yesterday in Kansas City against the Royals (10-26). Tonight, the South Siders will have another chance against one of their division rivals. These two teams find themselves at the bottom of the AL Central.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the White Sox. Giolito, 28, has been the South Siders’ best starting pitcher this season (3.67 ERA, 3.87 FIP, 0.9 fWAR in 41 23 innings). Giolito’s last start went well, as he only allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, but the Twins (19-16) prevailed in extra innings. This year, White Sox pitchers have struggled immensely overall, but Giolito’s strong start has been a nice development.

Jordan Lyles, 32, will be the starting pitcher for Kansas City. Lyles, a right-handed pitcher, is off to a slow start in 2023 (6.69 ERA, 6.52 FIP, -0.3 fWAR in 40 13 innings). Throughout his career, Lyles has pitched 29 23 innings against the White Sox with a 4.55 ERA. White Sox hitters have slashed .299/.349/.427 against him. The Royals are the eighth team Lyles has pitched for during his 13-year career.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.

