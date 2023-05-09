Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

The White Sox (12-24) are looking to recover from the 12-5 loss yesterday in Kansas City against the Royals (10-26). Tonight, the South Siders will have another chance against one of their division rivals. These two teams find themselves at the bottom of the AL Central.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the White Sox. Giolito, 28, has been the South Siders’ best starting pitcher this season (3.67 ERA, 3.87 FIP, 0.9 fWAR in 41 2⁄ 3 innings). Giolito’s last start went well, as he only allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, but the Twins (19-16) prevailed in extra innings. This year, White Sox pitchers have struggled immensely overall, but Giolito’s strong start has been a nice development.

Jordan Lyles, 32, will be the starting pitcher for Kansas City. Lyles, a right-handed pitcher, is off to a slow start in 2023 (6.69 ERA, 6.52 FIP, -0.3 fWAR in 40 1⁄ 3 innings). Throughout his career, Lyles has pitched 29 2⁄ 3 innings against the White Sox with a 4.55 ERA. White Sox hitters have slashed .299/.349/.427 against him. The Royals are the eighth team Lyles has pitched for during his 13-year career.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Here's how we will take the field behind Jordan Lyles tonight against the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/U4RXM3deiK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 9, 2023

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.