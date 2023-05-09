White Sox Minor League Update: May 9, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Another rehab assignment day for Charlotte, with Yoán Moncada and Garrett Crochet getting some run today. Moncada had another hell of a game and another Triple-A homer.

YoYo goes YARD!!!!



2nd homer on his rehab assignment! pic.twitter.com/CYUtD7C4xN — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 9, 2023

Crochet got his inning of the day in, with 18 pitches leading to no runs. The no walks is a little misleading in terms of control, he had 10 strikes versus eight balls.

.@whitesox LHP Garrett Crochet strikes out the first batter he faces on his rehab assignment tonight! pic.twitter.com/6W5WL9ZoBO — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 10, 2023

Oscar Colás, to continue the 40-man centric theme so far of this game, added a homer of his own. He is having a much better time in Triple-A, which is no surprise; MLB pitchers are a lot better.

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO...



Oscar Colás with a 417-foot blast! pic.twitter.com/e27cLu4ghr — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 10, 2023

Other than all this, well, the team didn’t even win. Jesse Scholtens let up all five runs in his start. He just got hit around, and way too hard, three homers allowed in five innings isn’t great. Beyond Moncada and Colás, there was only one more run from the lineup. They certainly had chances, 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and eight runners left on base shows ample chances, but runs just didn’t materialize.

Birmingham Barons

Two games so far, and both starting pitchers allowed all of the opposing runs. Garrett Davila started today and was OK for three innings, until three runs poured it on in the fourth. It was too many hits and a HBP that loaded the bases, so even an out led to a run scored. The good news is that does mean the bullpen did well the next five innings, including Gil Luna Jr. who is one of the better lefty bullpen arms in the system. That isn’t saying much, but there do have to be some.

Overcoming four runs isn’t easy, but this offense should be able to do it, given the prospect thump they have. Unfortunately, they just didn’t put anything together, beyond this from Alsander Womack.

BYE BYE BALL



Womack tattoos a ball to center-field for a two-run HR!!!



Bottom 3rd

Blue Wahoos: 1

Barons: 2 pic.twitter.com/a2p1AiK23b — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 9, 2023

Yoelqui Céspedes did have himself a good game, even if he wasn’t involved in any run production. He had two hits in four chances and had a good play in center in the top of the ninth.

Céspedes makes it look easy! pic.twitter.com/MtFXBwwBJ1 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 10, 2023

Winston-Salem Dash

The bullpen and bats bail out Brooks Gosswein, Jonah Scolaro, and some poor defense to win the game late. I mean late — the eighth and final run came in the top of the ninth, a Wes Kath single. It really should have been Kath to get that game-winner, as he had two errors today that gifted the Drive runs. The Dash reached base 21 times today, so eight runs scored should have an easy number to hit. Kath, Wilfred Veras, and Loidel Chapelli Jr. each had two hits. Veras’ knocks were both doubles, and he has 14 of those already. Maybe if this was at home and the Greenville wall wasn’t so high, it would have been a homer.

Wilfred Veras hits this ball very hard off the wall. Loidel Chapelli comes in to score. #Dash trail 5-3. Earlier Nakawake scored on what appeared to be a foul by Gladney that bounced to the 3B for a 5-3 GO. Gladney thought it was foul and never moved, HP ump missed it. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qGMTSiVbLc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 10, 2023

Chapelli has been in a bit of a rut after his unreal first couple weeks, but hopefully tonight is the start of something better from him.

On the bullpen side, it was mainly Chase Plymell who stabilized the ship after seven runs crossed the plate. He recorded seven outs and lowered his High-A ERA to 1.50. Tristan Stivors came in for the save after that Kath single. It was a bit of a struggle, with a walk and a hit given up, but he left the inning with his fourth save of the season.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

It was the Tyler Schweitzer and Tim Elko show today for Kannapolis in their 5-1 win. Elko was 3-for-5 and hit his eighth homer — in about a month’s worth of games so far.

Tim Elko is a machine. Leads the Carolina league in H, HR, and RBI. Not bad Captain. Not bad. #Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/YjzEb5Y2o4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 10, 2023

Seriously, what does he have to do to get promoted to Winston-Salem? On the mound, Schweitzer threw six shutout innings that set up the Cannon Ballers for the win. He only allowed one hit in his endeavor while striking out six to lower his season ERA to 3.12. Maybe Schweitzer should get on the bus to Winston-Salem with Elko, too?

There were others that played today. If not for two runs in the top of the ninth, Billy Seidl would have collected a save, instead, he settled for a 1-2-3 bottom half.

Brooks Baldwin continues to shine as well. He had two hits today, the only other batter to do that today for the Cannon Ballers. He added a stolen base for good measure.

