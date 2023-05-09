Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 2

The White Sox look to even the four-game series against the Royals in rainy Kansas City.
Here is how Pedro Grifol lines them up.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Kauffman Stadium: pic.twitter.com/u07vSGvbGi— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 9, 2023
But first, a two-hour delay in Kansas City.
The start of tonight's game vs. the White Sox will be delayed.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 9, 2023
We will provide an updated first pitch time when one is made available. pic.twitter.com/wwIU5cnUJc
We start the bottom of the second with a solo blast from Vinnie Pasquantino.
HE DID THE NUMBER https://t.co/APvnspy3R4— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 10, 2023
The morale is already low, unlike Jordan Lyles’ ERA coming into this game.
Something tells me this dude is going to pitch a great game #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nrf0WVVsy3— Dahveed (@Dahveed97od) May 10, 2023
Twitter is the bad place.
Sox going to get swept by the Royals?— Jon (@jonklemke) May 10, 2023
Just really bad vibes tonight.
The #WhiteSox are going to get no-hit tonight by a horrible pitcher. Par for the season.— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 10, 2023
Lucas Giolito is looking great, especially in the third.
#LucasGiolito fans the side on 13 pitches— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) May 10, 2023
It’s Bark in the Park night in Kansas City, but the pups of White Sox Twitter are watching baseball too.
Molly says #WhiteSox offense is putting her to sleep. pic.twitter.com/jk0JuomTPw— Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) May 10, 2023
HEY! A HIT! Wake up, Molly.
Royals starter Jordan Lyles allowed 13 earned runs in nine innings over his last two starts.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 10, 2023
He retired the first 11 White Sox hitters tonight in order.
The 12th was Luis Robert Jr., who just hit his eighth home run of the season. It's 1-1
A “let’s go White Sox” chant breaks out after Luis Robert Jr.’s home run and gets louder as Gavin Sheets knocks the ball out to right field for a double.
Gavin Bonds let them sleep! #WhiteSox— The SouthSide Boys (@SouthSideBoys23) May 10, 2023
Giolito gets his eighth strikeout in a beautiful 1-2-3 inning, but the bats need to wake up.
I would personally consider offering Lucas Giolito a contract for next season and beyond— Nate (@NateBBY35) May 10, 2023
Get Lucas some runs— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 10, 2023
Andrew Vaughn nearly hits his face on the scoreboard with a two-run blast in the sixth.
That’s a Vaughner!!!— A.J. (@AJEarley4) May 10, 2023
Bobby Witt Jr. gets home from an RBI single making it 3-2. The Royals have two on and just one out in the sixth.
getting 6th inning déjà vu— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 10, 2023
Triple, single, walk... 3rd time through the lineup.— SouthsideJimmy (@jimwolfjr67) May 10, 2023
Does Grifol realize whats happening? And what he should be doing?
Bases loaded with one out and Joe Kelly warming in the bullpen.
When you can’t trust anyone in the pen and the starter is losing it…— Ryiin (@rfoto) May 10, 2023
Whew. That was stressful.
Giolito loaded the bases with back-to-back one-out walks. But a pop up and a grounder right at Elvis Andrus at short allows him to make a great escape. Around 30 pitches that inning means his day is likely done. But impressive work to keep the Sox in front. https://t.co/atNZQPxgW4— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 10, 2023
Seby Zavala hits an RBI double for a much-needed insurance run, scoring Hanser Alberto.
SEBY CITY 2023* pic.twitter.com/rHniJTv8yo— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) May 10, 2023
The lead always feels good at first, but then you remember you’re talking about the White Sox. Anyway, Joe Kelly takes the mound for the seventh.
Think 4-2 will hold?— BZ (@SoxInsane) May 10, 2023
Giolito still had a great night, so hopefully, he can get the win.
Lucas Giolito: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, HR, 62 of 93 pitches for strikes, with 18 swinging strikes.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 10, 2023
He has a 3.59 ERA through eight starts.
Joe Kelly pitched a perfect seventh, and more importantly, struck Bobby Witt Jr. out.
Joe Kelly might be back ladies and gents— scott #SellTheTeam (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) May 10, 2023
Oh, just two quick updates from Charlotte.
Liam Hendriks just beat stage 4 lymphoma & he bought everyone at @KnightsBaseball lunch.— Kendall Smith (@SmithKendall__) May 9, 2023
Hendriks wanted to make sure the entire staff, not only players, were invited, as a way to say thank you for supporting him.
Another example of what a great person he is. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uwVXM3Ctaj
Crochet: IP, K. FB 97-99, slider 86. 18-10.— jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) May 10, 2023
Moncada: HR (348 ft, 95 mph), 2B, 1B.
Colas: HR (417 ft, 113 mph).
Bryan Shaw makes Knights’ debut: IP, 2K.
Knights lose 5-3.@FutureSox @whitesox https://t.co/oLfeb9f3xr
Reynaldo López comes in clutch with a 1-2-3 inning, and that was exactly what the White Sox needed.
Clean inning for Rey Lo— FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) May 10, 2023
That’s the tweet
King of making the Royals only hit fly balls... Kendall Graveman.
Graveman here to bury the Royals #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/isHcesgJfv— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) May 10, 2023
Quick and competitive, especially for those burning the midnight oil.
As an admin, the pitch clock saved my life tonight.— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 10, 2023
Props to Lyles though!
A guy with a 6.0 ERA just went 9 innings against us lmaooooo— Revan (@Iamsharknado) May 10, 2023
Time to celebrate a White Sox winner now!
And this ballgame is ovah!!! #WhiteSox beat KC 4-2…Mercy! Don’t stop now boys! pic.twitter.com/q39CoHXk2O— Richie 2 Sox (@LodiDodi17) May 10, 2023
Loading comments...