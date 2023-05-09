 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@EthanKatzsPen

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 2

I once again ask, are the Pale Hose back?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

The White Sox look to even the four-game series against the Royals in rainy Kansas City.

Here is how Pedro Grifol lines them up.

But first, a two-hour delay in Kansas City.

We start the bottom of the second with a solo blast from Vinnie Pasquantino.

The morale is already low, unlike Jordan Lyles’ ERA coming into this game.

Twitter is the bad place.

Just really bad vibes tonight.

Lucas Giolito is looking great, especially in the third.

It’s Bark in the Park night in Kansas City, but the pups of White Sox Twitter are watching baseball too.

HEY! A HIT! Wake up, Molly.

A “let’s go White Sox” chant breaks out after Luis Robert Jr.’s home run and gets louder as Gavin Sheets knocks the ball out to right field for a double.

Giolito gets his eighth strikeout in a beautiful 1-2-3 inning, but the bats need to wake up.

Andrew Vaughn nearly hits his face on the scoreboard with a two-run blast in the sixth.

Bobby Witt Jr. gets home from an RBI single making it 3-2. The Royals have two on and just one out in the sixth.

Bases loaded with one out and Joe Kelly warming in the bullpen.

Whew. That was stressful.

Seby Zavala hits an RBI double for a much-needed insurance run, scoring Hanser Alberto.

The lead always feels good at first, but then you remember you’re talking about the White Sox. Anyway, Joe Kelly takes the mound for the seventh.

Giolito still had a great night, so hopefully, he can get the win.

Joe Kelly pitched a perfect seventh, and more importantly, struck Bobby Witt Jr. out.

Oh, just two quick updates from Charlotte.

Reynaldo López comes in clutch with a 1-2-3 inning, and that was exactly what the White Sox needed.

King of making the Royals only hit fly balls... Kendall Graveman.

Quick and competitive, especially for those burning the midnight oil.

Props to Lyles though!

Time to celebrate a White Sox winner now!

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 4, Royals 2: Rain delay does not slow down Giolito

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 2

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: May 9, 2023

Loading comments...