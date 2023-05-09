Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 2

The White Sox look to even the four-game series against the Royals in rainy Kansas City.

Here is how Pedro Grifol lines them up.

But first, a two-hour delay in Kansas City.

The start of tonight's game vs. the White Sox will be delayed.



We will provide an updated first pitch time when one is made available. pic.twitter.com/wwIU5cnUJc — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 9, 2023

We start the bottom of the second with a solo blast from Vinnie Pasquantino.

HE DID THE NUMBER https://t.co/APvnspy3R4 — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 10, 2023

The morale is already low, unlike Jordan Lyles’ ERA coming into this game.

Something tells me this dude is going to pitch a great game #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nrf0WVVsy3 — Dahveed (@Dahveed97od) May 10, 2023

Twitter is the bad place.

Sox going to get swept by the Royals? — Jon (@jonklemke) May 10, 2023

Just really bad vibes tonight.

The #WhiteSox are going to get no-hit tonight by a horrible pitcher. Par for the season. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 10, 2023

Lucas Giolito is looking great, especially in the third.

#LucasGiolito fans the side on 13 pitches — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) May 10, 2023

It’s Bark in the Park night in Kansas City, but the pups of White Sox Twitter are watching baseball too.

Molly says #WhiteSox offense is putting her to sleep. pic.twitter.com/jk0JuomTPw — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) May 10, 2023

HEY! A HIT! Wake up, Molly.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles allowed 13 earned runs in nine innings over his last two starts.



He retired the first 11 White Sox hitters tonight in order.



The 12th was Luis Robert Jr., who just hit his eighth home run of the season. It's 1-1 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 10, 2023

A “let’s go White Sox” chant breaks out after Luis Robert Jr.’s home run and gets louder as Gavin Sheets knocks the ball out to right field for a double.

Gavin Bonds let them sleep! #WhiteSox — The SouthSide Boys (@SouthSideBoys23) May 10, 2023

Giolito gets his eighth strikeout in a beautiful 1-2-3 inning, but the bats need to wake up.

I would personally consider offering Lucas Giolito a contract for next season and beyond — Nate (@NateBBY35) May 10, 2023

Get Lucas some runs — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 10, 2023

Andrew Vaughn nearly hits his face on the scoreboard with a two-run blast in the sixth.

Bobby Witt Jr. gets home from an RBI single making it 3-2. The Royals have two on and just one out in the sixth.

getting 6th inning déjà vu — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 10, 2023

Triple, single, walk... 3rd time through the lineup.



Does Grifol realize whats happening? And what he should be doing? — SouthsideJimmy (@jimwolfjr67) May 10, 2023

Bases loaded with one out and Joe Kelly warming in the bullpen.

When you can’t trust anyone in the pen and the starter is losing it… — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 10, 2023

Whew. That was stressful.

Giolito loaded the bases with back-to-back one-out walks. But a pop up and a grounder right at Elvis Andrus at short allows him to make a great escape. Around 30 pitches that inning means his day is likely done. But impressive work to keep the Sox in front. https://t.co/atNZQPxgW4 — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 10, 2023

Seby Zavala hits an RBI double for a much-needed insurance run, scoring Hanser Alberto.

The lead always feels good at first, but then you remember you’re talking about the White Sox. Anyway, Joe Kelly takes the mound for the seventh.

Think 4-2 will hold? — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 10, 2023

Giolito still had a great night, so hopefully, he can get the win.

Lucas Giolito: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, HR, 62 of 93 pitches for strikes, with 18 swinging strikes.



He has a 3.59 ERA through eight starts. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 10, 2023

Joe Kelly pitched a perfect seventh, and more importantly, struck Bobby Witt Jr. out.

Joe Kelly might be back ladies and gents — scott #SellTheTeam (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) May 10, 2023

Oh, just two quick updates from Charlotte.

Liam Hendriks just beat stage 4 lymphoma & he bought everyone at @KnightsBaseball lunch.



Hendriks wanted to make sure the entire staff, not only players, were invited, as a way to say thank you for supporting him.



Another example of what a great person he is. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uwVXM3Ctaj — Kendall Smith (@SmithKendall__) May 9, 2023

Crochet: IP, K. FB 97-99, slider 86. 18-10.



Moncada: HR (348 ft, 95 mph), 2B, 1B.



Colas: HR (417 ft, 113 mph).



Bryan Shaw makes Knights’ debut: IP, 2K.



Knights lose 5-3.@FutureSox @whitesox https://t.co/oLfeb9f3xr — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) May 10, 2023

Reynaldo López comes in clutch with a 1-2-3 inning, and that was exactly what the White Sox needed.

Clean inning for Rey Lo



That’s the tweet — FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) May 10, 2023

King of making the Royals only hit fly balls... Kendall Graveman.

Graveman here to bury the Royals #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/isHcesgJfv — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) May 10, 2023

Quick and competitive, especially for those burning the midnight oil.

As an admin, the pitch clock saved my life tonight. — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 10, 2023

Props to Lyles though!

A guy with a 6.0 ERA just went 9 innings against us lmaooooo — Revan (@Iamsharknado) May 10, 2023

Time to celebrate a White Sox winner now!