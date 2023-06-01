White Sox Minor League Update: May 31, 2023

The Knights struggled to make sharp contact against the Sounds, and as a result, they fell back worse than .500.

A positive from Garrett Davila’s start was that he struck out 11 while only issuing two walks. The downside was that when the Sounds made contact against Davila, the ball generally went pretty far. The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when the Sounds put a pair of runs on the board. Monte Harrison and Cam Devanney opened the inning with back-to-back doubles to start the tie-breaking inning. Michael Reed walked, and after a productive out and a wild pitch, Nashville had a 2-0 lead.

With the Sounds still holding a 2-0 lead in the fifth, Nashville went right back to work. Devanney led off with a single, and two batters later, Blake Perkins launched a two-run homer to double Nashville’s lead.

Meanwhile, the Knights offense had a rough day, only managing six hits (one double and five singles). The Knights had a few opportunities to score, but ultimately, they failed to cash in, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Charlotte showed signs of life in the eighth, when Sebastian Rivero singled to lead off the inning, and Adam Haseley followed with a walk. However, reliever Clayton Andrews retired the next three batters to escape the jam, and the Knights went down quietly in the ninth.

Victor Reyes: 2-for-4

Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-4, 2B

Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Bryan Shaw: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Erik González: 0-for-4, 2 K

Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, 3 K

Mississippi was fully in control of this game, as the Braves crushed the Barons by a double-digit margin.

Starter Matt Thompson did not have his best stuff, as he allowed a pair of home runs during his 4 2⁄3-inning outing. Control was also an issue, as he walked four. The biggest control problem occurred in the fifth, when Thompson walked three in a row, and a pair of wild pitches resulted in two runs being added to Mississippi’s lead. The score was 5-0 when Thompson was removed with two outs in the top of the fifth.

As was the case around the minor league system, offense was nowhere to be found. With the score still 5-0 in the top of the sixth, the wheels completely fell off, as the Braves put an enormous inning together. The first five and eight of the first 10 Braves reached base safely that inning, as Mississippi blew the game wide open with seven more runs.

During garbage time, Tyler Neslony and Bryan Ramos hit back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the sixth, and they moved up 90 feet with a double-steal. Xavier Fernández drove Neslony in with a ground out to make it 12-1 (hooray).

The Barons also scored in the bottom of the seventh, when Adam Hackenberg and Taylor Snyder started the inning with back-to-back singles. After two productive ground outs, Hackenberg scored, and the Barons had their second run. However, the final few innings were just a formality. On the bright side, Ramos and Hackenberg combined to go 5-for-5, with two walks.

Yoelvín Silven: 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Bryan Ramos: 3-for-3, BB

Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-2, BB

Matt Thompson: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 K

Haylen Green: 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 1 K

The Dash fell behind early and only managed to score during garbage time during this loss.

Wednesday’s game did not go as planned for Dash starter Connor McCullough. The Grasshoppers attacked McCullough early on, and Jase Bowen’s home run with two outs in the first gave Greensboro a 2-0 lead. The third inning was no better, as Tsung-Che Cheng launched a two-run blast to make it 4-0.

The game remained 4-0 until the latter stage of the game. The Grasshoppers added a pair in the top of the eighth against reliever Everhett Hazelwood, but the game was nearly out of reach by that point anyway. Like the other affiliates, the offense was not on top of its game. Situational hitting and the ability to hit for power were nowhere to be found. The Dash collected three extra-base hits (all doubles), two of which occurred in the bottom of the ninth. The Dash also finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and the one hit was in the bottom of the ninth, when Shawn Goosenberg and Michael Turner hit back-to-back doubles. Winston-Salem was finally on the board, but it was too little, too late.

Michael Turner: 2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI

Jerry Burke: 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Connor McCullough: 4 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Everhett Hazelwood: 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Andy Atwood: 0-for-4, 2 K

Cannon Ballers starter Shane Murphy and the bullpen played well overall, but they had no margin for error, as Kannapolis lost a tight one.

The game was still scoreless in the top of the third, but Fayetteville designated hitter John García broke the tie. A solo home run with one out gave the Woodpeckers an early lead. That was the first and last run that Murphy allowed during his five-inning outing. Murphy has been quite consistent, as he lowered his ERA slightly, from 1.91 to 1.89. Murphy struck out six without issuing any walks.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kannapolis finally got on the board. Bryce Willits led off with a walk, and Jhoneiker Betancourt doubled to put two in scoring position with nobody out. A sacrifice fly by Johnabiell Laureano tied the game at one, but that was the only time the Cannon Ballers scored all game.

Cannon Ballers reliever Kole Ramage pitched a scoreless sixth, but the seventh was not as easy for him. Luis Encarnación put the Woodpeckers back ahead by crushing a solo home run to make it 2-1. That turned out to be the decisive run, as Kannapolis failed to put a runner in scoring position for the rest of the game. The Cannon Ballers finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and only had three hits in total.

Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K

Ethan Hammerberg: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

