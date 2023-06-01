Share All sharing options for: Sox Populi Podcast 147 — Tearing down the rebuild

Tommy Barbee, Malachi Hayes, Ryiin, Dante Jones and Brett Ballantini took a hard look through the looking glass into the future to decide how this failed White Sox roster will transform in the coming weeks:

There are just two teams worse than the White Sox, and the team projects as a 98-loss club currently, in case you are seduced by being just 6 1⁄2 games out of first place

On that note: Memories of the White Flag Trade

A “speed round” of evaluating the coming contract options, free agents ... and Yoán Moncada

Is Jerry looking to slash costs?

The range of opinions seems to be Malachi’s no-moves/ride it out to Tommy’s FIRE SALE

The ONE most significant move the team will make this season

