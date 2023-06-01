White Sox Minor League Update: June 1, 2023

Box score link

The trials of Nate Fisher continue. In his first start since turning 27, he surrendered a home run to the leadoff batter of the game on a full count, which basically set the tone for his outing, although the Knights did come back with a pair in the bottom of the inning. Adam Haseley doubled to lead off the home half and eventually scored after an Oscar Colás single and Víctor Reyes sacrifice fly. Nate Mondou’s base hit brought in Colás to make it 2-1 Knights.

That's great, Nate!



Nate Mondou with an RBI single to give us the lead! pic.twitter.com/KY7oCFXjaO — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 1, 2023

Fisher did strike out the side in the second, but this success did not carry over into the third. Six straight one-out singles mixed in with a wild pitch gave the Sounds a sudden 5-2 advantage before the inning mercifully ended with a double play. An error and home run in the second put the Knights in a 7-2 hole. Fisher pitched into the sixth, removed with one out after a single and four-pitch walk.

Nate Fisher gets old friend Eddy Alvarez to chase an off speeder in the dirt to end the T2.



Knights lead 2-1 early in this one .. pic.twitter.com/noGFBL3pfg — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) June 1, 2023

To their credit, the Knights almost came back to tie this game. Trailing 7-2 in the sixth, Nate Mondou hit a solo home run, his seventh of the year.

YOU CAN DOU IT!!!



Nate Mondou with a pic.twitter.com/6oURV7uC1L — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 2, 2023

Edgar Navarro was tagged for another Sounds run in the top of the seventh, 8-3 Nashville, but the Knights took advantage of poor control in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Haseley and Lenyn Sosa walked, Colás singled in a run (8-4 Sounds), Reyes doubled (8-5), Mondou was hit by a pitch, and Carlos Pérez drove in two with a single (8-7).

RBI SINGLE for Oscar Colás! pic.twitter.com/AWAfiYb8DF — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 2, 2023

TWO MORE RUNS!!!



Carlos Pérez with a two-run SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/8A6rTzSIz2 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 2, 2023

Alas, not only was that all the scoring they could muster, they fell behind even further in the top of the eighth when Old Friend Eddy Alvarez homered off Lane Ramsey (9-7 Sounds). Bryan Shaw was then small-balled to death for a 10th and final Sounds run in the ninth.

Pérez had three hits; Haseley, Colás, and Mondou had two each.

Box score link

Garrett Schoenle continues to confuse and astound bystanders with his weirdly good bad starts/weirdly bad good starts. Eight hits is a lot to give up in 5 ⅔ innings, especially when four are in just one inning, but two runs is not the worst number of runs that could result from such a situation, especially when only one is earned. Taylor Snyder’s error at third opened the Mississippi fifth inning, and four singles combined for two Braves runs; Yoelqui Céspedes nailed a runner at home from center field, catcher Xavier Fernández completing the play.

Cutoff man sold separately.



No. 13 @whitesox prospect Yoelqui Céspedes gets it from the outfield to the plate IN TIME for the @BhamBarons: pic.twitter.com/5F0VKUXoXN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 2, 2023

Schoenle walked two and struck out four total, needing 93 pitches (60 strikes) to get through his start.

In the Barons fourth, Tyler Neslony singled and Fernández walked, both of them politely doubled in by Chris Shaw, giving the Barons a 2-0 lead, which increased to 3-0 with a Luis Mieses single and Snyder force out.

Cheeky little two-RBI two-bagger ✌



Shaw is up to four RBI on the series pic.twitter.com/V26jcxqI4I — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 2, 2023

After the precarious fifth cut into their lead, they added two more in the sixth; Céspedes drew a leadoff walk, Snyder singled him to third, and Ben Norma(l ma)n sac flied in a run for the 4-2 lead. After Moisés Castillo walked with two outs, Alsander Womack pounded in a run-scoring single to right, 5-2 Barons. Six hits were enough to wrap up the win.

The Wo-show.



Must see TV pic.twitter.com/R1UvRAYfDb — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 2, 2023

Jonah Scolaro now has 9 ⅓ scoreless Barons innings to his name on the season after allowing 14 runs in 13 ⅔ with the Dash—he threw 1 ⅔ scoreless innings here. Nash Walters gave up a run in the ninth for a final score of 5-3 Barons.

Box score link

Two starts ago, the usually reliable Kohl Simas allowed seven runs in just 1 ⅔ innings, but bounced back last time out by two-hitting the Brooklyn Cyclones for five one-run innings, striking out seven. The bounceback became a backslide tonight, however, and Simas again went just 1 ⅔ innings, scorched for eight runs. He struck out one and somehow only walked two, but that was supplemented by two hit-by-pitches as well (not to mention a triple and three doubles).

Noah Owen has been struggling all year in the bullpen, despite a recent pair of scoreless three-inning appearances, but his 3 ⅓ inning appearance here did not go so well. After allowing Simas’ inherited run to score in the second, he pitched a scoreless third, then hit a batter, allowed a single, and watched a ball exit the park for an 11-2 Grasshoppers lead in the fourth. He was left in for the fifth and another Greensboro run. Dylan Burns capped it off with three scoreless before giving up three runs in the ninth.

At the plate, the Dash’s extended slump extended, but rejoice!! Shawn Goosenberg hit their first home run since DJ Gladney’s first-inning dong on May 21, going deep with a solo shot in the sixth inning, his third of the year. Because baseball is extremely stupid, Keegan Fish then soloed two batters later, his first of the year and fourth as a professional.

2 HOME RUNS in the bottom of the 6th @AtriumHealthWFB



Grasshoppers 12 | Dash 5 pic.twitter.com/hRUCdw6RS0 — Winston-Salem Flights (@WSDashBaseball) June 2, 2023

The other Dash runs scored in the second, third, and ninth; Loidel Chapelli Jr. doubled in Taishi Nakawake (single) and Terrell Tatum (walk) in the second, and Goosenberg singled, Chris Lanzilli walked, Fish advanced the runners with a fly ball, and Nakawake singled in Goosenberg in the third.

Chapelli hit a one-out single in the ninth, advanced to second on Gladney’s ground out, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch. Yeah.

They had seven hits total and lost 15-6.

Box score link

Kannapolis won this one with a four-run third, an inning that featured walks from Logan Glass, Drake Logan, and Mario Camilletti, then a ~*^bAsEs LoAdEd BaLk^*~ for the first run of the game. This actually sounds like it led to injury for the pitcher because he was immediately removed, so you are a bad person if you laughed; his relief was faced with Tim Elko, who reached on an error that scored another run, then Brooks Baldwin tripled in two to make it 4-0.

Tyler Schweitzer nearly made it six full on the mound, but with two outs, an error and two walks ended his day before he could finish the inning. One run then scored (unearned) when his relief, Horacio Andujar, balked with the bases still loaded. It was the only run attributed to Schweitzer, who allowed three hits, walked three, and struck out seven.

Tyler Schweitzer was very good tonight for the #Ballers. He goes 5.2 and allows 1R (not earned) on 3H and 3BB. He K's 7 on 55 of 83. 2 of his walks were the last 2 batters he faced in the 6th and one scored on a balk by Horacio Andujar to allow the UER. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VdJDvwe8Jn — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 2, 2023

Andujar and Ben Beutel had no trouble shutting out the Woodpeckers for the rest of the game. Beutel struck out five over two innings.

Ben Beutel makes his first appearance for the #Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark tonight, and just K's 5 in 7 batters faced. He allows 1 hit. The lefty sidewinder has 3 appearances and has a 0.92 WHIP, No ERA, and is almost avg. 2K/IP. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mhgAMExsOw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 2, 2023

The Ballers scored two seventh-inning runs, both coming with two outs: Baldwin singled and took second on an interference error by the first baseman, Luis Pineda walked, and Johnabiell Laureano hit a run-scoring infield single that saw him at second base after an error. Glass and Logan walked again, Logan’s driving in a run to make it 6-1 Ballers.

Not content to leave it there, Camilletti and Bryce Willits singled in the eighth, allowing Luis Pineda to double them both in, 8-1, where it would remain.

