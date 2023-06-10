Sharing Sox Podcast 109 — Nice week for the Sox

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, enjoy the week that was, relishing winning five out of six, including two out of three from the Yankees, while, being White Sox fans, wondering why the *%&#$ the Sox absolutely cannot hit pitchers just brought up from the minors, where they had ERAs around seven.

They then look at the week ahead, agreeing that it would be cool to see Luis Arráez of the Marlins go 10-for-12 and raise his average even farther past .400, as long as he’s erased in a double play every time. After Miami comes a west coast trip, starting in Dodger Stadium, where Will will get to attend White Sox games without putting any money in Jerry Reinsdorf’s pocket — win, win!!

The discussion naturally led to pitching matchups — some next week favorable, some not — and a general despair about much of the Sox starting pitching (the exceptions being Lucas Giolito and, often, Michael Kopech) and general delight with how the bullpen has turned things around from its horrendous performance in April.

Will thinks the energy of Liam Hendriks and Keynan Middleton has gotten into the minds of the other relievers as well, to the benefit of all, and both think Garrett Crochet finally having a strong performance in New York is an excellent sign for the future.

They discussed the homer barrage in Thursday’s first game, but, alas, forgot to credit Seby Zavala for singlehandedly being the offense on Tuesday. Please accept our apologies, Seby.

Which leads to the musical question — how in the world does Rocco Baldelli keep his job?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

