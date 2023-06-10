Bird App Recap: Marlins 5, White Sox 1

The last few games haven’t been soul-crushing, so maybe the White Sox are at least halfway back. A late win against the Marlins last night was refreshing, so let’s try for another today.

Here’s to some positive vibes!

Let's get to 30 wins today and take the third straight series.

Let's Go #WhiteSox!!! — C.W. Harris (@cwharris773) June 10, 2023

Uh-oh. Not a great start when fans can’t get in efficiently.

But it’s beach day, and these two are looking pretty cool.

OK, quiet. It’s game time.

Kopech has a rough start, but finished the first inning strong after hitting the first two batters in a row.

Michael Kopech hit two batters, and struck out three others--some of them on swings where hitters feared the ball might hit them.



To me, a perfect first inning. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 10, 2023

Yoán Moncada makes a beautiful double play to keep the Marlins off the board in the second.

What. A. Play.



White Sox are without an error in the last 9 games pic.twitter.com/zn71swOuKB — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 10, 2023

The third inning might’ve been lackluster for the players, but a special surprise brought joy to many.

Amazing moment pic.twitter.com/wfkc4CmnJ1 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 10, 2023

Andrew Vaughn finally put the Sox on the board in the fourth.

Andrew Vaughn vs Sandy Alcantara#WhiteSox



Home Run (8)



Exit velo: 101.2 mph

Launch angle: 27 deg

Proj. distance: 382 ft



This would have been a home run in 24/30 MLB ballparks, including loanDepot park



MIA (0) @ CWS (1)

4th pic.twitter.com/Qx4FMAVAqB — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 10, 2023

While Michael Kopech shut the Marlins down in the fifth.

Michael Kopech, 97mph ⛽️



6th K pic.twitter.com/Xw26AtDXkW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 10, 2023

Kopech didn’t return for the sixth, as he had a high pitch count, pitching through plenty of traffic. But the defense had his back, leaving seven Marlins on base, and didn’t allow anyone to cross home plate. All that to say, he’s been great lately.

Michael Kopech this season



First 5 starts: 7.01 ERA, 25.2 IP, 28 Hits, 16 BB, 27 K

Last 8 starts: 2.44 ERA, 48.0 IP, 26 Hits, 17 BB, 58 K — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 10, 2023

But there is one player offering absolutely nothing.

What exactly does Tim Anderson do for the White Sox at this point — Revan (@Iamsharknado) June 10, 2023

Andrew Vaughn took a nasty hit to the elbow, and while it was not on purpose, we still don’t like it.

I’m about to charge the mound — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 10, 2023

Friends, it’s the seventh inning and I’m a little bored.

Will the White Sox win 1-0? — Dos Can Sox (@DosCanSox) June 10, 2023

Gregory Santos shuts down the hottest bat on the Marlins, so naturally, this question starts floating around.

Gregory Santos honestly might be the White Sox’ best trade chip at this point? — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) June 10, 2023

It’s true though. This was only the 12th strikeout for Luis Arráez this season.

Arraez does not strike out. Santos just made him look foolish. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) June 10, 2023

Reynaldo López steps in for the 30th time this season to take care of the one out needed to end the seventh.

The Halloween music can only mean one thing. No, not another sequel to the greatest horror movie of all time, but instead Reynaldo Lopez is now pitching. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 10, 2023

ReyLo provided a good scare and some drama, but eventually got the out, stranding two.

This damn team pic.twitter.com/8MYIleA9jP — The Soxside Boys (@Soxsideboys_) June 10, 2023

The Marlins are 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

They've left 11 runners on base. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 10, 2023

It’s still 1-0, so let’s cross our fingers, wish upon a shooting star, or whatever you do for good luck. Kidding, the White Sox gave us three easy outs and a little teaser from Gavin Sheets.

Can you imagine if he would have homered there?? — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 10, 2023

Just bad luck.

Gavin Sheets vs Sandy Alcantara#WhiteSox



Flyout



Exit velo: 97.8 mph

Launch angle: 28 deg

Proj. distance: 355 ft



This would have been a home run at Minute Maid Park and nowhere else



MIA (0) @ CWS (1)

7th pic.twitter.com/idenDuuQFD — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 10, 2023

Off to the eighth.

Sandy will be out there for the eighth because the Sox refuse to take pitches. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 10, 2023

Give the fans what they want!

Let’s see a Romy Gonzalez pinch hit RBI — Nate O'Neil (@WhoIsNateONeil) June 10, 2023

Elvis Andrus successfully bunts???

That’s a good bunt — A.J. (@AJEarley4) June 10, 2023

Joe Kelly, the game is on the line.

Our pitching and bullpen need to be absolutely perfect again I see because the offense continues to be dog crap. — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) June 10, 2023

Welp. The bases are loaded with no outs.

Perfect timing for bad Joe Kelly to come back. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 10, 2023

Easiest play of the day? Nah. E6! The game is tied and bases are still loaded with no outs.

good god man, TA has been brutal — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) June 10, 2023

That’s like the 3rd time this year TA has botched that play. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) June 10, 2023

And just like that, we suck again.

he did it https://t.co/T1AMtxNUdU — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) June 10, 2023

Especially when Joe Kelly blows it in the ninth. Marlins are up by two now.

Scoring 1 run won’t win you many baseball games — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) June 10, 2023

Is Pedro Grifol awake? I thought this was a thing of the past.

In the bottom of the ninth, you put in your 54-million-dollar closer, not a set-up guy who is now 1-5 in save opportunities this season.



Not a shot at Kelly, but he’s not a closer, Hendriks is.



There’s no such thing as resting a closer when you have a 1-0 lead in the ninth. — andrew falkner (@chalkyfalky) June 10, 2023

The inning is finally over, but the Marlins scored five times. The deficit feels like 100 rather than four runs.

April White Sox are back — Austin Guy (@Dzikhead) June 10, 2023

That’s a bad loss. Can’t expect to win when you only score one run. Marlins threatened all day, they finally broke through with shitty pitching and defense. A recipe for disaster always. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 10, 2023

Quick turnaround, friends. Get some rest. Or better yet, go out and have some fun instead of watching this team.