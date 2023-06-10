White Sox Minor League Update: June 10, 2023

In the just to show you never can tell category, outfield Caberea Weaver, seemingly on the verge of being cut from the White Sox system completely, was advanced to High-A Winston-Salem and has been mashing in seven games since. This is a player who was utterly, completely, absolutely lost in 2022, hitting just .179 across three levels (rookie to High-A), with an astounding 103 strikeouts in 252 at-bats. And this year in Kanny was hardly brighter, as Weaver was slashing .236/.277/.360 before his (injury- or advancement-pushed) call-up back to the Dash, where he’d hit .176 in 2022 and .177 in 2021.

So far in a week’s worth of games in W-S, Weaver has already put two over the fence and stolen two bags, slashing .250/.308/.500. His inability to get on base remains troubling, as does his prodigious swing-and-miss. But hey, he’s thriving, and having had some personal interactions with Caberea, it couldn’t be happening to a better guy.

Another Knights game, another White Sox sixth starter’s hopes dashed against the rocks. Sean Burke, still clawing back from injury and a late-2022 shelling in Charlotte, had another rough one, five earned in five frames. Possible saving grace is that the big damage was done in the fifth inning, so maybe we’re just looking at a fatigue issue.

At any rate, five runs coughed up by your starter is hard for any offense to weather, and even the high-octane Knights offense could not surmount the deficit. Five hits — none for extra bases — and four walks led to nine left on base. Re-rack it for Sunday, fellas.

Poll Who was the MVP of Charlotte’s loss? Erik González: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB, 3 LOB

Zach Remillard: 1-for-4, RBI, SB, HBP

Jimmy Lambert: IP

Declan Cronin: IP, K, 10-of-12 strikes vote view results 0% Erik González: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard: 1-for-4, RBI, SB, HBP (0 votes)

0% Jimmy Lambert: IP (0 votes)

0% Declan Cronin: IP, K, 10-of-12 strikes (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in Charlotte’s loss? Sean Burke: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HR, LOSS

Alex Colomé: IP, 2 H, ER, BB, K

Victor Reyes: 1-for-4, R, 3 K, 3 LOB

Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, 6 LOB vote view results 0% Sean Burke: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HR, LOSS (0 votes)

0% Alex Colomé: IP, 2 H, ER, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Victor Reyes: 1-for-4, R, 3 K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, 6 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It was a pitchers’ duel in Chattanooga on Saturday, with Chase Solesky both the hard-luck loser and suddenly surpassing Sean Burke for most likely emergency starter call-up, at least among the youngsters. Solesky winnowed his ERA down to 3.23 with a superb three-hit, two-run, no-walk effort; Andrew Pérez in one frame of relief couldn’t even match Solesky’s stinginess.

In a recurring theme, the B-ham offense took the night off, not even bothering to score until the ninth. Seven hits, one for extras, and four walks led to eight LOB. Adam Hackenberg, perhaps the only catcher in the system who can be projected into a MLB backstop, was the only Baron with two hits.

Poll It was a lackluster loss, but who was Saturday’s Barons MVP? Chase Solesky: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 K, HR, 60-of-82 strikes, LOSS

Bryan Ramos: 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, K

Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-4, 2B, LOB vote view results 100% Chase Solesky: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 K, HR, 60-of-82 strikes, LOSS (1 vote)

0% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-4, 2B, LOB (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Hey nonny nonny, who was Birmingham’s Cold Cat? Andrew Pérez: IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K

Chris Shaw: 0-for-4, 4 K, 3 LOB

Luis Mieses: 0-for-3, BB, 3 K, LOB

Ben Norman: 0-for-4, 2 K, 4 LOB vote view results 0% Andrew Pérez: IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chris Shaw: 0-for-4, 4 K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 0-for-3, BB, 3 K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman: 0-for-4, 2 K, 4 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

As you might predict, the first winning team on the docket, the Dash, won. And again, sorry productive W-S offense, the story here is on the mound, where Jared Kelley has emerged as the pitcher the White Sox thought they stole at No. 47 overall in 2020. Kelley earned his first win of 2023 (and second career, against 15 losses!) with a yeoman effort in relief of a mediocre Brooks Gosswein start. Kelley put up four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball and now sees his relief ERA at 0.93 over 9 2⁄3 innings after five starts that led to a 9.42 ERA over 14 1⁄3 innings.

Kelley was the key to the game, as his holding the fort in the middle innings allowed Caberea Weaver, DJ Gladney and Keegan Fish to power the Dash back into control of the ballgame.

Poll Victory is Winston-Salem’s! How about an MVP? Jared Kelley: 4 IP, H, 2 BB, 3 K, WIN

Tristan Stivors: IP, K, SAVE

DJ Gladney: 2-for-5, 2B, SB, 2 K, 3 LOB

Keegan Fish: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB K, LOB, 0-for 1 CS

Caberea Weaver: 2-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, HBP vote view results 0% Jared Kelley: 4 IP, H, 2 BB, 3 K, WIN (0 votes)

0% Tristan Stivors: IP, K, SAVE (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney: 2-for-5, 2B, SB, 2 K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB K, LOB, 0-for 1 CS (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 2-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, HBP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Victory is Winston-Salem’s! How about a Cold Cat? Brooks Gosswein: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K, HR

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-5, 6 LOB

Wes Kath: 0-for-3, R, BB, 3 K, SB, 2 LOB

Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-3, BB, K, LOB, CS

Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K, LOB vote view results 0% Brooks Gosswein: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K, HR (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-5, 6 LOB (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath: 0-for-3, R, BB, 3 K, SB, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-3, BB, K, LOB, CS (0 votes)

0% Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K, LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The logical procession of the four full-season clubs completes, as winning Kanny earns another win. This one was the best balance of arms and bats in the bunch, as the key arm was Horacio Andujar, remaining perfect in his White Sox career, now through five games. Why have you never heard of Andujar? Well, the White Sox didn’t acquire him until the cusp of the 2023 season, and he just joined up with Kanny on May 18. His three frames equaled Jared Kelley’s with the Dash for sheer relief brilliance.

I hate to say I told you so, but from Draft Day 2022 I was telling you Jacob Burke was an 11th-round steal, and while he is playing about a year older than his level, Burke is killing it. The center fielder’s two hits paired nicely with (two years too old for level, gulp) same from Bryce Willits, giving the Cannon Ballers all the fuel they needed on the offensive side.

Poll Kanny brings home another win. Who was its MVP? Horacio Andujar: 3 IP, H, BB, K, SAVE

Jacob Burke: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, SB, K, LOB

Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, 4 LOB

Logan Glass: 2-for-4, R, 2B, K, SB

Drake Logan: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, K, LOB vote view results 0% Horacio Andujar: 3 IP, H, BB, K, SAVE (0 votes)

0% Jacob Burke: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, SB, K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, 4 LOB (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass: 2-for-4, R, 2B, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, K, LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Kanny brings home another win. Who was its Cold Cat? Peyton Pallette: 3 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Tim Elko: 0-for-4, R, 2 K, 4 LOB

Jhoneiker Bentancort: 0-for-4, K, 4 LOB, GIDP

Mario Camilletti: 1-for-5, 3 LOB vote view results 0% Peyton Pallette: 3 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko: 0-for-4, R, 2 K, 4 LOB (0 votes)

0% Jhoneiker Bentancort: 0-for-4, K, 4 LOB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti: 1-for-5, 3 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Pre-draft ACL ball plays like Advanced DSL, and so far these DSL grads are struggling, now with four losses in five games. Traditionally, the ACL White Sox have been awful, though, so let’s not pin it on the first Stateside play for a lot of these guys; Chicago just can’t hack in Arizona — even fielding just one team! This DSLesque seven-inning game was simply miserable, with just three hits on offense and no one distinguishing themselves among the arms. Let’s just move on and hope for a better future from the ACL crew.

Poll This was a STINKER. But who was the ACL MVP? Arxy Hernández: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB

Matt Archer: 1-for-2, RBI, SB, 2 LOB

Godwin Bennett: 0-for-1, RBI, SB

Carlos Jiménez: 1-for-3, LOB

Guillermo Cuevas: 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 5 K, LOSS vote view results 0% Arxy Hernández: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB (0 votes)

0% Matt Archer: 1-for-2, RBI, SB, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Godwin Bennett: 0-for-1, RBI, SB (0 votes)

0% Carlos Jiménez: 1-for-3, LOB (0 votes)

0% Guillermo Cuevas: 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 5 K, LOSS (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Lots of competition for Cold Cat. Who was it for the ACL Sox? Mark McLaughlin: 2 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Erick Hernández: 0-for-3, LOB

Randel Mondesi: 0-for-2, 2 LOB

Enoy Jiménez: 0-for-3, K, 4 LOB vote view results 0% Mark McLaughlin: 2 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Erick Hernández: 0-for-3, LOB (0 votes)

0% Randel Mondesi: 0-for-2, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Enoy Jiménez: 0-for-3, K, 4 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

And in another rookie morning game (it’s already HOT closer to the equator, people), the DSL White Sox put up a fight but ultimately fell short against the Blue Jays after leading, 6-2 and 8-4, early.

The arms struggled hard with control, issuing 10 walks against 11 Ks, and it seems most stung were José Malave (three runs/two earned and four walks in his second pro appearance) and Halan Dishmey (now with seven earned in 2 2⁄3 innings in 2023). Among the bats, it was leadoff man Leandro Alsinois bring the heavy power-speed game early to his second shot in the Dominican.

Poll Who was the MVP of Saturday’s 9-8 DSL loss? Leandro Alsinois: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K, SB, E

D’Angelo Tejada: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB, LOB

Ryan Castillo: 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 LOB

Rafael Alvarez: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB, K, SB, LOB

Reudis Diaz: 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 K, WP, HB, HOLD

Fabian Ysalla: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 K vote view results 0% Leandro Alsinois: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K, SB, E (0 votes)

0% D’Angelo Tejada: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB, LOB (0 votes)

0% Ryan Castillo: 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Rafael Alvarez: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB, K, SB, LOB (0 votes)

0% Reudis Diaz: 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 K, WP, HB, HOLD (0 votes)

0% Fabian Ysalla: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now