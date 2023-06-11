Bird App Recap: Marlins 6, White Sox 5

It’s a cloudy day in Chicago as the White Sox look to take the series from the Miami Marlins. On the bump for your South Siders, we have Lucas Giolito, and he gets to face Luis Arráez to start, who’s batting .402 with 12 strikeouts this season.

Gio struck him out.

Arraez enters today hitting .402 — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile in the bottom half of the first, the Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez misplays a Luis Robert Jr. pop-up and La Pantera ends up with two bases.

Hahaha I’ll take that misplay. — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 11, 2023

It’s Southpaw’s birthday! Look at Stoney with the hat!

Fun in the broadcast booth pic.twitter.com/ZygsVxdbIK — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 11, 2023

While all that was going on, Gio put together a nice second inning.

Giolito at just 27 pitches through two innings and I kind of forgot that was allowed for White Sox Starters. pic.twitter.com/Luc1lYtRi6 — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 11, 2023

And now we have Jason and Steve showing off their charity hats, because what’s happening on the field hasn’t been exactly exciting so far.

This is a look. pic.twitter.com/ORBKgdHk3N — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) June 11, 2023

i need those bucket hats. #WhiteSox — paige (@paigeyb88) June 11, 2023

And right after that, the Marlins strung some hits together, including Giolito getting lucky that Jorge Soler did not send a hanger to the Dan Ryan (it just became a ground-rule double). But now we have the bases loaded.

Gio threw a BLT at Soler — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) June 11, 2023

But Gio is able to get out of it without giving up a run.

Giolito strikes out Sanchez to strand the bases loaded — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 11, 2023

Lucas Giolito is just a beast. I love that beautiful man. — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 11, 2023

Despite a great play by Jean Segura, Clint Frazier is able to leg out an infield single ... that the White Sox can do nothing with.

Clint Frazier, for those of you wondering (I was): pic.twitter.com/O22pr0Lljm — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 11, 2023

Thought about the turning on the game, took a look at the offense, would rather stare at a brick wall. — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) June 11, 2023

Also it looks like Yoán is feeling some discomfort after a strikeout.

Remember the like day and a half this team wasn't injured? I don't — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 11, 2023

If Yoan’s back really hurts him when he bats righty, why not just exclusively bat lefty? — Mike (@SoxMike242) June 11, 2023

So far we have a good ol’ pitchers’ duel.

And then Soler just gets one over the fence, and it’s 1-0, Marlins.

Jorge Soler cranks his 18th homer of the year.



It’s 1-0 #Marlins in the 5th. — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) June 11, 2023

White Sox get two on with two outs in the bottom half thanks to a rare Arráez misplay and a pitch clock-assisted walk, and it went exactly how you expected.

And for some reason the Marlins take out Braxton Garrett in the middle of the sixth inning despite the fact that he was on point this afternoon. JT Chargois comes and gives up the lead and tie after doubles from Jake Burger and Romy González.

The Windy City has turned in to Doubles City! 3-1 good guys! ⚾️ — Brandon DJ (@therealbdejesus) June 11, 2023

Thank you for the extra run Miami!! — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 11, 2023

ILY ROMY — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 11, 2023

And after getting out of a jam, it looks like Giolito’s day is finished. Another Gio Day, another quality start.

Giolito is a solidly above average starting pitcher. It’s says so much about this organization that there’s basically a zero percent chance he’s coming back. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 11, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. CRUSHES one, and it’s now 5-1.

PANTERA — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 11, 2023

Luis Robert Jr., as he will do, had a handful of funky-looking whiffs today, and then hooked a two-out cutter around the foul pole for his 15th home run of the year. White Sox lead 5-1 in the seventh. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 11, 2023

Luis Robert Jr crushed a hanging slider.

A 2-run homer. His 15th.

White Sox lead 5-1.

They like the Marlins bullpen A LOT more than facing Braxton Garrett. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 11, 2023

And Keynan Middleton, right out the pen, gives up a homer to Soler.

#Marlins 2 @ #WhiteSox 5 [T8-0o]:



Jorge Soler homers (19): fly ball to LF (solo)



Hit: 370ft, 94.4mph, 32°

[2nd of game]



Pitch: 88.6mph Changeup (RHP Keynan Middleton, 2) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 11, 2023

And after getting two outs, Middleton gives up a long bomb to Garrett Cooper, making it 5-3, White Sox heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Marlins homer celly is weak. A straw hat? They should be handed a live marlin to swing around the dugout — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 11, 2023

Ninth inning with Liam on the IL? Kendall Graveman time it seems.

No drama please, Kendall. I’d like to enjoy the rest of my weekend. — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 11, 2023

He gives up a homer to Segura.

Sox pen don’t blow this challenge… — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 11, 2023

And they do.

Can’t understand for the life of me why Kendall Graveman was so fixated on the runner when the last out was at the plate.



If you scared, get a fucking dog. — The Black Beer Baron (@MajaLeeg) June 11, 2023

More like Kendall grave, man — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 11, 2023

Game over, as the “super” bullpen blows it and the bottom of the lineup goes down in order.