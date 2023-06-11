 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Marlins 6, White Sox 5

The South Siders look to take the rubber game from the Marlins, let’s see y’all’s thoughts!

By Dante Jones
It’s a cloudy day in Chicago as the White Sox look to take the series from the Miami Marlins. On the bump for your South Siders, we have Lucas Giolito, and he gets to face Luis Arráez to start, who’s batting .402 with 12 strikeouts this season.

Gio struck him out.

Meanwhile in the bottom half of the first, the Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez misplays a Luis Robert Jr. pop-up and La Pantera ends up with two bases.

It’s Southpaw’s birthday! Look at Stoney with the hat!

While all that was going on, Gio put together a nice second inning.

And now we have Jason and Steve showing off their charity hats, because what’s happening on the field hasn’t been exactly exciting so far.

And right after that, the Marlins strung some hits together, including Giolito getting lucky that Jorge Soler did not send a hanger to the Dan Ryan (it just became a ground-rule double). But now we have the bases loaded.

But Gio is able to get out of it without giving up a run.

Despite a great play by Jean Segura, Clint Frazier is able to leg out an infield single ... that the White Sox can do nothing with.

Also it looks like Yoán is feeling some discomfort after a strikeout.

So far we have a good ol’ pitchers’ duel.

And then Soler just gets one over the fence, and it’s 1-0, Marlins.

White Sox get two on with two outs in the bottom half thanks to a rare Arráez misplay and a pitch clock-assisted walk, and it went exactly how you expected.

And for some reason the Marlins take out Braxton Garrett in the middle of the sixth inning despite the fact that he was on point this afternoon. JT Chargois comes and gives up the lead and tie after doubles from Jake Burger and Romy González.

And after getting out of a jam, it looks like Giolito’s day is finished. Another Gio Day, another quality start.

Luis Robert Jr. CRUSHES one, and it’s now 5-1.

And Keynan Middleton, right out the pen, gives up a homer to Soler.

And after getting two outs, Middleton gives up a long bomb to Garrett Cooper, making it 5-3, White Sox heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Ninth inning with Liam on the IL? Kendall Graveman time it seems.

He gives up a homer to Segura.

And they do.

Game over, as the “super” bullpen blows it and the bottom of the lineup goes down in order.

